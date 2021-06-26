Glossy Picks: All the new skincare, makeup and haircare that team GTG loved this week

The products on this page have been chosen by our editorial team. If you buy something we write about we may earn an affiliate commission. Every week we bring you the best of the best, the new products and discoveries that have made it home with us to our bathrooms and makeup bags. This week we tried a shampoo and conditioner duo that had a 47,000 strong waitlist, a gel moisturiser that will become your daily essential when the next heatwave hits and a lightweight skin tint by a cult makeup brand. Monat Purifying Scalp Scrub , £48

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director “Itchy scalp is a new thing for me and I hadn’t a clue how to treat it. This exfoliating detox scrub with apple cider vinegar (no smells, I promise) landed and I’m now slightly addicted. It looks like a body scrub – you wet it in your hands and apply it to damp hair to form a rich exfoliating lather with AHAs, in which you can marinade like a mask. I didn’t realise how much low-level irritation my itchy head was giving me - like a scratchy label in your knickers - until it went away. The sugar granules gently buff and dissolve leaving no gritty residue - you won’t be picking out grains for days afterwards as with some scalp scrubs. To remove build-up there’s pink clay and special compound of moisturising ingredients. One teaspoon is enough to do the scalp and hair (it replaces your shampoo). Whether you have oily or dry scalp, or like me one that is simply contrary, this will set your head to rights. I also found I could go a day or so longer between washes afterwards.” Buy now Bloom and Blossom You Glow Girl, £35



Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer “I’ve loved Bloom and Blossom since I tried its pillow spray, which was entered in our Get The Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards last year, so I was keen to give this new toning and brightening body oil a whirl. It’s got argan oil, sweet almond oil and jojoba seed oil in the mix to fight stretch marks , even skin tone, boost hydration and make skin smooth. It’s scented with ylang-ylang and lavender which makes it soothing too. It does take a while to sink in so I reserve it for a nighttime treat, luxuriating in the scent as I bed down. My skin feels ultra-soft and I can still smell the fragrance come morning.” Buy now Kevyn Aucoin Stripped Nude Skin Tint, £36



Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager "I’d love to share with you the Kevyn Aucoin Stripped Nude Skin Tint, which is an ideal foundation for a naturally flawless-looking appearance throughout the spring/summer season. Containing hyaluronic acid, the Stripped Nude Skin Tint hydrates whilst smoothing the appearance of blemishes and enhancing the natural beauty of the skin. Available in ten shades, this tint is suitable for all skin types." Buy now MORE GLOSS: The best skin tints to suit every complexion Caudalie Grape Water Gel Moisturiser, £26

Loved by: Marie-Louise Pumfrey, GTG contributor "I’m always on the lookout for a soothing and deeply moisturising face cream; one which instantly quenches and melts into the skin. And now I’ve found the one! This is enriched with organic prebiotic grape water and aloe vera. The wonder properties of grape water balance the skin microbiome, feeding and strengthening the good bacteria. This gel moisturiser is gentle, super fresh and non-greasy and has been leaving my face feeling supple and satiated. It’s great for guys too – my husband has been loving his nighttime dose of this. Also if you find it annoying when skincare peels off, this one is silicone-free, so there no flaking." Buy now Sunday of London II Midnight (Somewhere) candle, £26

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, design and social media manager "This pocket-rocket candle from Hackney Wick indie brand Sunday of London never fails to transport me to a tranquil sanctuary; it's a bath-time and before-bedtime staple for me. With undertones of lavender, rose geranium, and the sweet yet punchy notes of orange peel, lemon, and lime. This blend of five essential oils always leaves me feeling both relaxed and energised. It has just the right amount of fragrance, not too overpowering but strong enough to fill the room with aromatherapy bliss. Sustainably handcrafted in small batches, Sunday of London’s candles are formulated with rapeseed wax and contain no synthetic ingredients. Bonus points it’s made with a 100 per cent pure cotton wick and has a burn time between 45-50 hours." Buy now Korres Vanilla Blossom Elasti-Smooth Body Butter, £19

