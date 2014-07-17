Meltproof beauty: 6 products you need to look pretty by the pool

Staying pretty by the pool can be a tricky business. Whether it’s chlorine or sea salt drying out our locks, our favourite mascara making the slow and steady journey south or the first stings of sunburn on our exposed shoulders, poolside can pose a battlefield for attempting to look hot in the heat. So, is there a way that we can meltproof our summer beauty regimes to look our best both in and out of the water? From conditioning hair protectants to sports sunscreens and long-lasting makeup with intelligent formulations that are hard-wearing enough to withstand both heat and humidity, the answer is thankfully a resounding, yes. Stock up on one of our picks of the best makeup fixing and setting sprays for an added guarantee, but check out these six great beach bag beauty swaps for keeping hair and makeup in check come sun, sand or surf... The Chapped Lip Service

Coola Liplux SPF30 Original Formula, £10 If you’ve ever made the mistake of applying normal lip balm to your lips on your sunlounger only to wake up an hour later to two roasted peppers where your lips used to be, you’ll know the importance of investing in a good quality lip balm that has an SPF included in it. This particular lip balm has an SPF of 30 along with a mixture of vitamins and antioxidants to keep lips hydrated, soft and supple from morning to evening. The Hair Health Saviour

Philip Kingsley Swim Cap, £20 Chlorine, sun and the sea can wreak havoc with our hair, resulting in us having to put in some serious hours conditioning it back to its former glory on our returns back home. Although originally created for the first US Olympic Synchronised Swimming Team, we can recommend this particular summer hair saviour for any wannabe swimmer – no matter their level of experience. It prevents discolouration from chlorine and protects hair from the elements thanks to UV protection, to keep hair conditioned from root to tip all holiday long - finally a swim cap that we actually want to wear. The Waterproof Mascara

Lord & Berry Scuba Extreme Waterproof Mascara, £13 Long gone are the days when waterproof mascaras meant spider lashes, flaky residue and formulations that stung our eyes, because there’s now a new legion of lash-enhancing products around that mean we needn’t have to go makeup free by the pool. A great way for adding subtle definition to eyes without looking too made up, this particular mascara provides noticeable volume and colour thanks to its lash-boosting brush for a foolproof flutter that’ll stay put all day. The Poolside Hair Tamer

Tangle Teezer Aqua Splash, £13 Is there a pain-free way for keeping wet hair tangle-free? Well, short of shaving the whole lot off, there’s a less extreme method thanks to Tangle Teezer’s latest offering. A great way to unravel knots and prevent scalp pulling yelps later on, it’ll become your beach hairstyle of choice’s new best friend for keeping flyaways and matted hair at bay. The Sports Sunscreen

Coola Sport SPF30 Unscented Sunscreen Spray, £29 For those who’d prefer to swap their beach towel for a surfboard or their book for a volleyball, upgrade your SPF with a dose of sports savvy sunscreen, specifically created for the less sunbed-bound among us . Offering a hydrating yet protective mixture of skin benefits including an SPF of 30 and cucumber, algae and strawberry extracts, this sporty sun cream goes on transparently for extra ease, providing a quick and easy way to stay safe and active in the sun. The Quick-drying Top Coat