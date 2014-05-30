Meet your hair’s match this summer with a little help from Aveda

30 May 2014
Aveda's stylists are hoping to be your hair's soulmate at this beauty speed-dating event

On 5th June at the Aveda Lifestyle Salon & Spa in Covent Garden there’s a chance your hair could be in with a shot of meeting its true love.

Say goodbye to awkward chair chit-chat and overzealous hairdressing nightmares, as from 6.30pm onwards an array of dashing and dapper Aveda Stylists and Technicians will be fighting to win your affection to become your dream hairdresser.

Much like speed dating but with a beauty twist, enjoy organic prosecco and tasty nibbles as you mingle to try and unearth your hair’s soulmate.

Once you’ve found ‘The One’ you can book an appointment that will ensure you receive a redeemable Beauty on Demand facial treatment during your first visit. Not to mention there’s also a selection of exclusive Aveda goody bags to be given away to the first 50 guests, so don’t be late for your date...


