May empties 2022: What our beauty editors finished this month

Victoria Woodhall, GTG Editorial Director

Kloris 24-hour release CBD Patches (16mg), £48 “I love trying a new product expecting nothing but getting everything! I’ve spent the past month in self-inflicted agony, having injured myself in doing the one thing that, as a yoga teacher, I tell other people not to do: don’t push yourself past your 'edge' as that way, injury lies. My lower back gave out good and proper and kept me away from my beloved Rocket yoga practice. Having tried physio and rest, I turned to these time-release CBD patches - two of them stuck right where it hurt. At 16g, they are stronger than others on the market (70mg a day is the CBD maximum dose) but my goodness, are they effective. My pain eased within hours (as if I’d taken ibuprofen) and after three days I’m on the road to recovery. This'll be a staple in my first aid kit from now on” Buy now Welleco the Super Elixir Daily Greens Blood Orange, £62.40 “When Elle Macpherson launched The Super Elixir green superfood powder almost a decade ago, she was way ahead of the game. At the time, many people dismissed it as nutri-bullsh*t. Now the market is awash with ‘supergreen’ concoctions, but hers has stood the test of time, just like its seemingly ageless creator. Now she’s come up with a new flavour: blood orange (inspired!). And it is even better than the original. If you found that one a bit too ‘green’, you’ll love this. It’s a great way to get a good dose of plant power for hair, skin, nails and overall wellbeing. Elle, who for many years wrote a column on Get The Gloss , takes hers with just water first thing. It’s totally doable, but I prefer mine mixed with frozen berries and a bit of oat milk for a 4pm snack or a morning smoothie.” Buy now Organic Pharmacy Refillable Carrot Butter Cleanser, £43, refills £39 "This classic cleanser is not only Kylie Minogue’s favourite, it’s mine too. In fact, it’s more than a cleanser, it’s a mood-calming balm for the senses that makes you want to make a ritual out of taking the day off. I put it all over my face and neck before I step into the shower, let it permeate my pores and fill the air with its calmly uplifting aroma of calendula, rosemary and lavender. This technique (a tip I learned from beauty expert Alison Young) creates a neat barrier against the heat to stop your skin from losing moisture (trans-epidermal water loss) which you don’t notice happening in the wet. At the end of my shower, I rinse it off with a flannel and my face feels poke-ably springy. Sometimes I go in for a second round with a gua sha. This year, it’s been made refillable at £39 a pop – another reason to enjoy." Buy now Beauty Pie One Palette Wonder Cool Naturals, £35 without membership, £7.90 with membership “This palette of wonder (it nods to the much pricier Charlotte Tilbury Instant Look in a Palette, £49) was an accidental empty. I managed to smash the blusher, but luckily as it’s from Beauty Pie, and I'm a member, replacing it isn’t going to break the bank. It comes in two versions, for cool and warm tones (The Tilbury only works if you suit golds, browns and pinks) and I’d buy it for the soft purple-grey shade alone, which for some reason is quite hard to find, but it makes my green eyes pop with a simple swipe. Serving eyes and cheeks, this is the only palette you need on holiday or in your handbag. I just grab this, a lip shade, eyeliner, mascara and a base and I’m good to go. The large mirror is excellent too.” Not a member of Beauty Pie? Sign up with Code GTGSENTME and Get £10 off an annual membership. Buy now Jemma Thompson, GTG Design and Social Media Manager

Parfums De Marly Delina eau de parfum, £210 for 75ml "I discovered this scent on ‘fragrance tok’ — AKA TikTok’s community of fellow fragrance lovers. It’s highly regarded; similar to the Baccarat Rouge and Tom Fords of this world, but on a “if you know, you know” basis. I think this insider secret deserves some hype, though. It's a long-lasting floral scent dominated by Turkish rose and it's sweet yet sexy, alluring and confident. It just oozes 'main character' energy. So much so that a very cool Scandi lady approached me on the street in Stockholm a month ago and said, "I've been walking behind you for the past five minutes and you smell so good. What is it?". It was possibly the best compliment ever. Yes, it’s on the pricier side for my budget, but if I had a pound for every time someone complimented me on this scent, I would be quids-in. " Buy now Medik8 Blemish SOS Rapid Action Target Gel, £20 "From my bedside table to my handbag, this pocket-rocket spot-buster is always at my beck and call. The fast-acting and quick-drying formula contains maximum strength (2%) salicylic acid to de-clog pores, alongside niacinamide, dioic and azelaic acid. They all work in harmony to reduce sebum, redness and inflammation in just two or three applications. What I love most is how discreet it is: it can be worn under or over makeup and doesn’t leave a white film or any other tell-tale signs that you’re trying to tackle a mega breakout. Plus, I’m rarely left with any scarring now that I've committed to this. It’s a real hard worker." Buy now Youth To The People Superfood Cleanser, £31 "There's a reason why 'skinfluencers' love this cult-favourite cleanser. It's like a supercharged green juice. Antioxidant-rich ingredients including spinach, kale, and green tea work together to combat dullness, enlarged pores and blemishes; if you have oily or acne-prone skin like me, this is ideal. The gel formula is gentle but effective, melting away SPF, makeup, dirt and oil without stripping skin. I like to double-cleanse with this to ensure that all of the vitamins C, E, and K are absorbed by my skin. It comes in a recyclable glass bottle, which is always a plus. All I need now is for it to come in sustainable refill pouches." Buy now Skinny Tan Dry Mist Finishing Spray , £6.66 "If you’re a haphazard self-tanner like me (I long for the day when I can stick to a weekly Thursday tanning schedule, but that day has yet to come), this game-changing spray is a must-try. When I’m in a hurry to apply tan before heading out or shortly before bedtime, I just spray this quick-drying finishing mist all over. It leaves a lightweight, invisible powder texture that instantly dries without uncomfortable stickiness and prevents any colour transfer to clothes or bedsheets. Miraculous!" Buy now Amy Rostas, GTG Beauty and Social Media Assistant

