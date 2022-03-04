Lisa Snowdon: everything she uses to look fabulous at 50

Lisa Snowdon is famous for her warmth, professionalism, age-defying looks and, oh yes, that ex-boyfriend (George Clooney, for those with short memories).
Currently engaged to another George (Smart, 41, a creative director, they had to cancel their wedding in 2020 due to Covid restrictions), Lisa presents the fashion segment on ITV’s This Morning and in the past year has joined Davina McCall as a powerful voice in the menopause space with weekly Midweek Menopause Madness Instagram lives which have become a must-listen every Wednesday.
This month Lisa turn 50 and in celebration, she's created a seven-piece makeup collection with beauty brand Ciaté to usher in her new decade. The Curated by Lisa Snowdon edit , £45 but worth £158.50, is made up of multi-tasking beauty buys such as an eyeshadow palette which shades that double up a highlighter, and a highlighter you can also use to contour.
I met up with the 50-year-old former model, who told me about how Pilates, a plant-based diet and a tight edit of beauty products and tweakments keep her looking and feeling on top form.
My beauty routine
"Every evening I use my Emma Hardie Amazing Face Moringa Cleansing Balm , £37.60, with a warm flannel, giving my face a nice massage. Then I dry body brush before my shower using my Organic Pharmacy Detox Body Oil, £28.80. I do take care of myself – I have a healthy lifestyle, I stick to an exercise regime and I’m mindful about what I eat. I have tweakments too. I recently had Coolsculpting , which worked brilliantly to target the stubborn little areas of fat on my inner thighs that have always refused to go, whatever I do."
Best beauty advice I've been given?
“Too much makeup is ageing. As you get older less is more. Rather than using base all over, I just use concealer to touch up blemishes and pigmentation.”
My weekend
“I like to do a Pilates class on a Saturday morning. There’s a great place near me called Zero Gravity Pilates . It’s reformer Pilates, which is so good for your core. It really elongates your muscles and you feel really strong. Afterwards, I’ll go for a walk with George. He’s not that into exercise, but he’s great at going for long walks.”
Wellness from the inside
“I usually take some almonds and berries with me to This Morning. I’ll mix them with a bit of yoghurt and sprinkle some milled linseed on top with a bit of bee pollen . I need to be prepared with snacks in my bag so I don’t get tempted by all the toast and pastries they have on set. I drink lots of water, around three litres a day. It helps my energy levels and rehydrates my skin.
“I also take vitamin B12 , as I don’t eat meat, and Perricone MD Omega 3 Dietary Supplement Softgels , £21.33. I’m mainly plant-based because it’s better for the environment but when I switched, I did lose a bit of weight too.”
Lisa has also Instagrammed her visits to the Rita Rakus Clinic in London for some turbo pelvic floor toning on the Emsella Chair. Lisa had six sessions, giggling as the chair made its electromagnetic tapping and flicking sensations through the seat. “It’s like a magnetic force that vibrates up though, it’s amazing,” she says “it’s so strange, and you only need four sessions, it goes up into your pelvic floor and tightens [it]. It gets a bit weaker as we get older, and even younger people get it too," she said.
"We’ve built this all-purpose kit to give you everything you need to create any kind of look for just £45 - from daytime looks to all-out backstage-ready looks," Lisa says of her birthday edit, which includes the Ciaté London Watermelon Burst Hydrating Setting Spray, Dewy Stix highlighter, Triple Shot XXL Mascara, Dewy Skin Vitamin C Glass Glow Drop Primer, The Editor Palette in St Tropez, Glow to Blush Perfect Match and Pump Plump lip gloss in Honey Dewy, worth £158.50.
"I like the wrinkle-softening element of this eye mask – who doesn't?! But I also liked reading all the genuine reviews and studies behind the product," Lisa tells us. We attended the launch of the mask with Lisa. Find out what happened when we tested the Dr Harris Mask at home.
Lisa shouted out these CBD sleep drops on Instagram, explaining that she's struggled to sleep since menopause but these 'game-changing little drops of wonder' have made a big difference. "These OTO CBD Sleep Drops help to calm the system and regulate the bodies natural circadian rhythm, and I truly can’t imagine them not being a part of my nightly routine now. I’m sleeping better AND I’m calmer about sleeping in general," she wrote.
We love them too – the CBD is blended with lavender for calming properties as well as field mint and spearmint flavouring for a pleasant minty taste.
Lisa also shared her love for this gut-supporting bacteria probiotic supplement, saying she loves it "to replace the good bacteria and keep everything healthy and happy" after she has a colonic irrigation treatment.
“The formula is really creamy and malleable and doesn’t set into the lines.”
“It’s really finely milled and gives an amazing glow that's not too shimmery. I don’t want to be seen from space!”
When we asked Lisa Snowdon to reveal her 'hormone hero' she told us she swears by Prai Beauty MenoGlow products, from £20, which are designed for menopausal skin, explaining, "I'm an ambassador and they are my beauty heroes."
“Such a useful palette. I use the taupe to contour, the pink to give my cheeks a flush and the highlighter create a natural dewiness”.
“I really like these supplements. They can help boost your metabolism and are good for your brain and your joints.”
“A miraculous multi-purpose product that really melts away makeup. I give my face a gentle massage with it and then use a flannel to remove it. Sometimes I leave it on overnight as a mask and it’s intensely rehydrating.”
“It’s made in Iceland and it’s only got seven ingredients. It was formulated originally for burns and it gives my complexion a real boost and softens fine lines.”
“The company is all about reducing the number of times you need to wash your hair. I used to have to wash mine every day when I was modelling and I found that it really stripped my hair and faded the colour, so I really like these products. It took a couple of weeks to get used to the formula but now it’s my go-to.”
“I wear this every day. It’s got a little bit of pigment in so it covers a multitude of sins. Brilliant if you want to get out of the door really quickly. It feeds the skin and gives a gorgeous glow.”
“I use the Face Illuminating Bronzing Mis t, £28 (in the Natural Honey shade). It’s almost like makeup for the skin. It doesn’t smell bad. I use the Perfect Face Ultimate Gradual Tan , £23, as a primer, then buff this mist in with the Face Lifter Brush , £35”.
“It’s really invigorating and smells incredible. I use it with a dry body brush , sweeping upwards towards the heart.”
"I use this in the bath in the evening. It smells gorgeous and it's not a greasy bath oil that leaves a residue on you or the bath. It melts into the bath and helps me chill out at the end of the day."
Lisa Snowdon was talking to us as an ambassador for CoolSculpting non-invasive fat reduction treatment. Prices start from £600. Visit coolsculpting.co.uk or @coolsculptinguk
Photographer Credit: Clive Shalice