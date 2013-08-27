Lulu Kennedy teams up with Toni & Guy Hair Meet Wardrobe

Ayesha Muttucumaru 27 August 2013
get-the-gloss-lulu-kennedy-and-toni-guy-1

Fashion and beauty meet once again to create a gorgeous range of LFW-ready hair products, writes Ayesha Muttucumaru

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

With the countdown to London Fashion Week officially upon us, we welcome another exciting collaboration between the fashion and beauty elite to whet our appetites before the fashionista frenzy hits the capital. First came the tress-taming team of British Fashion Council and Toni & Guy’s Label.m range. This time round, it’s the turn of Toni & Guy Hair Meet Wardrobe and Fashion East.

In her first ever collaboration, Fashion East Founder Lulu Kennedy has given four of the hair brand’s hero products a runway-worthy makeover, each inspired by its philosophy of dressing from the head down. Choose from either the surfer chic Casual Sea Salt Texturising Spray , £7.19, the street-wise graffiti-inspired Creative Stick It Up Gum , £7.20, the striped Classic Shine Gloss Serum , £7.19 or the animal print Glamour Volume Plumping Whip , £7.19, to give any style a fashion edge.

MORE GLOSS: Alexa Chung teams up with Eyeko

According to Lulu, “I already work closely with Toni & Guy Hair Meet Wardrobe as part of their Style Collective across fashion shows, hair trends and events, so I was really delighted to be invited to collaborate on this special project.” She adds, “The whole process has been very fun and creative, which is exactly how I enjoy working. Creating mood boards and linking muses to beauty and fashion came very naturally, and captured the character of the different collections. I’m very excited to see the visuals we created come to life on the products in store.”

A collaboration which has produced some of the most fashion-forward and innovative hair masterpieces on the catwalks in Fashion Weeks gone by, we can’t wait to see what hair-raising looks this backstage power duo has in store for us come September…

Lulu Kennedy’s Limited Edition range for TONI&GUY Hair Meet Wardrobe is available now from Boots.com  or at selected Boots stores nationwide from September.


You may also like

17 of the best face mists to suit every budget and skin type
The best budget supermarket beauty brands
Can't afford to get your colour done? Here's how to make your hair colour last longer at home
What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Tower 28 Beauty BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm in Happy Hour, £21
La Roche-Posay Respectissime Waterproof Eye Make-Up Remover, £12.50
Chanel Vitalumière Foundation, £45
Nail Envy Alpine Snow Nail Strengthener was £21.90 now £17.52
Your London Florist Dream Cloud Bouquet, £60
Balance Me Pre and Probiotic Radiance Cream, £29

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
article
7 Christmas party hairstyles for every hair length and texture
Beauty
20 Christmas gifts under £20 - find the perfect stocking fillers and Secret Santa presents
Beauty
Glossy Picks: new festive and party season beauty buys
Explore More