Join us for the Get The Gloss #LiveLunch this Friday

26 October 2015
Got a burning beauty question? A fiendish fitness quibble? The Get The Gloss team are here to help

This Friday we’re holding one of our Twitter Live Lunches - with a twist! The whole Glossy Possé will be on hand to answer your questions on30th October . Simply tweet us your query @GetTheGloss, using the #LiveLunch between 1 and 2pm.

Meet the team behind the tweets:

Susannah

Our Editor-in-Chief Susannah  is our resident workout warrior. She’s been charting her fitness journey on Get The Gloss as she’s gone from fitness phobic to fitness fanatic. Ask her everything from what it’s like to take part in the hottest new fitness classes to top tips on training for a triathalon.

Judy

The writer of our wildly popular Sense and Sensitivity  column, Judy, is the fount of all knowledge when it comes to beauty and skincare for those of a tender touch. Her motto? In Patch Testing We Trust. If you need help finding a beauty routine that won’t bring you out in rash, she’s your woman.

Ayesha

Beauty has come a long way since Ayesha spent her teens trawling the beauty aisles trying to get a foundation match. Now she writes our Not Fair  column, where she hunts down all the best hair and beauty products for olive and dark skin tones. She’ll be here to answer questions on everything from finding the right blush colour to getting hair like Beyoncé.

Anna

Anna is the maverick mind behind the Makeup Maniac  column. If there’s a big beauty launch afoot or whispers of a legendary cult product you can be sure she knows everything about it. Ask Anna about anything from hot lipstick launches to her recommendations for the best makeup brushes on the market.

We can’t wait to hear from you! Follow us  @GetTheGloss  and tweet us your questions this Friday using the #LiveLunch.

