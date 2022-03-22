How makeup brand founder Jess Hunt gets her glowing skin

6 July 2021
Known for flawless dewy skin and fluffy statement brows, here's all the makeup and skincare she uses for her signature look

A quick scroll through Jess Hunt's Instagram and you have a clear idea why the 24-year-old's 1.4 million followers wanted to emulate her fresh-faced look. So admired were her brows in particular, that she launched her own beauty brand Refy so people could copy her look.

Refy began with a  three-piece brow kit  in November 2020 and a Summer Skin collection with cream bronzer, blush and highlight followed. “Refy is my biggest passion, I love creating easy to use and innovative products for everyone,” Jess told us. “This latest collection is all about that everyday glow and showing that skin should be seen, not hidden.”

In June Refy landed in Sephora in the US and Canada, but Jess is based in Devon. “I absolutely love living near the coast and the countryside, especially during lockdown. I feel so grateful to have these beautiful places on my doorstep.”

Here Jess shares what daily life is like for her and the beauty buys she uses on a daily basis.

My typical workday

“On a typical workday, I like to get up and do a home workout. My favourite app to use is  Krissy Cela's  Tone and Sculpt - there are so many amazing workouts on there and it really helps to keep me motivated and start my day off in a positive way. I then like to have my morning oat milk latte and catch up with any admin.

“I split my day between shooting content for Instagram, whether that’s styling looks or creating makeup and beauty content. I like to shoot in the mornings when the sun is lower as I find that’s when the natural light is best. I then spend my afternoons working on product development for Refy and any upcoming projects we have. I often have Zoom calls booked for the afternoon also.

“In my evenings, I love to unwind by watching Friends, my all-time favourite tv programme.”

My weekend

“When your main job is an Instagram influencer it’s hard to take weekends off. I enjoy posting content, engaging with my following and seeing what those that I follow have posted. However, I am trying to cut back on how much I use my phone, especially on the weekends.

“Typically, I like to catch up with friends or spend time with my family. My mum makes the most incredible roast dinner every Sunday so that’s always part of my weekend plans.

“I like to have a self-care night most Sundays to get myself ready for the week ahead. This includes washing my hair and often using a hair mask - my favourite is the Chris Appleton Colour Wow Money Mask, which was limited edition. I then like to use  L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Filler Replumping Tissue Mask , £4.99, these are so hydrating!

Wellness from the inside

“Wellness is so important to me, feeling good on the inside ensures I am happy and productive! I like to work out most mornings, usually five times a week. I also love to go for long walks as getting fresh air and moving my body always makes me feel refreshed.

“I also drink so much water! It has just become a habit for me to drink plenty of water every day and I can actually feel it in my body when I am not as hydrated as I should be.”

My best advice

“I always remember being told that I shouldn’t worry about anything and that if I am worried I should ask myself if there is anything I can do about it? If the answer is yes then I should go and do what I can to help the situation. If the answer is no, then there is no point in wasting time and energy on it.

My beauty essentials

SkinCeuticals Epidermal Repair Cream, £59.99

“My morning beauty routine consists of cleansing my face with  SkinCeuticals Simply Clean Gel Cleanser , £35, and then I like to use  SkinCeuticals Blemish and Age Toner , £31.99 with a reusable cotton pad. Lately I've been using the  SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Gel , £53.99 and  H.A. Intensifier , £75.99, serums too and they have completely transformed my skin.

“My evening routine is very similar to the morning, however instead of the serums I use a small amount of the  SkinCeuticals Epidermal Repair Cream , £59.99, all over. If I ever have any dry areas or problematic skin I love to apply this and it really does correct and repair my skin. I also use a small amount all over my face nightly.”

Buy now

Ren Clean Skincare Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream

, £42

"I love to use this in the morning, it completely brightens your eyes instantly when you apply it."

Buy now

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer, £20

“I have been a huge fan of this for around five years, it has really full coverage so you don’t need to use much. I wear this instead of foundation underneath my Refy Summer Skin products.”

Buy now

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, £12.35

“If I ever have any blemishes on my skin I love to use the Mario Badescu drying lotion. This product is amazing for drying out any spots and works really quickly.”

Buy now

Refy 3.0 Stage Brow Process

, £40

“I created these products to completely transform brows and allow everyone to get the perfect brow whatever their brow style might be. I use it every day to get my signature brushed up full brows."

Buy now

Morphe Continous Setting Mist, £16

“When I’ve applied my makeup I always finish with this setting spray. It feels amazing on the skin and helps to hold my make-up all day.”

Buy now

Schwarzkopf got2b Glued Blasting Freeze Spray, £3

“This a must-have for me. I love to slick back my hair and this product has the most incredible hold without looking too shiny and it also brushes out really easily”

Buy now

Bobbi Brown Eyelash Curler, £21

"This is something I couldn’t go a day without, I curl my eyelashes most days as I feel like it really helps to make my eyes appear brighter and more open."

Buy now

Laura Mercier Body and Bath Vanilla Soufflé Cream, £44

"After every shower, I love to apply this cream. If you haven’t tried it you need to! The smell is just incredible and it dries really quickly, leaving my skin so smooth."

Buy now

SkinCeuticals Advanced Brightening UV Defense SPF50 Moisturiser, £45

"This is an everyday essential. It’s the best SPF I have found for my skin and also sits well under makeup and gives a really natural glow on no makeup days."

Buy now

Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Bath and Shower Oil, £41.65

"This is a self-care favourite of mine. It smells like you’re in a spa! It also has oils in which soothe your muscles and help you to feel relaxed."

Buy now

Find out more about the Refy Summer Skin Kit, £45