Nécessaire The Body Wash, £25 "I know £25 sounds steep for a body wash but there’s something about using lovely products in the shower that I just can’t get enough of. This one lifts my mood, day or night. The subtle eucalyptus scent helps reduce stress by allowing you to breathe deeper, leaving me with the same fresh feeling you get after a walk in the park. This wash has quickly become a staple in my shower routine and I've already bought it as a present for friends!" Buy now Ren Evercalm Barrier Support Elixir, £44 "I don’t think my pursuit of a healthy skin barrier will ever stop, but this wondrous elixir has helped a lot more than anything I have tried before. The product contains seven natural oils that work harmoniously to restore and improve skin barrier health (which we all need!). Just as the brand states, after a week of use I noticed my skin was far more hydrated and less irritated. Now I reach for this whenever my skin is crying out for help and needs a little extra care. It is fragrance-free, non-greasy and lightweight, unlike most barrier-supporting creams and oils, so is easy to incorporate day or night. This would be my ideal product to have on a monthly subscription." Buy now Amika Curl Corps Enhancing Gel, £20 "Summer is approaching which only means one thing for a lot of us…frizz. I’m gutted I have come to the bottom of this gel, it has been my frizz-saviour for the past year. I comb this through my hair when I want to dry it naturally, then scrunch, scrunch, scrunch! It leaves my hair smooth whilst holding and defining my wavy curl pattern – without the dreaded crispy ends that heavier gels create. It’s even better mixed with Amika Curl Corps Defining Cream, £20 for extra curl power. I’ll need to buy a new one before I even dare to go out in the humidity!" Buy now He-Shi Overnight Hyaluronic Tan Balm, £16.88 “My fake tan obsession continues! I cannot live without a tan, fake or natural - I will take what I can get. I like to use a fake tan on my face most days, whether it be cream, serum, spray, or tanning water. Or balm, like this one: it has a gel-like texture and smells delicious (no biscuits). A key ingredient is hydrating hyaluronic acid, so it doesn’t stick to my dry patches either. Applying this nightly over the last few months, I've been waking up with the healthy summer glow that we all (well, I at least) strive for.” buy now Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith, GTG contributing Beauty Director

Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Vitamin C Serum, £56 "This is the sixth bottle of this skin-brightening serum I’ve got through and I credit it for getting me somewhere near to a glowing complexion. It contains top brightening agent vitamin C, PHAs (gentle exfoliating acids that reduce pigmentation) and banana powder to gives the skin an instant radiance. There have been times I've felt this boosted my skin enough to not wear make-up on top, that’s how good it is. It has quite a zingy scent to it, which I really like. But most importantly I have seen a marked difference in the appearance and quality of my skin, which is what great skincare is all about." Buy now Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner , £26 “I’ve had a few in-salon Olaplex treatments over the years, and have always been so impressed with the results that I figured it would be worth carrying on the good work at home. And I haven’t been disappointed. I’m very prone to split ends (mainly thanks to colouring my hair and regularly using tongs and straighteners) but this has kept my hair stronger and split-free. And at my most recent hair appointment, my hairdresser commented on what great condition my hair was in. A little goes a long way so though it’s on the pricey side, if your hair is prone to damage, like mine, then it’s definitely worth it.” Buy now Milk Makeup Bionic Glow in Virtual, £26 “Carrying on with my glow theme, this is the highlighter to beat all highlighters. My issue with most is they are too sparkly or glittery and create an effect that is far remove from natural-looking skin. This is the antithesis of that. It is a silky cream and comes in two shades. I wear the soft pink shade called Virtual, but there is also a darker, bronze tone. On good-skin days, I have added it to my serum and just worn that. On days I’m wearing make-up, I like to apply it on top of my foundation all over my cheeks and even sweep some across my eyes and lips for extra dewiness.” Buy now Daylesford Vine Tomato Diffuser Refill, £25 “I love candles in winter but in warmer weather I turn to diffusers to scent my home without the need for unnecessary heat. Not only does this have the most delicious smell - earthy, fresh and comforting all rolled into one - but you can keep refilling it, rather than having to buy the whole thing again, making it a fairly eco conscious purchase. This bottle has lasted me almost a year - I bought it when I visited the Daylesford farm in the Cotswolds last summer. This is no necessity but if, like me, you work entirely from home and are looking for a way to make your work space feel a bit boujis and smell amazing, I highly recommend this.” Buy now Marie-Louise Pumfrey, GTG Contributor





