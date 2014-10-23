Lauren Conrad debuts gorgeous new bob haircut

There’s never been a better time to go for the chop than now, with bobs and lobs being the short hairstyles of choice in Hollywood.

With Lauren Conrad being the latest recruit to join the short do crew, the 28-year-old TV star traded in her signature long blonde locks for something more edgier, debuting her new look on her Instagram account. Her choppier bob has given us just the boost we’ve needed to bite the bullet and book in with our hairdressers as soon as humanly possible.

According to Stephen Low, top session stylist and Director of celebrity hair haunt Neville , “The choppy bobs of Ali Larter and Karlie Kloss are highly requested. It can be flirty and sophisticated and highly practical if you are a lady with little time to spend blow drying hair. It’s almost cool without trying. The new piecey bobs are pretty much a perfect haircut—at any age.”

Looking for some short haircut inspiration ? Look no further than these celebrities who’ve swapped long for short most recently and haven’t looked back.

Lauren Conrad