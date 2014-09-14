London Fashion Week SS15 - Day 3

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi Hair: Inspiration behind the hair was old school texture with a 90s crimp. The clothing had a slightly African theme with a massive tribal feel which was reflected in the slick, shiny and bold style. L'Oreal Paris Studio Line Extra Strength Gel and Studio Line TXT Volume Spray were used to create the look. The hair was slicked back into a ponytail with the gel giving real shine and hold for a Croydon face lift effect. Studio Line TXT spray gave a flyaway texture, and was used after the ponytail had been crimped. This was then twisted into a bun with a tail of hair left out as a reference to a feather from the Masai tribe. Makeup: The inspiration behind the makeup was a raw, real, sporty feel - like the Masai warrior meets sporty athletic. A minimal sweep of foundation was used with a hint of MAC's new blush (in Out for Fun/Vintage Rose, available SS15) on the centre of the cheeks and around the eyes for a youthful look. MAC's Penultimate Brow Marker was used in mahogany, oak, stone and coffee to create natural looking freckles which were carried down onto the neck. Skin: The skin was made to look young and on trend with a glow like a day at the beach. Nichola Joss added tan to the legs and chest as a light base colour with freckles added on top. An artist brush and pencil was used after the instant tan had been washed off to create the freckles on top. Nails: Bright Street by Nails Inc was used on the nails, with two coats on the feet and one on the hands. The Kale Base Coat by Nails Inc was first applied as an illuminator.

Mulberry Makeup: Floral inspired with a nod to the natural world, but with an edgy focus on hexagonal shapes to give it a modern twist, Mulberry’s SS15 collection was fun, flirty and feminine. The makeup was subtle, with dewy skin to reflect the natural theme and a nude lip with a hint of shine for a pretty yet understated healthy glow. A smokey eye added a hint of sophistication and areas of the face were highlighted to give the look a modern twist. Nails: In keeping with the natural theme, nails were kept subtle with a coat of clear or nude varnish creating an elegant and feminine edge. Hair: The hair was worn down, past the shoulder with a slight wave. In keeping with the feminine theme, flicks were added at the ends to add a touch of fun to an otherwise very elegant and natural style. Margaret Howell Makeup: ‘Work wardrobe’ with a trendy, rock chick edge, the makeup for Margaret Howell was all about subtle skin, pink lips and smokey eyes. The skin was highlighted with a touch of blush to give the look the feminine edge needed to mirror the smart-chic clothing collection, and eyes were kept dark, sultry and ultra sophisticated. Cheekbones were sculpted and highlighted in keeping with the almost boyish theme, with pink lips used to add a hint of flirty fun to the office-friendly look. Hair: Again, hair was given an almost boyish edge – smoothed back and flat against the top of the head. Hair was kept long, loose and straight at the back for a bit of flowing femininity and to give the look a modern, chic twist. Sophia Webster Hair: The inspiration behind the hair was jungle music and cyber punk. 12 different looks were created all using a combination of wigs and twisting in the girls' own hair. Prep Volume Pumping Mousse, Creative Dry Shampoo and Creative Extreme Hold Hairspray, all by Toni and Guy, were used to create the look. Makeup: Makeup was done by Revlon and inspired by Aztec prints. A chalky base was created with a dark smokey eye to give a pop of colour with a washed out tone. Colorstay Foundation by Revlon was used in the lightest shade, as well as Revlon's Colorstay Quad Eyeshadow in bright purple and yellow. Revlon Colorburst Matte Lip Crayon was used in orange to complete the look. The application was very finger based to create a bright and fun 90s feel. Nails: 'Rave in a cave' was the inspiration for the nails at Sophia Webster. Revlon Colorstay Gel Envy polish was used in similar colour shades to the makeup and made to match the face. Acrylic nails were first applied before the polish was added on top for a bouncy, high shine finish. Richard Nicoll Skin: Skin was all in the preparation. It was freshly scrubbed, and had a sporty (not sweaty) glow thanks to a thorough cleanse with Clarisonic’s new Cashmere Cleanse Brush. This boosted models’ skin hydration by up to 90%; no small feat for fatigued fashion girls. What you see is what you get, and in this case it’s dewy skin. Makeup: Makeup artist Sharon Dowsett created a 'girl next door' look for Maybelline, leaving the skin free of base with just a touch of Better Skin concealer around the eyes where needed. Powder was off the menu and simple, radiant skin was in. Kate Moss was loosely referenced, with Master Drama Kohl-lined eyes and a few coats of Colossal Go Extreme mascara, smudged out to achieve a lived-in look. It wasn’t all rock chick though, as Baby Tint in Peach Kiss was swept across the cheeks in a ‘Nike tick’ motion and smoothed onto eyelids to create a glossy girl next door effect. In short, she is the girl you want to look like. Hair: It was all about the brunettes for Richard Nicoll (there were three blondes in the show). Nicola Clarke of John Frieda took the reigns colour-wise and models’ hair was rich-toned and dual-textured. Brilliant Brunette Mousse was applied to roots, along with a slick of Brilliant Brunette Liquid Shine Shock while ends were left fluffy and secured in a mid-height ponytail. It was boyish, cool and just a touch 90s. Nails: Shoes were open-toe so Maybelline nail artist Michelle Humphrey did the double in the mani-pedi stakes. For once toenails were kept sheer and subtle with just a wash of peach polish in Tutti Frutti. The manicure took all the attention – a wash of Green with Envy with a hint of sparkle tied nicely with the Tinkerbell vibe of the show.

