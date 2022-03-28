Join us for an exclusive Blow & Style event at Sassoon Salon, Kings Road

29 January 2015
gtg-sassoon-main

Unfortunately this event has been and gone, but you can read all about it here...

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

On Thursday 12th Feb,  Sasoon Salon, Kings Road  will be opening its doors to you, our lovely GTG readers, for an evening of blow dry education from super hair stylist and Sassoon’s UK Creative Director,  Bruce Masefield . Join us for a glass of fizz and pick up some expert tips as our very own  Susannah Taylor  quizzes Bruce Masefield on the art of the blow dry.

Whatever your plans for this year’s Valentine’s Day, this is your chance to watch Bruce Masefield in action as he demonstrates how to create a number of blow dry looks you can recreate with ease at home. Whether you fancy a Glam Wave, a Dishevelled Pony or a healthy Voluminous do, see how the maestro creates heavenly hair and ask any burning blow dry related questions.

To end the evening in style (and to help you along your way with refining the perfect at home blow dry) you will leave with a goody bag stuffed with Sassoon treats. Worth £55, the bag will include a Sassoon Professional shampoo and conditioner plus one Sassoon Professional styling product chosen specifically for your hair type by Bruce, Susannah and the Sassoon team. Even better, alongside the products you will also receive two £10 Sassoon Salon saving vouchers which can be redeemed in any Sassoon Salon on your next two Blow & Style Appointments.

The fun does not end there though. Sassoon are offering an extra special treat for the first five people through the doors on the night, a free blow dry from the Sassoon team! Watches at the ready!

This event has now taken place. For details of our next event on the 12th March in Leeds click here.

T&Cs for Blow & Style ticket promo:

£10 SAVING ON YOUR NEXT TWO BLOW & STYLE APPOINTMENTS

Available from 12 th February – 12 th April at Sassoon Salon. Appointments available Monday – Friday only. Please ensure that you bring your redeemable saving voucher to your appointment. Prices start at £35 and will be established upon consultation. Offer subject to availability with selected stylists. Blowdries include shampoo, massage & conditioner. Style Menu does not include shampoo, massage & conditioner. Not available with any other offer or promotion. Not valid with the purchase of products. Find your nearest salon athttp://www.sassoonsalon.com/en/salon/uk/salons


You may also like

The best liquid eyeliners to buy in 2020
10 vegetarian dinner ideas from the nutritional experts
The Urban Kitchen's avocado chocolate brownie recipe
Tess Ward's pumpkin, feta and honey muffin recipe


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M ribbed pencil skirt, £12.99
Dirtea Cordyceps Mushroom Powder, £49.99
New Look ribbed midi dress, £25.99
Dove Beauty Bar Soap, £1.10
Skinny-dip x Sophie Hannah Have A Nice Day Scented Candle, £6
Bourjois Little Round Pot Blusher in 16 Rose Coup de Foudre, £8.99

More Gloss

Beauty
The 18 best summer perfumes for making holiday memories
Beauty
Beauty advent calendars 2023 - the waiting list have started!
Beauty
Elle Macpherson: The most important step in my beauty routine. (It’s not what you would expect)
Elle Macpherson
Beauty
SJ's week in beauty: the ultimate treatment and product edit that work for busy lives
Skin
What's in Barbie star Margot Robbie's beauty bag? Take a peek
Beauty
Full buccal corridors: the celebrity smile hack that dentists want you to know
Beauty
Victoria Woodhall's week in beauty - what to buy and who to see
Victoria Woodhall
Hair
How to protect hair in the sun (and 16 hair treatments to help you do it)
Explore More