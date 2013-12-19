Love/Hate: Hair scrunchies

Love It: Camila Fernandez

I love scrunchies; hands up - I can't deny it. I not only wear them in my hair but they have also come to decorate all the bulbs around my dressing room mirror. I have them in a variety of shades and materials (although "velvet" will always be my fave). I have friends buying me African print ones saying "I saw this and thought of you” - I’m not sure if they mean it as a joke or a compliment but I like to think it's the latter. I even had a mild panic the other day at my boyfriend’s flat, frantically searching around for a hair tie when he said in complete seriousness "Babes, I think you should just have a set of scrunchies here too."

What I love about scrunchies is that they are so obviously from the ’80s/early ’90s. The decades they say fashion forgot; I beg to differ. The prints, the bold use of colour, make-up and even bigger hair is fun if not a little trashy. Fast forwarding to the present, I don't go out wearing top to toe 80s gear but the scrunchie is a blatant nod to those times. It was so wrong, it's right.

I like to throw a scrunchie into the mix when wearing more contemporary items such as Nike Flyknits, a shirt and a cable knit jumper. There is often an underlying ’80s presence in my attire but it's not head to toe.

However, as much as I heart a good scrunchie, I do believe there is a time and a place. Everyday or even out dancing with your friends yes, on the red carpet (I'm looking at you Uma Thurman) no, no, no. I also think that a more mature lady should steer well clear, the irony is lost and it can look dated. I hope this doesn't sound ageist but I'd say the same thing about women who don't wear enough clothes and can end up looking a touch mutton (yes, Madonna.) Similarly, the same applies to young folk who dress conservatively in twin sets and pearls: the scrunchie will just look like you're still living in the past.