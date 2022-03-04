Lisa Snowdon: everything she uses to look fabulous at 50

Lisa Snowdon is famous for her warmth, professionalism, age-defying looks and, oh yes, that ex-boyfriend (George Clooney, for those with short memories).

Currently engaged to another George (Smart, 41, a creative director, they had to cancel their wedding in 2020 due to Covid restrictions), Lisa presents the fashion segment on ITV’s This Morning and in the past year has joined Davina McCall as a powerful voice in the menopause space with weekly Midweek Menopause Madness Instagram lives which have become a must-listen every Wednesday.

This month Lisa turn 50 and in celebration, she's created a seven-piece makeup collection with beauty brand Ciaté to usher in her new decade. The Curated by Lisa Snowdon edit , £45 but worth £158.50, is made up of multi-tasking beauty buys such as an eyeshadow palette which shades that double up a highlighter, and a highlighter you can also use to contour.

I met up with the 50-year-old former model, who told me about how Pilates, a plant-based diet and a tight edit of beauty products and tweakments keep her looking and feeling on top form.

My beauty routine

"Every evening I use my Emma Hardie Amazing Face Moringa Cleansing Balm , £37.60, with a warm flannel, giving my face a nice massage. Then I dry body brush before my shower using my Organic Pharmacy Detox Body Oil, £28.80. I do take care of myself – I have a healthy lifestyle, I stick to an exercise regime and I’m mindful about what I eat. I have tweakments too. I recently had Coolsculpting , which worked brilliantly to target the stubborn little areas of fat on my inner thighs that have always refused to go, whatever I do."

Best beauty advice I've been given?

“Too much makeup is ageing. As you get older less is more. Rather than using base all over, I just use concealer to touch up blemishes and pigmentation.”

My weekend

“I like to do a Pilates class on a Saturday morning. There’s a great place near me called Zero Gravity Pilates . It’s reformer Pilates, which is so good for your core. It really elongates your muscles and you feel really strong. Afterwards, I’ll go for a walk with George. He’s not that into exercise, but he’s great at going for long walks.”

Wellness from the inside

“I usually take some almonds and berries with me to This Morning. I’ll mix them with a bit of yoghurt and sprinkle some milled linseed on top with a bit of bee pollen . I need to be prepared with snacks in my bag so I don’t get tempted by all the toast and pastries they have on set. I drink lots of water, around three litres a day. It helps my energy levels and rehydrates my skin.

“I also take vitamin B12 , as I don’t eat meat, and Perricone MD Omega 3 Dietary Supplement Softgels , £21.33. I’m mainly plant-based because it’s better for the environment but when I switched, I did lose a bit of weight too.”

Lisa has also Instagrammed her visits to the Rita Rakus Clinic in London for some turbo pelvic floor toning on the Emsella Chair. Lisa had six sessions, giggling as the chair made its electromagnetic tapping and flicking sensations through the seat. “It’s like a magnetic force that vibrates up though, it’s amazing,” she says “it’s so strange, and you only need four sessions, it goes up into your pelvic floor and tightens [it]. It gets a bit weaker as we get older, and even younger people get it too," she said.