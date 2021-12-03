Lizzo's makeup, skincare and wellbeing essentials for clear, glowing skin

From bright and bold eyeshadows to smokey eyes to mastering gold makeup, singer Lizzo, 33, can pull off any look. We took a deep dive into her makeup bag (and the kits of her favourite MUAs) to find out what she uses to look fabulous without fail. The everyday face wash: Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Cleanser, £28

We all know good skin is the foundation for flawless makeup and in a video on TikTok Lizzo shared that she uses this water-gel cleanser with French clay in the morning to banish impurities. Buy now

The Harry Styles skincare: The Pearlescent Illuminating Serum, £27

Harry Styles and Lizzo are great pals and Lizzo shouted out Harry's Pleasing range on TikTok, calling the serum "very neutral." We're not quite sure what she means by that, but having tried it ourselves, we found it illuminating and lightweight and easy to slot into any skincare routine. Buy now The US face oil: Pure Radiance Oil , $110

Sadly Lizzo's face oil of choice is only available in the US, though they do ship over here if you're desperate to get your hands on it. It reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and keeps the skin looking plump and dewy. Lizzo massages this into her face in her TikTok morning routine video. The ingredients lineup includes ageing hero astaxanthin and ultra-hydrating squalane and a huge blend of oils including rosehip, camellia and avocados. For a similar lineup of ingredients available in the UK, try Tata Harper's Retinoic Nutrient Face Oil , £130. Buy now The luxe toothpaste: Theodent 300 Toothpaste, £140

Makeup artist Anthony Hnguyen regularly does Lizzo's makeup, including for her Truth Hurts music video and uses this full-coverage, long-lasting foundation for a flawless base. Buy now

The dewy blush: KVD ModCon Liquid Gel Blush in Glasscade, £22

Another favourite of Anthony Hnguyen, he regularly uses this feather-light gel blush that melts into this skin for a dewy look. Buy now KVD XO Vegan Lipgloss in Zinnia, £17

Anthony uses this easy glide on gloss for Lizzo's soft peach pout. Buy now The 90s lip liner: Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Intense Lip Cheat Pencil, £17

Makeup artist Alexx Mayo uses this tawny brown lip liner to define Lizzo's lips before adding the below combination... Buy now The cult lipstick: Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Catwalking, £25





Alexx follows with the neutral peach lipstick for a subtle matte finish. Buy now The silky lip gloss: Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Lip Bath in Pillow Talk, £25

Alexx finishes Lizzo's look with this high shine, sheer gloss to amp up the glamour on top of nude lips. Buy now

The does it all eye palette: Charlotte Tilbury Instant Eye Palette Smokey Eyes Are Forever, £60

Alexx used this palette to create a glitzy-glam smokey eye for Lizzo (above) paired with deep plum Matte Revolution Lipstick in So 90s , £25. Buy now

The music video foundation: Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Airbrush Foundation, £34

Alexx used this on Lizzo for her music video for Rumours this summer. The video was ancient Greek goddess themed and this gave Lizzo the ultimate otherworldly glow. Buy now The powder bronzer: Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Bronzer, £39





For Lizzo's enviable cheekbones in the Rumours video, Alexx used this cult, creamy Tilbury buy. Buy now The white nail varnish: Pleasing Perfect Pearl Polish, £16

Also from Harry's Pleasing collection, Lizzo said she'll wear this pearlised white on her toes. Buy now For hair hydration: Curly Assembly Lavender Whipped Hair Butter, $19

Lizzo uses this US haircare brand to look after her hair, smoothing the jojoba and coconut oil mixture onto her hair in her morning routine on TikTok. Luckily for us, it ships to the UK so we can get a slice of the action. Buy now The workout wear: Fabletics Waffle Bra, from £8.50

Lizzo's TikTok viewers will be familiar with her impressive workout wardrobe and this pink waffle set from actress Kate Hudson's workout brand Fabletics is a favourite of the singers, cropping up time and time again on her page.