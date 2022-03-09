London Fashion Week SS15 - Day 2

ANTIPODIUM Makeup: Words such as 'stale', 'sickly' and 'dirty' were used to describe the eyeshadow at the SS15 Antipodium show. Inspired by 1970s suburbia, makeup artist Terry Barber was influenced by a young Jane Fonda and the eye makeup that his mother used to wear. Using MAC Paint Pots in Camel Coat and Clearwater, Terry combined the two colours and overplayed them with a gloss to create a "dirty colour with a beautiful texture." Of the look Terry said, "By making the models look a little ill, they have a look that's more chic." The eyes were framed with mascara that was feathered in the corners to give a wide, doe eyed look. For the lips, Terry used a MAC lipstick in Nude Awakening to add a touch of suede beige and peach, leaving the models with a look that was cool on the top and warm on the bottom. Skin was kept clean and minimal with some freckles added across the nose. Feeling that brows have had their time in the spotlight, Terry decided to give them just a simple slick of gel. Hair: Inspired by artists such as Kylie Minogue and by Bowie's Life On Mars video, hair stylists worked to create modern style mullets. Those with long hair were given braids that were stitched to take away some of the length, while L'Oreal Professionnel Scruff Me was used to create texture and to leave a tougher, rougher finish. To finish, the braids were pinned away to create a faux mullet style. Nails: Nails took on a modern, space age theme with a coat of Nails Inc Leather Effect polish, with every other nail receiving an 'A' for 'Antipodium' branding. Toes were kept more simple with a silver foil finish.

JULIEN MACDONALD Skin: With an under the sea theme taking inspiration from shimmering mermaids and iridescent surfaces, the skin for the show was gleaming but not wet; glowing but not shiny. Using a light stroke of St Tropez's Instant Tan on the body and thin coats of St Tropez Gold Shimmer Oil to give the skin a gorgeous sheen, the new St Tropez Facial Oil (launching in March 2015) was then applied to the skin to hydrate and add an extra gloss.



Makeup: "Julien just asked me to make the girls look beautiful and glamorous; there was no theme as such," said Val Garland backstage. Val went for a new take on 'Val's smokey eye' using metallic powdered eyeshadow to keep it modern, with a hint of sparkle. The inner and outer corners of the eye were kept light, with a warmer copper tone in the centre, brushed out to the eyebrow. A cream pencil was applied to the inside of the eyes, and then a clean mascara wand rubbed through the eyeshadow was used to add a light dusting of shimmer to brows. For the finishing touch, lips were given a matte, warm apricot shade using L'Oreal Paris Glam Matte Intense Gloss in 508 Coral Denimista.



Hair: Following the playful, mermaid theme, hair was slicked down from the crown to the nape of the neck with L'Oreal Paris Invisi Hold Gel with a sharp centre parting and plenty of texture through the back using L'Oreal Paris Matt and Messy Shine-Free Salt Spray. Elastic matching the models' hair colours was then use to secure and hold the shape at the back. For the wedding look, hair was tucked away and secured using Elnett hairspray before a white embroidery was applied to finish.



Nails: A shimmering soft grey, the team used L'Oreal Paris Infallible varnish in Gris Eternal muted slightly with a white polish to complement the softer tones of the show.

Holly Fulton Makeup: Inspired by the fresh colours present in the collection, head makeup artist Andrew Gallimore struck the balance between modern and chic by creating a fresh-faced look with a pop of colour. Making the eyes the most striking feature, Andrew applied Hi-Def Cyan to the waterline and blended it into Pure White towards the inner corners. The rest of the look was kept simple with lashes curled outwards to create a bright-eyed appearance and brows groomed and set with gel.



Skin was kept fresh and prepped with MAC Studio Moisture Cream and followed with Mineralise Moisture Foundation. MAC Mineralise Concealer was used for touchups while the base was set with Invisible Powder. For the lips, MAC's Mixing Medium Matte was applied to keep the face as stripped back as possible. Hair: Hair stylists took inspiration from the 1940s featuring a neat quiff at the front of the head while the back of the hair was pulled into a sporty, chic low ponytail. Both sides of the hair wrapped around the top of the pony to conceal the join and keep it clean.



There were two textures present: a "wet-look top" and "dry, perfect bottom". To achieve this, stylists used only one product, L'Oreal Paris's Invisi Hold 8 Extra Strength Gel and straightened the ponytail to make the hair super polished and shiny. Nails: Nails were kept simple with Opera Ballerina, a sweet and pretty nude pink by L'Oreal.





MARKUS LUPFER Makeup: Makeup artist Lucy Burtled channelled the California beach girl look presented at Markus Lupfer today. Skin was gorgeously bronzed while eyes were given a holographic sheen with Bobbi Brown’s Longwear Creamshadow in Galaxy. Lips were juicy, fresh and healthy thanks to a lashing of Bobbi Brown Crystal Lipgloss. Hair: Loose, tousled and textured, the hair was waved as if plaits had been left in overnight to reveal the epitome of Tropicana beach babe style. Nails: Reflecting the cosmic colours of the eyeshadows, nails were given a lick of silvery, purple foil polish by Barry M. SIBLING Makeup: Fresh, rosy cheeks, bold red lips and with dark and dramatic dolly eyes. Hair: The Mad Hatter meets Minnie Mouse was the look achieved with the oversized bows at Sibling. Girly, fun and with a babydoll affect, the hair was then slicked back and tucked away. Nails: Sharpie inspired floating nail art was created by Katie Jane Hughes. J.W. ANDERSON Make up: Inspired by Aristocratic Parisian perfection and led by Aaron Instafarno, the look at J.W Anderson was pure sophistication with healthy, 'just out of the spa' skin. Looking to simply enhance the natural beauty of the girls, MAC Prep and Prime was applied along with Moisture Cover Concealer and a loose mattifying powder. Working to frame the face the brows were brushed upwards with a clear gel, while lips were given a spalsh of hydrating lip balm, leaving a velvety, luxe finish - simply parfait! Hair: Picture a bourjois Parisian, who spends more time on her hair than any women in any other season, and you can imagine the elegant ponys created by Anthony Turner. L'Oreal Professionnel Tecni Art Full Volume mousse and Techni Art Pli were used to create a solid, scraped back shape, which was then formed into a low slung, uniform ponytail. L'Oreal Professionnel Mythic Oil was then used to add lustre and shine with Infinium Hairspray used to tidy up any loose ends. Simple yet utterly perfect. Nails: Looking to create clean, glossy nails, Nails Inc Kale Superfood Base Coat was applied with a gel effect top coat and super glossy high shine to finish.

