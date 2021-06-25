All the beauty buys Maya Jama uses to look so good all the time

You can currently catch presenter Maya Jama, 26, on your screens hosting BBC One's football show Crouchy’s Year-Late Euros: Live…, alongside footballer Peter Crouch, but that's not all she's juggling right now. Maya also just launched the latest addition to her face mask brand Mij Masks . The Silver Hydrogel Eye Patches, £15.99 for two sets, land today, 25 June. The silver patches are here to brighten and balance the skin, plus strengthen and smooth with niacinamide. They join the Hydrogel Eye Patches , £13.99 for two sets, and the new Bio-Cellulose Purify & Glow Face Mask , £15.99 for two. We caught up with Maya at the launch of the Silver Hydrogel Eye Patches to talk all things skincare and makeup. Here's she shares her down to earth beauty routine and the luxury treatments she indulges in. Plus we took a deep dive into Maya's most iconic makeup looks to find out what her glam team use to keep her looking gorgeous.

The cult body buy: Bio-Oil , £17.24

"I use this all over my body after the shower to feel soft for days afterwards" she told us. Buy now The greasy hair saviour: Batiste Dry Shampoo, £3.25



"I can't be without it," Maya said of everyone's favourite budget dry shampoo. Buy now The low key face wash: Dove Soap , £2

"I’m quite basic with my face wash at the moment, I'm just using Dove Soap , £3.85," Maya shared. "I go in and out depending on if my skin is behaving and at the moment this plain soap is working for me." Buy now The classic moisturiser: Nivea Face Cream , £4.19

"My morning routine is soap on the face and then follow with this cream," she said. Buy now The soothing bath buy: Kloris Uplifting CBD Body Oil, £36



"When I have something really important on the next day I have a really hot bath before bed with CBD oil in the bath so it's really steamy," Maya told us. Buy now The luxury facial: Shane Cooper Aqua Tight Facial, POA Maya regularly shares Instagram stories of herself having facials with facialist Shane Cooper at his South Kensington Clinic. "I normally go to see facialist Shane Cooper, he knows what he's doing with peels," Maya shared. Shane recently posted on his own grid that she performed his Aqua Tight Facial on Maya. "The Aqua Tight Facial involves the use of three individual handpieces and a combination of acids," Shane wrote on Instagram. "The first is a water-based peel with sequential acids, used with a vacuum to remove all those impurities including dead skin cells, blackheads and whiteheads. The second piece of equipment is the mesoporation handpiece, which uses hyaluronic acid and serums to restructure and oxygenate your skins tissue ensuring it’s fully moisturised. Finally, the Diamond-Grain handpiece is used to exfoliate and polish the skin."

The body toning treatment: Shane Cooper Body Defining Treatment, POA Maya also has Shane's Body Defining Treatment on her thighs and stomach, to tighten and tone her muscles. "This treatment simultaneously addresses both muscle and fat," Shane wrote on his Instagram. "It does this by using electromagnetic waves, to induce up to 36,000 supra-maximal forced muscle contractions during each session." Maya told us she 'hates' exercise when we caught up with her, so this is one way to get around squats and lunges!

When she does her own makeup, Maya said double concealer is the one makeup step she never skips. "Double concealer, sorts me out when I’m knackered. Concealer is most important," she said. "I can go without mascara but concealer makes for a no-makeup makeup look." Buy now The bedding upgrade: Slip Silk Pillowcase, £85

Maya told us that sleeping on a silk pillowcase, with her hair braided, is the best advice she's ever had from her hairdresser to prevent breakage and preserve her hairline. Buy now The full-glam mascara: Iconic London Triple Threat Mascara, £19

Maya Jama's makeup artist Letitia Sophia, who is regularly on Maya's glam squad for TV filming and events, used this mascara for Maya's dramatic Brits 2020 look. It's lightweight but creates a false lash effect, thickening and lengthening with a deep black pigment. The brush is densely packed with bristles to make sure every lash is coated.

The much-loved highlighter: Becca Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector Press Highlighter in C Pop, £48.96

Soon to be discontinued, this ultra-finely milled highlighter gives a gentle, lightweight glow to the skin and is a favourite of Letitia Sophia's to use on Maya for cover shoots. Buy now The vitamin injection: White Night vitamin drips, from £40

Instagram @mayajama Maya shared a photo of herself on Instagram Stories this week hooked up to a vitamin drip, writing that she "10/10 recommends" it. White Night offer drips promising everything from a dose of vitamin B12 to a hit of hydration, which they say provide the body and cells with the vitamins, minerals and amino acids it needs with 100 per cent absorption. The makeup-setting essential: Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Powder in Banana Bread, £29

This silky finishing powder is Letitia Sophia's powder of choice to use on Maya to keep her makeup locked in place without looking cakey or heavy. It absorbs shine and has zero flashback in photos, making it ideal for use on shoots. Buy now

The hair removal cream: Sunny The Facial Hair Removal Cream, £5.50

Maya told us that you'll always find a tube of hair removal cream in her bathroom and that once a month she uses it on her top lip. Buy now The hair smoother: Tangle Teezer, £13

We don't know anyone who hasn't owned a Tangle Teezer at some point over the years and Maya is no different, telling us she always has one on her for brushing on the go. Buy now The liquid eyeliner: Fenty Beauty Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner, £18

This is the eyeliner Letitia Sophia uses to create the cat-flick eyeliner Maya is often seen wearing on TV. It has a fine, flexible tip which makes creating flicks a doddle. Buy now

The moisturiser: Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base, £46.50