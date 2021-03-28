March empties: all the makeup and skincare that team GTG finished this month

It's our job to bring you the latest and greatest finds in the world of beauty which means we're using an ever-evolving lineup of products (check out our latest favourites in our weekly Glossy Picks edit of newness) , but every so often we try something so good, we use it down to the very last drop. Here we reveal all of the beauty products our editors finished this month. Jemma Thompson, design and social media manager

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand in Spotlight , £29 "I will happily swear on a stack of bibles that this is the best highlighter I have ever owned, used and run-out of. It has an incredible champagne warmth, that works with any skin tone and creates a highlight effect that you might expect from a candlelit supper, under a balmy sky, on a Mediterranean island. But don't get me wrong, this magic wand is not just made for special occasions, I use it every day (which is probably why I've got none left). If I'm not wearing makeup, I just dab a little on my high cheekbones and under my brows, on top of my skincare and it provides a different dimension of a healthy glow, just as perfectly as it blends seamlessly into a night, day, festival, carnival, wedding, disco, funeral makeup look. It really is essential for those of you that prefer a dewy, sunkissed glow, but heads up; make sure you twist the cap to lock as it does have a tendency to explode everywhere if you don't... trust me!" Buy now Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Pore Perfecting and Refining Serum, £68 for 30ml "I am obsessed with this serum and heartbroken that I have run out. Talk about a filter in a bottle, this is a magical elixir of hydroxy acids and farnesol which keeps bacteria at bay and it not only decreases the look of my existing enlarged pores but helps prevent any new build-up that I am prone to. Say goodbye to blackheads and hello to a smoother, more refined, even skin tone. This powerful serum eliminates dead skin cells and helps resurface, which is amazing, especially as it can be worn under makeup. So it not only helps create a smooth base for your foundation it is also working behind the scenes (literally) to create a flawless canvas for when you choose to go make-up free." Buy now Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner, £42 for both "I cannot stop harping on about how this product has revolutionised my hair. Genuinely, I have noticed such a difference; added hydration, silky smooth, shiny and glossy like a Disney princess. Alterna has created this dream duo using a signature blend of caviar extract and sea silk, which leaves your hair feeling as luxurious as that sounds. For someone like me, who has lots of thick wavy hair, that doesn't need much maintenance but does need a ton of love (unless I want to look like I've been dragged through a bush backwards), this stuff is absolutely brilliant. Sulphate-free, it works wonders on my dehydrated bleached sections too, leaving them soft and manageable rather than dry and erratic. I don't know if it makes my hair look younger but it sure does make it look and feel 100 times better than it did before. So, for me, it's time for a refill." Buy now Marie-Louise Pumfrey, GTG contributor