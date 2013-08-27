Lulu Kennedy teams up with Toni & Guy Hair Meet Wardrobe

With the countdown to London Fashion Week officially upon us, we welcome another exciting collaboration between the fashion and beauty elite to whet our appetites before the fashionista frenzy hits the capital. First came the tress-taming team of British Fashion Council and Toni & Guy’s Label.m range. This time round, it’s the turn of Toni & Guy Hair Meet Wardrobe and Fashion East.

In her first ever collaboration, Fashion East Founder Lulu Kennedy has given four of the hair brand’s hero products a runway-worthy makeover, each inspired by its philosophy of dressing from the head down. Choose from either the surfer chic Casual Sea Salt Texturising Spray , £7.19, the street-wise graffiti-inspired Creative Stick It Up Gum , £7.20, the striped Classic Shine Gloss Serum , £7.19 or the animal print Glamour Volume Plumping Whip , £7.19, to give any style a fashion edge.

According to Lulu, “I already work closely with Toni & Guy Hair Meet Wardrobe as part of their Style Collective across fashion shows, hair trends and events, so I was really delighted to be invited to collaborate on this special project.” She adds, “The whole process has been very fun and creative, which is exactly how I enjoy working. Creating mood boards and linking muses to beauty and fashion came very naturally, and captured the character of the different collections. I’m very excited to see the visuals we created come to life on the products in store.”

A collaboration which has produced some of the most fashion-forward and innovative hair masterpieces on the catwalks in Fashion Weeks gone by, we can’t wait to see what hair-raising looks this backstage power duo has in store for us come September…

Lulu Kennedy’s Limited Edition range for TONI&GUY Hair Meet Wardrobe is available now from Boots.com or at selected Boots stores nationwide from September.