Marios Schwab Makeup: Makeup artist Val Garland for MAC Cosmetics took inspiration from an editorial that she did for W Magazine in March 2013 for the graphic eyeliner look she created at Marios Schwab. The line's distinct shade was curtesy of a custom-made graphite grey formulated especially for the show which was waterproof to ensure that it didn't come off when paired with the wet look lid. Skin was kept dewy with a wet effect too using a mixture of MAC Mineralize Foundation and concealer used only where needed and MAC highlighters and cream coloured bases (Shell in particular). Lips were pared back to ensure the eyes were the focus of the look. Hair: Hair stylist Nick Irwin for Catwalk by Tigi was inspired by virginal hair for the natural look he created. Reminiscent of his five year old daughter's hair, minimal styling products were used, with the team opting to only apply a tiny amount of Work It Hairspray to a centimetre from the roots of the precise middle parting on the models' freshly shampooed and conditioned hair. Using a balloon, a thin veil of baby hairs were created at the front and for those with longer hair, a clear elastic band was used to keep it behind their shoulders. Natural static and movement was encouraged with minimal volume to keep the silhouette focused on the clothes. Nails: Katie Jane Hughes for Butter London opted for a foundation nail that was clean and barely there - but with a twist. Butter London Nail 999 was applied for a silicone primer effect with a Nail Foundation applied afterwards for a feminine peach, nude colour. Fabric from the collection was then pressed into the nails while still tacky so that the finished nail looked like 'their nails but with texture'.

Matthew Williamson Hair: For the hair, Mark Hampton of Toni and Guy Hair Meet Wardrobe took inspiration from Moroccan women with a hint of the 70s sex appeal to complement the greens, aquas and turquoises present in the collection. The look created was beautiful and sexy. 3D Volumiser was used with Prep Volume Plumping Mousse and blow-dried into the hair to achieve a lived in look. Barrel tongs were used to create texture and the ends were pulled out to give a messier effect overall. Makeup: From Benefit and Charlotte Tilbury, the inspiration behind the makeup look was the hibiscus flower - gorgeous, dewy and with a glowing nod to the 70s. Hello Flawless Oxygen Wow! Foundation was layered lightly with a hint of Boi-ing Concealer to perfect the skin. Girl Meets Pearl was then used to highlight the skin and Speed Brow Gel was used to set the brows. Cream eyeshadow was applied heavily to the lids using Benefit's Cream Eyeshadow in Always a Bridesemaid and Holy Smokes with Benefit They're Real! Push Up Liner and Mascara applied on top. The look was finished with a touch of peachy lip blush and a hint of Girl Meets Pearl over the top. Nails: From Nails Inc, Porchester Square Gel Effects was used on the hands to give a nice, even shine. On the toes, Westbourne Park Road Kale Superfood Base Coat with vitamins A, C and K was applied, with a top coat of Kensington Caviar to set the look quickly - a must during LFW.

Temperley London Makeup: The look at Temperley SS15 was sporty, athletic, glossy but strong to complement a collection that saw models wear tennis shoes when they hit the runway. Makeup artist Lisa Eldridge and her team, working with makeup from Liz Earle, applied Superbalm to the models’ lashes, lips and brows as well as using it as a highlighter to add a dewiness to the skin. A nude cream blush and a touch of bronzer was used to highlight and contour to give the face the type of shape that looks as if the models had just finished a workout. No mascara was used, instead a white eyeliner pencil was applied to the insides of the eyes to make the lashes appear darker. A great makeup tip for going mascara-free and enhancing your natural features at the same time! Hair: It was imperative for Moroccanoil Creative Director Antonio Calero to create a look that women would not only want to do at home, but could do at home. Youthful, fresh and a great way to handle and manage thicker hair types, the team began by giving models a centre parting and applied Moroccanoil Treatment Styling Cream from roots to ears for a lacquer shine effect. Leaving the rest of the hair dry and super straight, it was taken into a half ponytail. The products were adapted to the thickness of the models’ hair and extensions were added where needed so that the length was consistent across the entire line-up. Nails: Katie Jane Hughes for Butter London went for an easy, laid-back vibe to complement the peach-coloured collection. Two coats of the peach Butter London Tea With The Queen was applied, followed by Nail 999 base coat (a white coloured conditioning rescue duo), in order to complete the ‘reverse paint job’, to pare the colour down and give nails a semi-matte finish.

