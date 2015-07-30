Join our healthy hair masterclass and get £80 of luxury organic hair care

12 January 2022
innersense-masterclass-2

Natural hair care brand Innersense invites you to a virtual event to help you truly understand organic haircare and why it's essential for super-healthy locks. ** THIS MASTERCLASS IS NOW CLOSED **

If you want to make the switch to natural hair care but you're not sure where to start, this is the masterclass for you.

Headed up by organic haircare brand Innersense's founders Greg and Joanne Starkman, this ultra-informative session will clear up any confusion you have around the ingredients to look for (and indeed avoid) when you're switching to natural hair products, plus they'll teach you all you need to know about kickstarting a clean haircare routine for your healthiest, glossiest hair yet.

Greg and Joanne are oracles when it comes to hair care, with over 20 years of experience in both styling and product development, so know a thing or two about clean, safe, non-toxic hair products and are pros at demystifying the marketing jargon you often seen on beauty products. You'll never feel baffled by an ingredients list again.

Each ticket comes complete with an Innersense goodie bag worth £82.

What's in the goodie bag?

x1 Hairbath 59ml
x1 Conditioner 59ml
x1 Sweet Spirit Leave-In Conditioner 59ml
x1 Detox hair mask full size, £28
x1 Hydrating Hair Mask full size, £28

EVENT DETAILS

When: Tuesday 15th February 6.30-7.15pm GMT

Where: Join via video link

Tickets: £20, includes goodie bag (for UK addresses only)

Sign up now via this link

* Products despatched by Innersense who makes every effort to ensure products arrive with you ahead of the event – however, please bear with us at times of postal delays


