London Fashion Week SS15 - Day 5

Osman

Makeup: Makeup artist Sharon Dowsett cited a luxurious Woodstock girl as her inspiration for the beauty look. She was boho but in an expensive way - “She’s in a tipi, not a tent,” she said and that has to be one of our favourite descriptions yet.

The look was fresh and youthful , with Maybelline Baby Lips Electro in Strike A Rose applied to cheeks to give a festival flush that made the models looks like they’d been dancing in a field. Maybelline Color Drama Velvet Lip Pencil in Minimalist was used to give lips a healthy pinky colour with Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser applied to the face to mattify and gently diffuse imperfections. For the eye makeup, a transparent shade of Baby Lips was applied for a glossy finish, with one coat of Great Lash Mascara applied to top eyelashes only.

A line of eyeliner that followed the socket bone was applied for a cool 60s vibe and brows were groomed using the new Maybelline Brow Sculpting Mascara.

Hair: Lead hair stylist Nick Irwin and Catwalk by TIGI used a reference of modern Woodstock for his hair inspiration. This wasn’t hippy or dirty though he commented, it was free, freshly washed and created using minimal products.

A tiny amount of TIGI Catwalk Bodifying Spray was spritzed onto the surface of the hair to provide elasticity and plumpness with an element of control. An off-centre parting was opted for and to tame flyaways and frizz, a curling tong was run down the length of the hair. Work It Hairspray and the heat of a hairdryer were used to make hair stick against the hairline and the sides were pinned to make the ears visible for a young and free finish that gave great movement to the hair as the models walked down the runway.

Nails: White was the new nude when it came to nails at Osman. Nail Expert Michelle Humphrey and Maybelline used Color Show nail polish in Winter Baby - a soft white on natural, rounded and short nails. To achieve a high level of coverage, 3 or more coats were applied together with a high shine top coat for an almost lip gloss effect. Wearable, clean and chic, it brought a refreshing touch of winter sun to fingers and toes that will make you want to trade in your favourite neutral next spring.

Anya Hindmarch

Makeup: Once again makeup artist Val Garland was front and centre using MAC to create another awe-inspiring beauty look. “Don’t be afraid of lipgloss” was the advice given as lips were given lashings of glossy coats to leave a pillowy, voluptuous look - it was a finish that was reminiscent of the luscious pouts owned by the original supermodels of the 1990s. Skin was kept clean and glossy, while brows were shaped and lightly filled in for a natural finish.

Hair: Similar to the makeup, the hair at Anya Hindmarch was simple, clean and luscious. The models were given a slightly off centre parting that was kept super straight and sleek - definitely a look we'll be trying to re-create.

Simone Rocha

Makeup: Makeup artist Sam Bryant created the ‘ghostly glory’ look for Simone Rocha. Hauntingly beautiful ,the complexion was pale and ghostly but with a sweep of light, fresh blush, while lips were left untouched and natural.

Hair: Crinkled, curled and with a wet-look finish was the hair style at Simone Rocha. Grungey and a little swamp-like, the hair was tightly rolled up into curlers and unravelled to reveal the crimp like look. To finish a hairband was attached around the head and under the chin to create a bonnet-like effect.

Tata Naka

Makeup: Led by makeup artist Cher Webb and MAC products, the inspiration behind Tata Naka was monochromatic beauty using a range of brown shades to offset the structured clothing and architectural show space.

MAC Mineralise Moisture Foundation was applied to skin to keep the complexion matte, while Luna cream colour base and Pro Blush in Taupe were applied to highlight and define. Next, the muted golden-brown eyeshadow shade, ‘Cork’, was blended into the eye sockets with Chromagraphic pencil NC15/NW20 used along the waterline to open up and widen the eyes. The finished look - 90’s, natural and marvellously muted.

Hair: Taking inspiration from Calvin Klein during the 90s, hair stylist Bill Watson, with the help of Toni and Guy products, opted to create straight hair with a modern, human touch at Tata Naka.

Label M Sea Salt Spray was applied to the roots to give a texture and look that almost boarderd on flyaway. The hair was then loosely blow dried with a paddle brush using vertical sweeping movements. Once dried, Label M Hairspray was applied to the tops and lengths of the hair, which was then ruffled to create static and movement. No muss, no fuss, this look was simple and entirely achievable.

Ashish

Makeup: Looking a little like glamazonian aliens, the inspiration for the makeup at Ashish was ‘fresh and youthful Las Vegas shows girls, but without the drag’. Designed and delivered by maverick makeup artist Sharon Dowsett, Maybelline New York Diamond Glow Eyeshadow Palette in ‘Coral Drama’ was used to create bespoke eyeshadow shades, tailored to each girls skin tone. The flesh coloured end of Maybelline New York Big Eyes Eyeliner was then used to create graphic structure underneath the eyes. To finish, crystals bordered the bottom lid and gem encrusted chaos lined the top. Mesmerizingly beautiful, this look is sure to inspire a whole range of glitzy products in SS15.

Hair: “Embellishment” was the single word used by hair stylist Ali Pirzadeh to describe the look at Ashish. Keeping the hair sleek, straight and tucked behind the ears, layers of different length multicoloured tinsel were fixed into the hair, creating a fun and frivolous disco barbie finish. L’Oreal Professionnel Mythic Oil was then lightly tossed through the hair to add movement, while a dash of L’Oreal Professionnel Crystal Gloss was also applied to pick up the shine of the hair.

Nails: Michelle Humphrey from Maybelline New York created the ‘cosmic cluster’ designed nails at the Ashish show. This holographic fiasco involved two base coats of Maybelline New York Color Show in ‘Watery Waste’, followed by two coats of Maybelline New York Color Show in ‘Glitter It’ and 3D crystals around the nail beds to finish. This was then repeated on the toes.