Topshop Unique Makeup: A young and spirited collection bursting with bold, sporty nods, makeup for Topshop was aptly bright, bold and super retro. Cara Delevingne led the way, with a bold red lip and contrasting smudged kohl look around the eyes. The look was a tad preppy, with a pale base and blushed cheeks providing a pretty feminine edge which offset the athletic collection perfectly. Hair: Hair was similarly preppy, left loose at the back and pulled up at the sides in a semi-ponytail to give a hint of the American cheerleader. As is typical with Topshop, length varied from the cute, short crop to longer, wavy tresses, but all was kept fairly casual to give a laid-back, youthful and sporty feel. Paul Smith Makeup: With stripes, tassels and lots of fabric, the makeup at Paul Smith was demure enough to let the live in collection do the talking. With a slightly metallic edge, lips were given a natural, nude tint while the base was kept clean, clear and fresh. The eyes were given a slightly smokey edge which added a sophisticated hint to the look and brows were kept strong and natural in keeping with the loose tailoring and breezy feel of the line. Hair: In keeping with the classic theme, hair was pulled back into a ponytail at the back of the head and kept flat againt the top, allowing the focus to be kept on the easy, breezy swathes of fine fabric draped effortlessly throughout the collection. Vivienne Westwood Red Label Makeup: Doll-like and different, makeup at Vivienne Westwood was all about face paint, red lips and rock chick eyes. Models' faces were all given the individual Westwood treatment, with some sporting red doll lips with dark outlines while others wore dark liner in a streaky effect down the face or pretty glitter designs across the forehead. Whether it was tribal stripes or lips with a sewn-up effect, each design was carefully thought up to be a complete continuation of the outfit - making the makeup part of the collection rather than just a complement to it. Hair: Again, hair was matched perfectly to each and every outfit. Whether it was doll-like twists on the top of the head or a 50s inspired quiff, the hairstyles made just as much impact as the collection itself on the Westwood catwalk. Mary Katranzou Makeup: Elegant and flowing, the makeup for Mary Katranzou was minimal to match the pretty, feminine collection. Sheer eyeshadow was used above the eyes to give the face a fresh and wide-awake look. The skin was kept clear and simple and lips were nude with a hint of a pinky hue to reflect the femininity of the fashion. Hair: Hair was kept long, loose and with a simple middle parting. Waves were added to match and mirror the flowing elegance of the collection while flicks and flyaways added a sense of movement and femininity. Belstaff Makeup: In keeping with the biker chick theme, lips at Belstaff were purple-pink with a touch of metallic. Blusher in a similar plum shade was added to the cheeks and eyes were dark and smokey to create a chic feel with an edgy twist. Hair: Hair was either slicked back or worn loose to create a laid-back biker feel. Loose ponytails were also present with the front worn loose and in waves or tucked behind the ears for an effortless, elegant feel. Twists and flicks were used to add a feminine edge. David Koma Makeup: Lead makeup artist Sharon Dowsett for Maybelline sought to create a look that would complement the SS15 collection without looking too conceptual - rather makeup that women would actually wear outside of Fashion Week. The parallel double eyeliner that she chose is a great way to update your usual feline flick of choice. For extra precision, surgical tape was used underneath models' eyes for the most slick of extended lines. Maybelline Eyestudio Lasting Drama Gel Liner was applied to begin with, with the inner corner finished off using Master Kajal Khol Liner. A pearlised eyeshadow (number 1) from the Luminous Turquoise Light Catching Palette was used in the inner corners with Baby Lips in the middle to bring the look to life. The concept was a London eye matched with Parisian skin so Maybelline SuperStay Better Skin Foundation was used to achieve flawless coverage. Baby Lips was applied to lips. No mascara was used nor were lashes curled. Maybelline Sculpting Brow Mascara was used though to make brows furry and feral by randomly swiping sections upwards.



Skin: Described as a 'street-chic tan' by St Tropez tanning expert Nichola Joss, the inspiration was Parisian skin mixed with London attitude. A spray tan designed to add a sheerness and light uniformity to all the models' skin, it wasn't about depth, more of a blush of colour instead.



Hair: Lead hair stylist Nick Irwin for Catwalk by TIGI sought to create a hairstyle that was refined but effortless in shape by creating a dual textured look that looked expensive but was still a nod to the cool factor of London. His reference was wet texture at the front, but not in a way that was moulded to the head - more fluid instead. The style was secured with a transparent elastic band at the back to create an almost invisible updo of sorts. Catwalk by TIGI Bodifying Spray was used to flatten the hair at the back and finished with Work It Hairspray to add a sports element to the final look that was sleek and interesting when models turned on the runway.



Nails: Nail Expert for Maybelline Michelle Humphrey used the universally flattering nude Color Show in Latte (her favourite and most used nail polish she shared with us) to create a clean and chic look. 2 coats on fingers and toes created a concealer effect to diffuse any imperfections. A great tip should your tired toes need a bit of a pick-me-up.