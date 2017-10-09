Modern movement: the best hair products for crimping, waves and curls

This season, it’s all about celebrating texture. From shape-shifting multitasking skincare to eye-catching eyeshadow palettes from the likes of Huda Beauty and Charlotte Tilbury , it only seemed a matter of time before hair followed suit and that is has, in a big way. From the launch of the new ghd Contour Hair Crimper to the AW17 runways of Alexander McQueen, Alberta Ferretti, Julien Macdonald and Temperley, brands and designers are stepping up to the plate.

Whether you’re looking to add extra body, bounce or movement or want to enhance what Mother Nature’s given you, here are our favourite hair products for making and maintaining waves. ghd Contour Hair Crimper, £95

This new limited edition tool acts as the perfect reason to reignite your relationship with the iconic 80s hairstyle. Rather than trying out the technique from root to tip though (although we’re totally gonna try that at some point), the key to making it contemporary is through strategically placed panels of texture to enhance shape, volume and movement. With wide ceramic plates that heat up to 185⁰C and a welcome sleep mode that switches off after 30 minutes, it’s a definite upgrade to crimpers of the past in the tech stakes. Having caught our attention when unveiled in July, we can confirm that it’s certainly been worth the wait. Buy now Living Proof Restore Perfecting Spray, £13 for 50ml

In terms of hair styling mistakes , forgetting to use protection is up there among the worst. So if you need a helping hand for heat-proofing your hair, this lightweight spray-on conditioner is one of the best we’ve tried. Adding smoothness, shine and a shield against the damaging effects of straighteners, hairdryers and curling tongs, it carries the added bonus of being silicone-free as well to appeal to both fine and thick hair types in equal measure. Buy now Babyliss Thermo-Ceramic Rollers, £30

A beauty gadget that will never go out of fashion, heated rollers continue to earn their place in our hair care routines for their ability to create volume at the roots and soft free-flowing movement at the ends. Having spotted a set in many a hair pro’s kit bag whenever we’ve been backstage at Fashion Week or shoots, the assortment of different sizes included gives them an added dose of versatility that a single tong would struggle to compete with. These ceramic infused rollers from Babyliss fit the big hair brief very well indeed thanks to its 20-strong assortment and variety of clips. Buy now Charles Worthington Volume & Bounce Texturising Spray, £6.99 for 150ml

If you’re looking for a beauty dupe of Oribe’s Dry Texturizing Spray, this is it. Tried and tested by our lovely Alex Harrison, it provides similar results but at a fraction of the price. Either used on its own for heat-free body or after curling for greater texture, it delivers on both counts and also offers better hold too. Buy now Babyliss Curling Wand Pro Hair Styler, £25 A firm favourite of our Digital Editor Judy Johnson , this curling wand has proven pretty hard to beat when it comes to creating well defined curls. Perfect for those with shoulder to mid-length hair thanks its slim and streamlined barrel, it comes complete with 5 heat settings, an extra long 2.5m swivel cord and a heatproof glove to keep fingers singe-free. A great choice for those looking to add an extra degree of precision to their handiwork. Buy now Boucleme Curls Redefined Curl Cream, £19 for 300ml

If you already have curly hair, you’ll find that this moisture-boosting leave-in conditioner is brilliant at enhancing its curves. Providing hold and hydration in equal measure, its conditioning formula containing shea butter, coconut and castor oils works most notably for medium and tight curl types plus, its refreshingly non-greasy texture makes it infinitely more wearable than heavier formulations on the market. Buy now ghd Curve Creative Curl, £120

I’ve tried many curling tongs over the last couple of years, but I always return back to this one due to its fast heat up time and dependable ability to create professional looking curls. Having proven to be especially valuable when I cut about four inches off my waist length hair a year ago, its slightly more angular tapered barrel makes creating curls that look more ready for beach than ballroom supremely simple. Buy now Dyson Supersonic, £299.99

With a tear-wateringly expensive price tag of nearly £300, we’d imagine that many people would most likely (and quite rightly) want to know if it actually delivers. It offers a lot of pros as covered in our previous Dyson Supersonic review and for curly hair types, its magnetic attachments make for a particularly welcome feature. Our Editor Victoria Woodhall is all about embracing her natural curls and the diffuser included has played a pivotal role in making them look voluminous and full. Simply switching to the concentrator nozzle allows her to transform them into silky waves with ease too, so while it’s an investment, it does offer a variety of looks at your fingertips. It’s also currently available in a new colourway - Purple Nickel - exclusively to QVC , in case that makes it any more enticing. Buy now Orofluido Super Shine Light Spray, £14.20 for 55ml