Perricone MD Hypoallergenic CBD Sensitive Skin Therapy Ultra Light Weight Calming SPF35, £61 “Top of my empties this month is the ace PerriconeMD CBD Sensitive Skin SPF cream which I’ve been ploughing through. I’ve recently learned you need to apply at least a teaspoon worth of SPF cream to achieve proper protection, so I’ve been dolloping it on at the start of my morning makeup routine and love how lightweight and soothing this one is. It’s a great glossy base, containing skin-softening cannabis sativa seed oil, rich in omega to nourish the skin barrier. With broad-spectrum factor 35, it offers an effective level of UVA and UVB protection and works perfectly under make-up.” Buy now No7 Pure Retinol Hand Cream, £13.45 “The last thing I do before I go to sleep is give my hands some TLC. I’ve been feeding them with the marvellous No7 Pure Retinol Hand Cream, which I also massage into my cuticles. This treatment harnesses the power of retinol while minimise irritation. It helps with pigmentation and the shea butter absorbs easily, leaving my hands feeling baby-soft. This is the best hand cream I’ve come across, and it’s great value too.” Buy now Natucain Lash Serum, £59 “I love a lash serum - in about six weeks, you get wondrous thick and long lashes. It’s probably my desert-island beauty must-have (after SPF, obvs) and my new favourite is by Natucain. I like this brand because it’s a natural, hormone-free formula. It contains no parabens, silicones or sulphates and is made with stem cell technology derived from bamboo, thyme and lentils. My luscious eyelashes are back to their pre-menopausal glory but to maintain the length you have to keep using a serum. A tube lasts about two months, and I’m due for a replenishment.” Buy now Revive Firming Eye Cream, £185 “My all-time favourite eye cream is by Revive. It is eye-wateringly expensive but it performs miracles with puffy eyes and dark circles and fortunately, you only need the tiniest of amounts. It contains a complex of bio-firming and renewal peptides to improve the skin’s elasticity and tone, with brightening results. I carefully dab this on at night, with the tiny pot lasting months and giving me lots of time to save up for a new one.” Buy now Erborian CC Crème Clear, £39.50 “I’ve recently discovered the Erborian CC Crème Clear cream and to say I’m obsessed is an understatement. It’s the perfect combination of skincare and makeup, taking tinted moisturiser to a new level, with added SPF25 UV protection. It goes on white, but as you rub it in, it adapts precisely to match your skin tone, covering up blemishes and giving a flawless finish. It contains tiger grass which has anti-inflammatory benefits, honey extract to soften and firm the skin, and antioxidant vitamin E to help protect skin from the sun’s harmful rays. If you are looking for light coverage on holiday, this is the perfect product.” Buy now Jane Druker, GTG Contributor





Rose Inc Softlight Luminous Hydrating Concealer, £23 “Within the past 12 months, there have been some celebrity-created ranges that have really rocked my boat, Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty and this Rosie Huntington-Whiteley range among them. Both are stocked at Space NK which is my usual mecca for a Saturday morning stroll-and-shop. While this is sold as a concealer I actually use it all over my face as a foundation, smoothing the contents on the wand over my wrist and then, using a brush, I spread it over my face lightly. The effect is a pore reducing, blemish-free canvas ripe for lash and lip largesse. It is a keeper.” Buy now Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash, £27 “My hands these days are in a dry-as-a-bone situation thanks to the endless hand-sanitising that peppers my commute, so this honey-toned bottle has a special place on my bathroom shelf and needs consistent refreshment. It has just the right, bright, clean scent for hand-washing and it nourishes (with aloe vera) rather than stripping my hands of their natural oils. The whole Aesop range is a winner: the Melbourne-based brand is a next-level addition to any sink or shower in my book.” Buy now Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum, £185 “This small bottle contains a serum that packs a powerful anti-oxidant punch. I discovered it through Vicky here at Get the Gloss and once I smelt its sweet vine-infused scent I was on board (might have something to do with my other love – wine – and this is created from the very same vines). Add to that the very real overnight effects. I use plenty over a cleansed face and neck and awake looking like I have had a long weekend away, I kid you not. I know the price is steep but every drop is worth its weight in gold.” Buy now Olverum Bath Oil, £36.50 “This lavender and rosemary-infused bath soak is an everyday uplifter I rely on. And apparently I am not alone – rumour has it Her Majesty The Queen uses the very same. I get up when the sun rises and have a precious sixty minutes of ‘me’ time before a hectic work day starts. This gets me in the right frame of mind. Its blend of citrus for zing and lavender for calming creates an aromatic olfactory infusion that works to get me in the ‘zone’. I can still smell the scent on my skin hours later and highlight it with a spritz of Frederic Malle’s Portrait of a Lady.” Buy now Hattie Sloggett, GTG Contributor

