"Half of me is desperate to get back to work, the other half is anxious and doesn't want to rush it"

I’ll let you in on a secret; Mollie was always my favourite Saturday. Yes, Frankie Bridge had a fab pixie cut, and Rochelle Humes had seriously covetable style, but there was always something inherently relatable about Mollie and never has this been truer than during lockdown.

A scroll through her Instagram feed shows during the last few months she’s been just like us; blitzing through online workouts , messing about on TikTok and taking more dog selfies than entirely necessary. But while we’ve been tip-tapping away on our laptop working from home, Mollie has still been presenting her mid-morning Radio 1 show, which she hosts with Matt Edmundson, albeit from home rather than from the Radio 1 studios in central London.

Just like everyone else, she's been making it work as best she can. “I just have my microphone at home and sit wherever it’s quietest, be it the kitchen or the study,” she explains. “It’s very much DIY and it seems to be working, we even Zoom at the same time so it’s like we’re together, but the only issue is the slight delay. I always feel like my joke has gone down like a lead balloon but a few seconds later you might get a little chuckle and realise you are still funny after all.”

Mollie is waiting for the go-ahead to get back into the studio: “It’s tricky because I’ve got two sides; half of me wants to get back to work but the other half is anxious and doesn’t want to rush and just want to do what is best. I’m quite conflicted about what I want to do.”

Anxiety is something Mollie struggled with during the pandemic, especially at the start. “For the first few weeks I found everything really stressful,” she shares. “I was getting so anxious about not seeing my family and worrying about their safety, but I managed to keep a positive outlook about things thanks to yoga.”

Mollie’s at-home saviours

Yoga with Peloton

“I’d never done yoga before lockdown, I’d always been scared because I did Pilates once on holiday and I was so bad that it was embarrassing so I always thought I’d best not try yoga. Plus I’m the least flexible person ever. But doing in the comfort of my own home and not feeling like I was looking like a complete idiot was really nice and definitely a good way to start my yoga journey.

"I’ve also got a Peleton subscription [the at-home spin bike and workout streaming service] and I love the instructors for their positivity. Classes include vinyasa and restorative yoga with six different instructors to choose from for variety.

“I’ve found it so good for concentrating on my breathing, which had gone out of the window when I was stressed. It really settled me and even though I’m getting busier again I want to keep it as part of my routine.”

Working out helped with my headspace

“I’ve always loved working out and the only thing that ever stopped me was not having the time. I did online workouts with my trainer Tyrone Brennand and found it really beneficial for my headspace. Working out has helped me, it’s not a chore.”

At-home beauty treatments helped me feel human

“I attempted to wax myself in the first few weeks but it was a nightmare; I got wax everywhere and it’s just not an experience you can recreate at home. I started using the Braun Silk-Epil 9 Flex and it was a godsend. I can do it in a spare ten minutes and the hair grows back so much slower than it does with shaving. I don't find it at all painful because I was a longtime waxer anyway.”