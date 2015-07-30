Join celebrity hair pro Neil Moodie for a styling masterclass and get £80 of luxe L’Oreal Biolage haircare

22 December 2021
l-oreal-biolage-masterclass

We're delighted to have bagged Neil for our latest live online event where he shows how to master 3 styles he created for actress Gemma Chan

It’s not every day you have a celebrity stylist on hand to talk you through how to get the best from your hair, so we’re thrilled to be hosting our next masterclass with styling wizard Neil Moodie.

Not only is Neil an ambassador for natural haircare brand L’Oreal Biolage, but he’s also the go-to stylist for actresses Gemma Chan, Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh for red carpets, photoshoots and on set.

In our exclusive masterclass, Neil will talk you through how to create three super-sleek hairstyles, inspired by looks he’s done for Gemma. All three are supremely wearable for every day, even if you don’t have a red carpet event coming up.

Neil will demo a luxe pony, a chic chignon updo, and our personal favourite, loose waves. If you struggle to replicate salon perfection at home, this will show you exactly how to nail the look in just 15 minutes.

Each ticket comes complete with a Biolage goodie bag worth £80, tailored to your hair type.

What's in the goodie bag?

For dry/damaged hair

Hydrasource Shampoo and Conditioner

Fibrestrong Deep Treatment

Biolage Coconut Spray

Stylelink Volume Builder Mousse

Matrix Stylelink Fixer Hairspray

Total: £81.50

For fine hair

Volume Bloom Shampoo and Conditioner

Wonder Boost

Biolage Coconut Spray

High Amplify Mousse

Matrix Stylelink Fixer Hairspray

Total: £80

Textured/coarse/curly hair

Hydrasource Shampoo and Conditioner

Smoothproof Deep Treatment Pack

Biolage Coconut Spray

Matrix Mega Sleek Varnish Serum

Matrix Stylelink Fixer Hairspray

Total: £79

EVENT DETAILS

When: Thursday 13th January 6.30-7.15pm GMT

Where: Join via video link

Tickets: £25, includes goodie bag (for UK addresses only)

Sign up now via this link

* Products despatched by L'Oreal who makes every effort to ensure products arrive with you ahead of the event – however, please bear with us at times of postal delays


You may also like

Masterclass: Declutter your skincare routine with Dr Anita Sturnham. Get a £150 Decree skincare goodie bag when you sign up!

Join our Goldfaden MD Glow facial online class and get a £100 derm-developed skincare kit!

Masterclass: Kickstart your journey to a leaner, healthier body and get a £150 goodie bag with Dr Natalie Geary

Masterclass: simplify your skincare routine - the only ingredients you need with with aesthetic doctor Dr David Jack


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Skin

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product

Skin

Everything you need to know about ultrasound facials for skin tightening

Explore More