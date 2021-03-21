Glossy picks: March 2021 beauty launches to snap up now

In need of a little pick me up? We're here for you with 16 brand new beauty drops to cheer you up, from hair repairing shampoo to two just-landed day-brightening lipsticks. If something's made it into this list, you just know it needs to be on your radar. Hourglass Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick in Red 0, £39

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, design and social media manager "This chic, stylish and very sexy lipstick from Hourglass has been by my side all week, I can’t get enough of it. This new limited-edition satin finish lipstick boasts a smudge-proof, creamy saturated formula that stays put all day. It contains a vegan replacement for carmine (the industry’s standard red pigment made from crushed insects), gross I know. The true-red lipstick is housed in a red refillable applicator adorned with a beetle to represent the brand’s commitment to animal welfare. Who knew a beetle could look so luxe?! If you’re looking for a payday treat, look no further."

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "Anti-ageing serums ARE expensive I know, but you’ll be hard pushed to find one better than this brand new version of Elizabeth Arden’s cult classic serum. The original Prevage Ant-Aging Daily Serum which launched 15 years go was already way ahead of it’s time as a cosmeceutical (who’d heard of them then?) thanks to the most powerful antioxidant known to humanity, idebenone. This yellow powder was used to wrap organs in during heart transplants to give them ultimate environmental protection. Now Arden has supercharged its hero serum with ten new anti-ageing ingredients including vitamin C and peptides for powerful pigmentation-brightening and collagen-stimulating powers as well as four times as much antioxidant protection. And they’ve kept the price the same. Where the original was somewhat clinical, Serum 2.0 has that sensorial feel with subtle flower extracts. I don’t know about you but right now I don’t have time to cocktail my skincare with this ingredient or that. This liquid gold does all the thinking for me and leaves my dry skin with a high level of lusciousness from the off." Buy now Floris Rose Concentrated Mouthwash, £34

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, GTG columnist "Is there anything more decadent than washing your mouth out with rosewater? The answer is no, in case you were wondering. The wonderful team at Floris has created a mouthwash that not only looks sublime, but that actually refreshes your mouth, whilst also leaving you with the sweet taste of fresh garden roses. It's powerful stuff too, hence concentrated (which I didn't read at first), so just a few drops in a small glass of water does the trick, which is brilliant because at this price point you want something where a little really does go a long way. This unique mouthwash might not be your natural first choice, but it is a great choice, because who doesn't love beautifully scented oral freshness? Buy now Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Leave-in Treatment Set, £72

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "This three-step routine consisting of shampoo, conditioner and leave-in treatment promises intense conditioning, reduced breakage and longer-lasting colour - the trifecta when it comes to haircare. In trials it delivered 56 per cent breakage reduction, 230-degree heat protection and made split ends look 78 per cent reduced. It does this by protecting weak bonds in the hair making it more resilient and bouncy. Normally it's impossible to get a comb through my hair until its drenched in conditioner but I can run a comb through my lengths when only the shampoo is on it - a surefire sign of how nourishing it is. Following with the two next steps left my hair soft, shiny and smooth." Buy now Beauty Works Waver, £69.99

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager "Curls and bouncy blow drys are out and boho beach waves are in, in my book at least. This Beauty Works Waver is a definite upgrade from my old school crimper. If you’re looking for those mesmerising mermaids waves this is the lady. She’s my absolute go-to for that natural just off the beach look. Hot in seconds, minimal fuss and easy to use no matter on hair length. My hair was completely transformed in less than 15 minutes. You can say goodbye to those limp lockdown locks for good." Buy now Benefit They're Real! Magnet Powerful Lifting and Lengthening Mascara, £20.80

Loved by: Jane Druker, GTG contributor "I don’t have especially long lashes - and they only seem to diminish with age – becoming piddlier but also paler. I have reached a stage where I wouldn’t dream of leaving the house without a quick lid lifting jet wand of ‘awakeness’ (and I am not alone, the 59 year old make up guru Ruby Hammer told me exactly the same thing this very morning). Mascara perfection turns out to be Benefit’s Lengthening They’re Real Magnet Mascara. The brush has a magnetically charged core which literally “pulls” my tiny lashes up, out and Betty-Boop-beyond. It builds easily so you feel in control and it doesn’t clump nor flake. It comes in two sizes; a mini size perfect for handbags and large for using at home." Buy now Absolute Ultimate Sleep Oil, £25

Loved by: Marie-Louise Pumfrey, GTG contributor "As it was World Sleep Day on Friday, I wanted to tell you about a luxury new night skin treatment from Absolute, the age-defying, sell-out skincare collection from Marks and Spencer, formulated to give your skin the appearance of eight hours of rest. It’s made from avocado oil to nourish dry skin and grape seed oil, which has firming antioxidant properties to reduce wrinkles and help the skin retain moisture. I’ve been trying this out on my dehydrated face, which after washing at night always feels horribly parched. It’s light, sweet-smelling and instantly seeps into the skin. It’s specifically designed to nourish overnight and eight hours later I’ve woken with supple and satiated skin which feels silky and rich. This is my first experience of the Marks and Spencer Absolute skincare range which, like its brilliant fashion basics, is both high-quality and affordable. Buy now Soap and Glory All The Right Smoothes In Shower Moisturiser, £4.67

