Lidl and Christina Aguilera have just launched a budget hair tool range

New Year, new launches and one of the most budget-friendly we've seen comes courtesy of Lidl and Christina Aguilera. Yes, you've heard us right, the supermarket has teamed up with the chart-topper to launch an eight-piece hair tool collection, and prices start from just £1.99. Sounds like what a girl wants right now.
Prices range from just £1.99 for a hairbrush to £14.99 for a straightener and £17.99 for a Wave Curler - perfect if you want to save your pennies this month
The range has everything from a hairbrush, £1.99, to straighteners, £14.99, (including mini ones for £5.99), and a Wave Curler, £17.99. However, the product with most Aguilera-worthy star power seems to be the sleek Multi-function Styler, £14.99, (pictured above) which comes with seven different attachments to create a variety of different looks.
Other highlights include a 2200W Ionic Hairdryer, £12.99, developed with static-minimising ion technology, Hair Straightening Brush, £12.99 and Rotating Hot Air Styler, £17.99. Their Stripped back prices (sorry, last Xtina pun) provides something for everyone and every budget - great if you're looking to save some pennies this January.
The collection launches into Lidl stores today but, just like their £1 Tangle Teezer dupe and £29.99 Quick Curler (a dupe of Babyliss' Curl Secret) that came before it, the collection will only be available until stocks last. We reckon if you want to get your hands on it, you'll have to be fast.
