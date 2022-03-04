How Lidl’s £14.99 ghd glide dupe measures up

The ghd glide has established itself as the hottest hair tool of the moment - and for just reason. Great at providing soft volume and movement and for making hair generally more manageable, I’ve actually taken to using it over my straighteners. The are only two problems with it though - the fact that its limited run means that it’s out of stock online, and, its cost. At £125, it’s not exactly kind to the bank balance. So when Lidl announced that it was a launching a cheaper version that provided the same results at a fraction of the price, I was keen to get my hands on one. Experience has taught me that just because a product is marketed as a ‘dupe,’ it doesn’t always mean it is .

MORE GLOSS: Tried and tested - Lidl’s DIY Face Mask Maker How they compare Its list of benefits draws instant comparisons to ghd’s version. Both use ionic tech to achieve sleek and shiny results, and both have an automatic shut-off function to keep post-styling paranoia to a minimum. That being said though, ghd’s has both short and long bristles to aid shaping, and operates at a uniform heat of 185°C (the temperature that the brand’s found to be the optimal temperature for styling). In contrast, Lidl’s allows you to choose a temperature ranging from 120°C to 210°C for added versatility, and also has an LED display. One particularly interesting point of difference, is that it has heated plates on its sides which allow you to create waves and curls too. Curveball. First impressions It heated up to 180°C (the temperature I chose for a fair comparison) within around 10 to 15 seconds, which was great - much faster than the ghd glide. Its slimmer, more rectangular shape made it easier to use too, and is likely to appeal to a greater range of hair lengths. What it’s like to use I gave the straightening function a try first, using strokes both underneath and on top to smooth away flyaways and create a bit of movement towards the ends. Overall, I was impressed, but it did take a little longer than it did when using the ghd glide - especially the flicks at the ends which I like for preventing a poker straight look. Its bristles also didn’t snag, just make sure to brush your ends through with a normal hairbrush beforehand though.

Next, the curling function, activated by pressing a special button to heat up the lateral hot plates. As recommended, I placed the brush under a section of hair, curled it up to shortly before the hairline and left it there for 15 to 20 seconds, before slowly turning the brush out again. I was expecting to see a loose curl or wave, but instead just saw a few slight kinks. Thinking it may have been me rather than the brush, I gave it a go on a few other sections to make sure but continued to have the same result unfortunately.

The verdict

If static and straightening are your priorities, it delivers. At £14.99, it provides fast and sleek results for those short on time and funds. However, I’d say that ghd’s version is more efficient at what it does - it takes fewer strokes to achieve the same look, with its different bristle lengths better at creating movement at the ends and volume at the roots (here's a picture of me after using the ghd glide for comparison).