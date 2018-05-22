Lidl’s new budget hair tool range is about to save you a lot of money

When it comes to budget beauty , supermarkets have seriously stepped it up in terms of the quality and variety of their offerings, providing a wide range of beauty dupes to ensure your pennies stretch that little bit further. Lidl in particular has impressed in this regard, especially its skincare range (its DIY Face Mask Maker proved a particular hit with us earlier in the year), and now it looks set to conquer the world of hair too thanks to its new budget hair tool range that goes on sale this Sunday.

The collection includes four styling products - three completely new tools and the comeback of its hugely popular ionic hairdryer. Designed to rival more expensive leading brands, prices range from a £1 to £14.99 and cover everything from heat styling to fast detangling. They’re only available until stocks run out though and judging by their price tags, they’re likely to fly off the supermarket’s shelves.

Here’s a closer look at what the new affordable line-up has to offer.

Miomare Detangling Brush, £1.29