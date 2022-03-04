Kerastase launches pop up blow-dry bar

After almost 50 years of providing us with products with which we can look after our locks, Kerastase has unveiled a brand new range named Couture Styling - eight products which promise high performance and a lot of luxury.

Ensuring you can create salon style in the comfort of your own home, the new range boasts long lasting yet flexible hold so you don't lose the movement of freshly washed hair, and is said to be inspired by textures from skincare and notes of finer perfumery - which sounds like a match made in hair heaven to us. Within the eight new products are the 'Designer Range' with which you can construct your hair to new heights, and the 'Perfector Range' which adds a beautiful finish to your 'do.

To celebrate the new arrivals, Urban Retreat at Harrods has teamed up with the brand to create a pop up blow-dry bar that's open this week from 17th June to the 20th June 2013. Pop in to experience the new range in first class style for a mere £40 and you'll be treated to a bespoke hair diagnostic, a Kerastase rituals treatment and a blow-dry to rival that of supermodel and face of the brand Kate Moss ; all washed down with a glass of champagne.

Every day, one customer also has the chance of winning the complete Couture Styling range from Kerastase - so get booking...

The Kerastase Couture Styling range is available to purchase in Urban Retreat now and online from the Urban Retreat Beautique on June 24th.

To book, call Urban Retreat customer services on 020 7893 8333.