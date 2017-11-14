Joe Wicks' Lean in 15 plan is Amazon Prime's bestseller of the decade

When you think of Joe Wicks , you likely think of bish bash bosh Lean in 15 Instagram posts, midget trees, Lucy Bee, a Jon Snow worthy curly mop and honed to perfection physique, but number one bestselling author of the past ten years isn’t quite such an obvious observation. And yet.
In the ten years since the Amazon Prime service launched, Joe’s Lean in 15 – The Shift Plan , £7.99, was not only the bestselling book of the decade, but the bestselling product across the entire site. As if that weren’t enough of a literary coup, Lean in 15- The Shape Plan , £8.08, came in at number five, outselling the likes of The Girl on The Train and Fifty Shades of Grey, just for a little dose of perspective. The boy that used to peddle his fitness wares from a bike trailer in Richmond park done good, which is probably going to continue with his latest Fat-Loss Plan book too.
It’s not just Lean in 15 recipes and workout regimes you’ve been devouring either- Jamie Oliver’s foray into health food went down well too- Everyday Super Food , £6.99, made number nine on the overall bestseller list, while Deliciously Ella: Awesome ingredients, incredible food that you and your body will love , £9.99, was the mouthful of the year for 2015. Incidentally, 2015 was also the year that mindfulness made it big, and we lived in the moment all that bit more thanks to The Mindfulness Colouring Book: Anti-stress art therapy for busy people , £4.
There was one standout beauty product in the Amazon top ten, namely the scar-fading Bio Oil , £9.99. Our Managing Director Gemma swears by it for tackling post-pregnancy stretch marks , and it appears to have stood the test of time.
As for beauty gadgets, the one essential of the past decade has undoubtedly been the hair straightener. It’s been a game changer for many, turning rebellious fringes to silk, creating nonchalant waves on demand and even decreasing the odd shirt when we can’t even with getting the ironing board out (not an officially condoned use obvs). Unsurprisingly, good old ghd won out- the ghd IV styler , £87.99, was one of the top ten sellers since Prime’s launch.
Given that literally millions of products are for sale on the site, this list is basically a hall of fame for health, beauty, tech and culture for the modern era. No biggie Mr Wicks…
