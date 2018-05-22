Lidl’s new budget hair tool range is about to save you a lot of money

Highlights include a £1 Tangle Teezer dupe, a £13 hair straightening comb and £10 curling wand. Here’s your first look at the affordable line-up
When it comes to budget beauty , supermarkets have seriously stepped it up in terms of the quality and variety of their offerings, providing a wide range of beauty dupes to ensure your pennies stretch that little bit further. Lidl in particular has impressed in this regard, especially its skincare range (its DIY Face Mask Maker proved a particular hit with us earlier in the year), and now it looks set to conquer the world of hair too thanks to its new budget hair tool range that goes on sale this Sunday.
The collection includes four styling products - three completely new tools and the comeback of its hugely popular ionic hairdryer. Designed to rival more expensive leading brands, prices range from a £1 to £14.99 and cover everything from heat styling to fast detangling. They’re only available until stocks run out though and judging by their price tags, they’re likely to fly off the supermarket’s shelves.
Here’s a closer look at what the new affordable line-up has to offer.
Miomare Detangling Brush, £1.29
At first glance, it would be easy to mistake this for a Tangle Teezer. But with a price that’s £9 cheaper, it’s a lot easier on the ol’ bank account. And like its inspiration, it also comes in a range of different colours and designs too.
Silvercrest Hair Straightening Comb, £12.99
If you’re looking for a quick way to tackle frizz , this portable straightening comb could be it thanks to its ionic technology, adjustable temperature control and ceramic coated bristles. It comes in at just £12.99 which, considering that other straightening brushes and combs (like those from Dafni) hover around the £120 mark, is particularly fantastic.
Silvercrest Hair Curling Wand, £9.99
With a bubble design to give a more natural curl, this cash-flow friendly curling tong also comes with a handy clamp and a safety shut off function after 30 minutes to keep styling stress and post-styling panic to a minimum.
Silvercrest Professional Ionic Hairdryer, £14.99
Containing a powerful 2100W AC motor, two speed and three heat settings and ionic tech to reduce drying time and increase shine, it’s easy to see why this hairdryer was a huge success during its initial limited run. It also comes with a great array of attachments too - a volume diffuser and concentrator nozzle. No doubt it’ll prove just as popular as before.
Lidl’s new hair tools launch into Lidl stores on Sunday the 27th of May.
