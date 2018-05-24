Your invite to a beauty event full of fun and fizz at Liberty

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

What’s your diary looking like on the 31st May? We suggest that you clear it, as there’s something buzzy happening down in the beauty hall of Liberty London , and we wouldn’t want you to miss it. It’s not every day that you get a hair styling legend, two renowned beauty editors, one of the beauty industry's most prestigious entrepreneurs and a whip smart beauty buyer in the same room at once, sharing their expertise, behind the scenes secrets and personalised advice as you enjoy a glass of bubbles and the chance to receive a luxe goody bag. If you’ve ever hankered after a one-to-one appointment with Sam McKnight or to pick an award-winning beauty journalist’s brains, here’s your need to know, plus who you can expect to meet on the day. The Panel Sam McKnight

Hair stylists don’t come more starry, but probably the world’s most renowned hair legend is also incredibly down to earth- quite literally considering his passionate interest in gardening, for one. Flowers aside, he’s worked in the fashion industry for five decades, was hair stylist to the late Princess Diana, coiffs Kate Moss and is Vogue’s go-to for cover shoots as well as Chanel’s on-call catwalk hair genius. His Hair by Sam McKnight styling range was one of the most celebrated beauty launches ever, and he’s king of the achingly cool, undone do. The four products in the line alone are capable of emulating his nonchalant backstage styling, but for more tips, secrets and advice, you’ll have to meet the man for yourself. Vanita Parti MBE

Pioneer of the walk-in brow bar in the UK and founder of our favourite brow grooming emporium, Blinkbrowbar , Vanita is famed for bringing the ancient Indian technique of threading to our high streets. She launched Blinkbrowbar in 2004, making threading a beauty mainstay for British women, and now her brand’s brow expertise is renowned internationally, with 26 brow bars across the UK, US and Denmark. Vanita was honoured in the Queen’s New Year Honours List 2015 for her services to the beauty industry, and the brand is set to expand and innovate even more in 2018. Watch this space and get the first word from Vanita herself on the 31st. Sophie Beresiner

Beauty Director of ELLE UK, Sophie knows beauty by the book, writing and documenting her wisdom on the ELLE website, across social media and on the page in ELLE’S monthly magazine. She’s won multiple awards and her knack for styling and interest in interior design has also inspired her to found her luxury candle brand, No22 . Many a beauty company calls on Sophie for bespoke consultancy and expert experience too. As can you on 31st May... Kate Shapland

Former beauty columnist at The Telegraph, Kate decided to forge a new career path after 14 years of writing to develop her own leg care range. She created Legology to tailor high quality skincare to legs, working with an independent French chemist to produce beautifully textured and effective products that make legs feel as light as air and look healthy and glossy too. She combines a wealth of editorial knowledge with incredible insight on building a beauty brand from scratch. Emily Soulsby