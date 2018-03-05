The new brush that promises not to snag or break your hair

Hair brushing and hair breakage - unfortunately, they can walk hand-in-hand for many and as well as your technique, your tool of choice may also be responsible too.

It’s a problem that those with fine, thinning or brittle hair know only too well. With traditional brushes, every stroke can come with the risk of snags, tugging and tears - there’s a growing demand for a wider range of gentler yet effective alternatives and the Manta hairbrush looks set to meet it.

Invented by Tim Binnington, a professional hairdresser with over 25 years’ experience, the Manta was originally created for his wife who lost her hair after a life-threatening illness. As her hair grew back, he noticed how she combed it with her fingers as she was so scared of the breakage that a conventional hairbrush might cause. With her needs in mind, Tim sought to develop a hairbrush that would be just as gentle on hair as using your fingers and would keep the damage of daily brushing to a minimum.

The Manta does this in two key ways: firstly, its distinct, ergonomic design allows it to mould to the shape of your hand and scalp to therefore create less tension on each strand with every stroke. Secondly, its patented Flexguard engineering enables each bristle to have complete 360 degree motion to gently loosen knots and keep the process snag-free. Clever stuff.