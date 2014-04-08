Kristen Stewart dyes hair bright orange

Kristen Stewart is known for switching up her style from time to time. Whether she’s relaxing on the weekend in ripped jeans and Converse, nude lace gowns on the red carpet or couture as she FROWs at Paris Fashion Week, she manages to pull it off.

But the Twilight star rarely changes her beauty look, which is why we were shocked to see that she’s ditched her trademark dark locks… for bright orange. The new face of Chanel paid a visit to New Orleans hair salon Maison de Cheveux, where her stylist Instagrammed a selfie of them , revealing that the dye was for a role in upcoming movie American Ultra.

The picture was captioned: “Kristen Stewart gettin her hair ready for a new role! #americamultra [sic] #awesomecolor#houseofhair”.

She’ll be playing the role of a girlfriend of a drug addict whose life is disrupted when he becomes the target of a government operation. The film also stars Jesse Eisenberg and Uma Thurman.

While GTG are all for coloured hair - note Kelly Osbourne’s chic purple ’do which we currently love - we’re not sure that we’ll be rushing to the salon for this look any time soon; maybe just the cinema.