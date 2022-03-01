Lush has opened its biggest ever store - here’s what you can do at the new shopping experience

LUSH have been infusing our high street with the scent of bubble bath since the 90s (does that make anyone else feel old)? Creators of the original bath bomb and environmental and sustainable philanthropists from the get-go, their core values remain super relevant – even more so now everyone’s on the hunt for effective and eco-friendly products that will save the planet as well as our skin. However LUSH are on a crusade to save the high street, too. At the start of this year, they unveiled a plastic-free ‘Naked’ store in Manchester after the concept did so well in Milan and Berlin. As well as the wax-wrapped makeup and the Naked shower gels, the big coo came with innovations like the #LushLabs app that recognises products via camera phone rather than the traditional scanner/barcode format found on boxes and plastic wraps. That’s small talk compared to this new flagship store opening in Liverpool today. Spread over three floors (two retail and one dedicated to the spa) and employing 167 members of staff, this is not your average in-and-out beauty experience. Damn it, you could get lost in here for days because this is ‘experiential shopping’ at its best. Here's what you can expect when you walk through the fragrant doors...

Book in with hair and beauty pros As well as Insta-friendly products desperate to be documented on your Stories, let’s start with what you wouldn’t expect in your local LUSH. A hair salon? They’re on it. With three permanent stylists, the Hair Lab isn’t just blow-dries. Cuts, treatments, restyles, Henna colour – you name it, they do it. Coffee? Naturally - because who doesn’t go shopping without a fancy flat white these days? Just don’t expect dairy because all brews are made with plant-based milks. And make sure you drink up before you head to the Makeup area, because you’ll want to get hands-on with the counters of Slap Stick foundation, Trix Stick concealer, Glow Sticks highlighters, eye liners and lipsticks. Play away or utilise the experts who can help you perfect that bold red lip (another reason for finshing your coffee first!).