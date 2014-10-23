Lauren Conrad debuts gorgeous new bob haircut

Ayesha Muttucumaru 23 October 2014
gtg-daily-gloss-bobs-main

The bob is back with a vengeance and is the hair trend of choice in Hollywood. See which celebrities made the cut for our pick of the new crop...

There’s never been a better time to go for the chop than now, with bobs and lobs being the short hairstyles of choice in Hollywood.

With Lauren Conrad being the latest recruit to join the short do crew, the 28-year-old TV star traded in her signature long blonde locks for something more edgier, debuting her new look on her Instagram account. Her choppier bob has given us just the boost we’ve needed to bite the bullet and book in with our hairdressers as soon as humanly possible.

According to Stephen Low, top session stylist and Director of celebrity hair haunt Neville , “The choppy bobs of Ali Larter and Karlie Kloss are highly requested. It can be flirty and sophisticated and highly practical if you are a lady with little time to spend blow drying hair. It’s almost cool without trying. The new piecey bobs are pretty much a perfect haircut—at any age.”

Looking for some short haircut inspiration ? Look no further than these celebrities who’ve swapped long for short most recently and haven’t looked back.

Lauren Conrad

Instagram: @laurenconrad

The former Hills star took to her Instagram feed  to debut her new short hairstyle. She captioned the snap: “Got my first haircut in years.” It was a great decision all round.

MORE GLOSS: The 12 best celebrity short hairstyles ever

Halle Berry

Instagram: @kristin_ess

The Oscar-winner turned heads at the God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards with her new bob, which was funnily enough cut by Lauren Conrad’s hair stylist, Kristin Ess. The hair stylist posted on her Instagram , “Literally the most stunning human on this planet. Such an honor to [cut] this bob today.” At 48, the actress has never looked better.

Rosamund Pike

Getty Images

The number of ways that the Gone Girl star has been styling her bob over the past few weeks has demonstrated perfectly how versatile a short hairstyle can really be. Chic and slicked back one minute to red carpet updo the next, she's provided a masterclass in how a bob can fit anyone’s lifestyle.

Jourdan Dunn

Instagram: @officialjdunn

The beautiful supermodel showcased her new dip-dyed do at The GQ Awards and automatically hit the top spot of our girl crush lists here at GTG HQ. A style demonstrating what looks like a hair colouring technique called ‘root stretch,’ which takes dip dye further with more deliberate blending and shading, her look provides ample hair colour and hairstyle inspiration in one fell swoop.

MORE GLOSS: The best foundations for darker skintones

Kaley Cuoco

Instagram: @kaleycuoco

The Big Bang Theory actress revealed to Entertainment Weekly  that the reason she chopped off her long locks into a cute pixie cut was for a new film called Burning Bodhi. Film or not, going short is something everyone should do at least once in their lives and if we had a face to showcase like Kaley’s, we certainly would too.


