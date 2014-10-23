Lauren Conrad debuts gorgeous new bob haircut

There’s never been a better time to go for the chop than now, with bobs and lobs being the short hairstyles of choice in Hollywood.
With Lauren Conrad being the latest recruit to join the short do crew, the 28-year-old TV star traded in her signature long blonde locks for something more edgier, debuting her new look on her Instagram account. Her choppier bob has given us just the boost we’ve needed to bite the bullet and book in with our hairdressers as soon as humanly possible.
According to Stephen Low, top session stylist and Director of celebrity hair haunt Neville , “The choppy bobs of Ali Larter and Karlie Kloss are highly requested. It can be flirty and sophisticated and highly practical if you are a lady with little time to spend blow drying hair. It’s almost cool without trying. The new piecey bobs are pretty much a perfect haircut—at any age.”
Looking for some short haircut inspiration ? Look no further than these celebrities who’ve swapped long for short most recently and haven’t looked back.
Lauren Conrad
Instagram: @laurenconrad
The former Hills star took to her Instagram feed to debut her new short hairstyle. She captioned the snap: “Got my first haircut in years.” It was a great decision all round.
Halle Berry
Instagram: @kristin_ess
The Oscar-winner turned heads at the God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards with her new bob, which was funnily enough cut by Lauren Conrad’s hair stylist, Kristin Ess. The hair stylist posted on her Instagram , “Literally the most stunning human on this planet. Such an honor to [cut] this bob today.” At 48, the actress has never looked better.
Rosamund Pike
Getty Images
The number of ways that the Gone Girl star has been styling her bob over the past few weeks has demonstrated perfectly how versatile a short hairstyle can really be. Chic and slicked back one minute to red carpet updo the next, she's provided a masterclass in how a bob can fit anyone’s lifestyle.
Jourdan Dunn
Instagram: @officialjdunn
The beautiful supermodel showcased her new dip-dyed do at The GQ Awards and automatically hit the top spot of our girl crush lists here at GTG HQ. A style demonstrating what looks like a hair colouring technique called ‘root stretch,’ which takes dip dye further with more deliberate blending and shading, her look provides ample hair colour and hairstyle inspiration in one fell swoop.
Kaley Cuoco
Instagram: @kaleycuoco
The Big Bang Theory actress revealed to Entertainment Weekly that the reason she chopped off her long locks into a cute pixie cut was for a new film called Burning Bodhi. Film or not, going short is something everyone should do at least once in their lives and if we had a face to showcase like Kaley’s, we certainly would too.