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "Because my new favourite body oil is only for nighttime, I need a day moisturiser too. Enter this from Korres. Made from Mediterranean vanilla blossom, this is the closest to the Med I’m getting this year. It has a soft, comforting vanilla scent, not artificial at all and it sinks in right away. It promises to keep skin supple, which is just what I’m after as dress season is in full swing.” Buy now Strivectin Anti Wrinkle Intensive Eye Concentrate for Wrinkles Plus, £48

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "Strivectin has long been a go-to when it comes to treating wrinkles and this, its best-selling eye cream, has just had a post-Covid upgrade. It’s now called ‘Plus’ with a new formula that addresses some of the bugbears we have thanks to hours of video calls, not just the ageing effects of blue HEV screen light but because we’re noticing our skin condition more. According to the brand's survey of 2,000 UK adults, we now spend on average an extra 53 minutes a week staring at ourselves on screen, and for some people (me!) it’s as much as 100. New in this formula is an arctic marine ferment to buffer blue light damage as well an arsenal of other goodies which have been doing battle with my crow’s feet, fine lines and dark circles. It’s an investment eye cream that’s incredibly comfortable, unscented and really does work. The RRP is £56 but it's currently 25 per cent off at Feelunique." Buy now Skin Laundry Ultra Hydration Boost, £60



Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager "I recently discovered that Skin Laundry, best known for laser facials, has a few hero skincare products and anything that labels itself a wrinkle softener is golden in my book. I got through this serum in just a few weeks while the UK had its short-lived heatwave! This weightless formula can be applied as a mist (my preferred method), penetrates deeply with no residue which is ideal and leaves you with a dewy glow - apply liberally like me and repurchase stat." Buy now DR. Jart+ Cryo Rubber Mask with Hyaluronic Acid, £10

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, design and social media manager "Remember when you could only get these horror-movie-inspired masks from Sephora? They've finally made it to the UK. A few months ago, I was praising Dr Jart+'s TikTok-famous Cicapair range; fast forward a few months (and a heatwave) and I'm all about these new cooling cryo masks. This two-step system is designed to help dry and puffy skin by providing much-needed hydration. Inspired by cryotherapy , it actually lowers the temperature of your skin to boost blood flow and help your skin absorb the active ingredients. The first step is to apply products from the ampoules, which contain a prebiotic complex that will balance your skin's microbiome, followed by the rubber mask made of naturally derived algae and clay, which you leave on for 30-40 minutes. As a result, my skin felt rejuvenated, soothed, and plump. It's even better if you put it in the freezer before using it." Buy now We Are Paradoxx Detox Restorative Hair Mask, £30



Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "This rich, hydrating mask is part of We Are Paradoxx’s 100 per cent plastic-free collection. It lives in an aluminium tub but what’s inside is just as lovely. This mask, which says to leave on for between 30 minutes and overnight, (though I’ve been using as my daily mask and have had soft, tangle-free hair), stimulates hair growth, improves scalp health and cleanses hair of pollution, product build-up and other impurities that can cause dullness, irritation and weigh hair down. It makes my hair feel light and glossy and has peppermint in the mix to invigorate. It has coconut too (but I’m happy to report it doesn't smell of coconut, more a zingy, herbal scent), vegan keratin to rebuild damaged strands and pro-vitamin B5 for shine." Buy now Gloved Instant-Absorb Hand Lotion, £28



Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager "Tom Daxon has been creating fine fragrance since 2013 and his latest foray has him applying his fine fragrance principles to hand-care. Over two years in the making, this lotion is a powerful scent neutraliser, I was advised to give it a try after chopping garlic and my hands smelt significantly yummier. Virginian cedarwood oil forms the foundation for the restorative scent, whilst also providing an array of anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial benefits - win-win I say!" Buy now Highr Lips on Acid lipstick, £22



Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "Highr has high-profile fans including Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore and Holly Willoughby too, so I knew I was in good company when I applied this creamy nude. It’s made with plant-based butters for an ultra-soft, nourishing application that feels as comfortable as a balm. Plus, I like that it has a mirror for on the go application. It stays put well too, but I can't help reapplying because it feels so nice.” Buy now Coco & Eve Super Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner, £34 for set

