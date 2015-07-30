Join celebrity hair pro Neil Moodie for a styling masterclass and get £80 of luxe L’Oreal Biolage haircare

It’s not every day you have a celebrity stylist on hand to talk you through how to get the best from your hair, so we’re thrilled to be hosting our next masterclass with styling wizard Neil Moodie.
Not only is Neil an ambassador for natural haircare brand L’Oreal Biolage, but he’s also the go-to stylist for actresses Gemma Chan, Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh for red carpets, photoshoots and on set.
In our exclusive masterclass, Neil will talk you through how to create three super-sleek hairstyles, inspired by looks he’s done for Gemma. All three are supremely wearable for every day, even if you don’t have a red carpet event coming up.
Neil will demo a luxe pony, a chic chignon updo, and our personal favourite, loose waves. If you struggle to replicate salon perfection at home, this will show you exactly how to nail the look in just 15 minutes.
Each ticket comes complete with a Biolage goodie bag worth £80, tailored to your hair type.
What's in the goodie bag?
For dry/damaged hair
Hydrasource Shampoo and Conditioner
Fibrestrong Deep Treatment
Biolage Coconut Spray
Stylelink Volume Builder Mousse
Matrix Stylelink Fixer Hairspray
Total: £81.50
For fine hair
Volume Bloom Shampoo and Conditioner
Wonder Boost
Biolage Coconut Spray
High Amplify Mousse
Matrix Stylelink Fixer Hairspray
Total: £80
Textured/coarse/curly hair
Hydrasource Shampoo and Conditioner
Smoothproof Deep Treatment Pack
Biolage Coconut Spray
Matrix Mega Sleek Varnish Serum
Matrix Stylelink Fixer Hairspray
Total: £79
EVENT DETAILS
When: Thursday 13th January 6.30-7.15pm GMT
Where: Join via video link
Tickets: £25, includes goodie bag (for UK addresses only)
Sign up now via this link
* Products despatched by L'Oreal who makes every effort to ensure products arrive with you ahead of the event – however, please bear with us at times of postal delays