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, design and social media manager "I was a bit mind-boggled at this; never have I once thought I’ll moisturise in the shower. However, much to my surprise, it sure does work. After washing I apply this to wet skin, massage it in, then simply rinse off and it leaves me feeling incredibly hydrated. Packed with skin-nourishing ingredients such as avocado, brazil nut oil and vitamin E that all work to help lock in moisture with no greasy residue. Plus, this timesaving marvel is perfect for the morning thanks to its mood-boosting scent of grapefruit and rhubarb." Buy now Guy Morgan Dagger Rose Face Oil, £45

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "This naturally rose-scented oil soothes inflammation, helps uneven skin tone and enhances the elasticity of the skin, thanks to certified organic rosehip oil, baobab seed oil and raspberry seed oil. With that trio of ingredients, this smells as lovely as you'd imagine it to. Founder Guy blends these in his East London studio and intends for his skincare to be ungendered, making it inclusive to all ages, races and genders. I've been using a lot of glycolic acid on my skin recently which has left my forehand a bit tight, but a few drops of this at bedtime sorts it right out." Buy now Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint, £39

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, GTG columnist "As a lover of sheer buildable makeup rather than foundations that don't lend themselves to customisable coverage, I was delighted to try this. Described as a roller pen with a push-button on the bottom and a cooling glass roller-ball at the head it lends itself to being the perfect on-the-go must-have. The futuristic design allows for a seamless flow of product, without giving away too much, which is ideal because no-one wants to find their foundation has exploded at the bottom of their handbag (been there, done that, had to throw the bag away). Available in 14 shades that can be mixed and matched if needed, this skin tint is packed with a blend of grape seed, avocado, mandarin, jojoba, and olive-derived squalane oils, alongside coral reef-safe broad-spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen, so it not only hydrates but it protects too. I love it for using around my nose, eyes and mouth, where I have the most redness because it covers it perfectly, blends smoothly into the rest of my face, and if I need extra coverage I just let it dry and apply again." Buy now Mane Hair Thickening Spray and Root Concealer, £18

Loved by: Marie-Louise Pumfrey, GTG contributor "I wonder what percentage of the UK population is now suffering from lockdown roots ? I failed to get my hair appointment in just before last Christmas’s stay-home dictate and have not had my hair coloured for at least five months. My roots are very bad and I have an unsightly grey streak developing right at the front which I’m struggling to embrace. Fortunately, I recently discovered the Mane Hair Thickening Spray and Root Concealer which is a complete life-saver and ticks two boxes in one. As well as covering up the greys and the colour tide-mark, it also gives extra volume and shine simultaneously. With a couple of sprays, I’ve got big hair and a seamless colour with no silver. There are 12 shades to choose from and the spray contains micron-sized naturally occurring minerals in powder form which adhere to the hair shaft to give it an instantly fuller and thicker look." Buy now & Other Stories Scarlet Red Ultra Matte Lipstick, £13

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager "I am ready to enter into a committed relationship with lipstick again, it’s been far far too long! This & Other Stories one ticks the box for me, it's that perfect scarlet for my skin tone and won’t break the bank. I honestly cannot wait to bring this lippy out for cocktails, the foolproof application helps too and you can build up the colour depending on how bold you’re feeling." Buy now Living Proof Curl Definer for Curly Hair, £33

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "Living Proof's new collection for curly hair launched earlier this month, catering to all curl types. This definer has three different formulations; one for wavy hair, one for curly hair and a curl elongater for coily hair. I've been air drying on and off since last summer and this has made the process so much more reliable. Before, some days I have a head a springy ringlets, others a tangled mess. With this on my side I'm guaranteed defined curls, which stay in their curl groupings from root to tip. When my hair is dripping wet I comb this through with my fingers from root to tip, scrunch it a little and leave it and have been left with strong, frizz-free curls every time. Plus it smells like a trip to the salon." Buy now Olixa Beauty Gummy Facial Cleanser, £24

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, GTG columnist "Technically this product isn't new to the market and it is already loved by skincare addicts across the globe, but it has just had a revamp. You may be familiar with Oilixia and aware that you can't find them anymore, well this is because they are now Olixa. The brand name changed this year but is still creating some of our much-loved faves. The gummy cleanser's main ingredient is the Kakadu plum which is the world's richest natural source of vitamin C, which we all know is perfect for brightening the skin. Formulated with a variety of oils including eucalyptus, roman chamomile, almond, macadamia and apricot, it is naturally anti-bacterial, calming and highly moisturising. To get the most from the product smear a large dollop on your face and rub in, once covered use your fingertips or palms to gently pat the skin creating a suction effect that pulls the dirt, grime and debris from your pores. Then, once you have finished playing, simply add warm water and massage until it turns milky and washes away. Who said skincare couldn't be fun?" Buy now Filorga Age-Purify Double Correction Mask, £42

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, design and social media manager "This non-drying clay face mask was developed alongside aesthetic doctors and dermatologists and tackles two skin issues; wrinkles and blemishes. Ideal for those with combination to oily skin that want to tackle both as it’s not too rich. I’m on the oilier side of things so I like to apply twice a week for ten minutes to keep my blemishes at bay. It’s great for when you want to regulate sebum production, reduce pores, spots, blackheads and shine. Luckily it doesn’t give you that feeling of tightness like other clay masks, but it does give you a nice matte complexion." Buy now Bondi Sands Pure Concentrated Self Tan Drops, £14.99