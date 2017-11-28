1 / 11

Layered haircut inspiration for every hair type and length

No layered hairstyle edit can begin without a reference to Rachel from Friends era defining 90s layers. Dems the rules. Now that’s out of the way let’s get on with how to wear beautiful modern layers. I asked hair stylist to the stars Paul Edmonds what layers can do for a ‘do’, and how to style them out to make the most of both your hair type and face shape:

“The best way of falling in love with your hair again is to get a great cut that suits your hair now, rather than necessarily what you’ve always opted for. I believe it's good every so often to have a rethink on what’s working and what's not. Our face shapes actually tend to change a bit with age, so often that the balance needs to be adjusted. Normally as we age the jaw gets heavier and the upper parts of the face lose their youthful fullness. As this happens (I call it the ‘smoke and mirrors moment’), it can be a great refresher to shift the emphasis away from the jaw and neck and bring it back to the cheeks and eyes. This is done by taking some of the weight away from the lower part of the hair and by using some type of fringe or layering around the face give back some width to the upper face.

“You can create a layered effect using colour too. This is particularly gorgeous on square faces with more accentuated facial features. Applying multi-tonal layers of light and dark to the corners of the face and around the jawline soften the overall look- see Olivia Wilde pre her recent chop and Keira Knightley.”

Crave more celeb layering inspo? You’ve come to right place...