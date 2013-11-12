Leading ladies at The Hunger Games: Catching Fire premiere

Ayesha Muttucumaru 12 November 2013
get-the-gloss-hunger-games-premier

Ayesha Muttucumaru attended the much-anticipated Hunger Games sequel's premiere to check out the film and the leading ladies in it

On Monday night, GTG attended the London Premiere of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire with film sponsor P&G Beauty and CoverGirl Cosmetics. With fans having camped out overnight in the cold and rain to catch a glimpse of their favourite characters, they weren’t left disappointed, with stars Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson all taking time out to sign autographs and take photos with those who had braved the elements to see them.

The leading ladies didn’t let us Glossies down in the style stakes either, with each showcasing a different classic yet modern look to draw ample inspiration from, going into this year’s party season.

From quiffs to power brows to statement lips, the variety was matched only by the stunning on-screen make-up and the level of good humour seen being shared by the co-stars on and off the red carpet at a premiere that was fun, entertaining and not at all pretentious. Oh, and the movie was AMAZING too! Here were our top three Girls on Fire…

Jennifer Lawrence

Showing us how a short ’do  is done, Katniss Everdeen herself was the definition of a new age modern muse. With smokey eyes and dramatic lashes offset perfectly with natural lips and an autumnal, fresh-faced flush, we have a feeling that our current girl crush on Ms Lawrence is only going to get bigger…

Elizabeth Banks

It may have been cold outside but Elizabeth brought a touch of sunshine to the rainy, cloudy skies overhead thanks to her stunning Jason Wu yellow cut-out gown, bright orange lips and golden locks swept up into a sophisticated low ponytail. Elegant, with a laid-back twist, she couldn’t have been further away from her on-screen alter-ego, the fabulously eccentric Effie Trinket.

Jena Malone

With bold, full brows, slicked back hair and crimson lips flawlessly executed, Jena’s feisty and fiery look was the ideal introduction to her Catching Fire character Johanna Mason - the perfect example of the attitude befitting a Hunger Games former victor if you ask us.


