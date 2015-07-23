Meet the invisible Swimcap: the secret for healthy hair on holiday

Ayesha Muttucumaru 23 July 2015
gtg-beauty-crush-phillip-kingsley

Love to swim but not what it does to your hair? Philip Kingsley Swimcap could be the answer to your beauty dilemma

It’s not often that we come across a beauty product  that carries the Olympic seal of approval, but what when we do, we think it’s definitely worth writing about. Swimcap from Philip Kingsley was originally created for the first US Olympic Synchronized Swimming Team and has since risen up the ranks to transition from stadiums to suitcases around the world to become one of the best hair products for both swimmers and holiday-makers alike for counteracting the damaging effects of sun, sea and surf.

A pre-pool hair treatment designed to be applied on wet hair, it protects against damaging UV rays, the drying effects of chlorinated and salt water and prevents against discoloration too. A one-stop-shop for those who have weak or frizzy hair, fine hair or coloured hair, it’s one of the most impressive beauty multitaskers that we’ve come across in a long time for delivering some serious bang for your buck when it comes to keeping post-swim brittle hair to a minimum.

It has holiday essential written all over it.

To get your hands on a 75ml tube of this hard-working hair treatment, (the perfect size for your hand luggage btw...), simply purchase our  Latest In Beauty Summer ‘It’ Kit box , which contains eight amazing products worth over £85 for just £15.20 + P&P as part of the Latest in Beauty Summer Sale.

To buy it separately, Philip Kingsley Swimcap is £12 and is available to  buy online here .

Follow us  @getthegloss  and Ayesha  @Ayesha_Muttu .



