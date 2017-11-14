Joe Wicks' Lean in 15 plan is Amazon Prime's bestseller of the decade

When you think of Joe Wicks , you likely think of bish bash bosh Lean in 15 Instagram posts, midget trees, Lucy Bee, a Jon Snow worthy curly mop and honed to perfection physique, but number one bestselling author of the past ten years isn’t quite such an obvious observation. And yet.

In the ten years since the Amazon Prime service launched, Joe’s Lean in 15 – The Shift Plan , £7.99, was not only the bestselling book of the decade, but the bestselling product across the entire site. As if that weren’t enough of a literary coup, Lean in 15- The Shape Plan , £8.08, came in at number five, outselling the likes of The Girl on The Train and Fifty Shades of Grey, just for a little dose of perspective. The boy that used to peddle his fitness wares from a bike trailer in Richmond park done good, which is probably going to continue with his latest Fat-Loss Plan book too.