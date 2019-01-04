Lidl and Christina Aguilera have just launched a budget hair tool range

New Year, new launches and one of the most budget-friendly we've seen comes courtesy of Lidl and Christina Aguilera. Yes, you've heard us right, the supermarket has teamed up with the chart-topper to launch an eight-piece hair tool collection, and prices start from just £1.99. Sounds like what a girl wants right now.

The range has everything from a hairbrush, £1.99, to straighteners, £14.99, (including mini ones for £5.99), and a Wave Curler, £17.99. However, the product with most Aguilera-worthy star power seems to be the sleek Multi-function Styler, £14.99, (pictured above) which comes with seven different attachments to create a variety of different looks.

Other highlights include a 2200W Ionic Hairdryer, £12.99, developed with static-minimising ion technology, Hair Straightening Brush, £12.99 and Rotating Hot Air Styler, £17.99. Their Stripped back prices (sorry, last Xtina pun) provides something for everyone and every budget - great if you're looking to save some pennies this January.