Lizzo's makeup, skincare and wellbeing essentials for clear, glowing skin

From bright and bold eyeshadows to smokey eyes to mastering gold makeup, singer Lizzo, 33, can pull off any look. We took a deep dive into her makeup bag (and the kits of her favourite MUAs) to find out what she uses to look fabulous without fail.
From £8.50 workout wear to £140 toothpaste, Lizzo's must-haves cater to every budget.
We all know good skin is the foundation for flawless makeup and in a video on TikTok Lizzo shared that she uses this water-gel cleanser with French clay in the morning to banish impurities.
The Harry Styles skincare: The Pearlescent Illuminating Serum, £27
Harry Styles and Lizzo are great pals and Lizzo shouted out Harry's Pleasing range on TikTok, calling the serum "very neutral." We're not quite sure what she means by that, but having tried it ourselves, we found it illuminating and lightweight and easy to slot into any skincare routine.
The US face oil: Pure Radiance Oil , $110
Sadly Lizzo's face oil of choice is only available in the US, though they do ship over here if you're desperate to get your hands on it. It reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and keeps the skin looking plump and dewy. Lizzo massages this into her face in her TikTok morning routine video. The ingredients lineup includes ageing hero astaxanthin and ultra-hydrating squalane and a huge blend of oils including rosehip, camellia and avocados. For a similar lineup of ingredients available in the UK, try Tata Harper's Retinoic Nutrient Face Oil , £130.
The luxe toothpaste: Theodent 300 Toothpaste, £140
Another buy Lizzo calls out on her TikTok, this ultra-luxe buy justifies its price tag with the inclusion of Rennou, an ingredient comprised of theobromine (a cocoa extract that remineralises), calcium and phosphate which the brand says is more effective than fluoride (which it doesn't contain) at remineralising enamel and hardening the teeth and there are studies that support that rennou is more effective than fluoride . It also has extremely shelfie-worthy packaging and tastes like chocolate.
The high-tech toothbrush: Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100, £90
When you're using ultra-luxe toothpaste it only seems right to use a fancy toothbrush too. This sonic cleansing brush is Lizzo's weapon of choice for keeping her teeth pearly white.
The long wear foundation: KVD Lock-It Foundation Liquid Foundation, £29
Makeup artist Anthony Hnguyen regularly does Lizzo's makeup, including for her Truth Hurts music video and uses this full-coverage, long-lasting foundation for a flawless base.
The dewy blush: KVD ModCon Liquid Gel Blush in Glasscade, £22
Another favourite of Anthony Hnguyen, he regularly uses this feather-light gel blush that melts into this skin for a dewy look.
KVD XO Vegan Lipgloss in Zinnia, £17
Anthony uses this easy glide on gloss for Lizzo's soft peach pout.
The 90s lip liner: Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Intense Lip Cheat Pencil, £17
Makeup artist Alexx Mayo uses this tawny brown lip liner to define Lizzo's lips before adding the below combination...
The cult lipstick: Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Catwalking, £25
Alexx follows with the neutral peach lipstick for a subtle matte finish.
The silky lip gloss: Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Lip Bath in Pillow Talk, £25
Alexx finishes Lizzo's look with this high shine, sheer gloss to amp up the glamour on top of nude lips.
The does it all eye palette: Charlotte Tilbury Instant Eye Palette Smokey Eyes Are Forever, £60
Alexx used this palette to create a glitzy-glam smokey eye for Lizzo (above) paired with deep plum Matte Revolution Lipstick in So 90s , £25.
The music video foundation: Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Airbrush Foundation, £34
Alexx used this on Lizzo for her music video for Rumours this summer. The video was ancient Greek goddess themed and this gave Lizzo the ultimate otherworldly glow.
The powder bronzer: Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Bronzer, £39
Alexx topped up Lizzo's goddess glow with this powder bronzer.
The sculpting buy: Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand in Medium / Dark, £29
For Lizzo's enviable cheekbones in the Rumours video, Alexx used this cult, creamy Tilbury buy.
The white nail varnish: Pleasing Perfect Pearl Polish, £16
Also from Harry's Pleasing collection, Lizzo said she'll wear this pearlised white on her toes.
For hair hydration: Curly Assembly Lavender Whipped Hair Butter, $19
Lizzo uses this US haircare brand to look after her hair, smoothing the jojoba and coconut oil mixture onto her hair in her morning routine on TikTok. Luckily for us, it ships to the UK so we can get a slice of the action.
The workout wear: Fabletics Waffle Bra, from £8.50
Lizzo's TikTok viewers will be familiar with her impressive workout wardrobe and this pink waffle set from actress Kate Hudson's workout brand Fabletics is a favourite of the singers, cropping up time and time again on her page.
