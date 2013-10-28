My Beauty Stash: Kate Shapland

KB: What else is in your handbag at all times? KS: My Chanel sunglasses – we’re old friends. Notebooks held together with elastic – woe betide the person who tries to talk me into making notes and diary dates digitally. Not. Going. To. Happen. OK? I’ve only recently stopped writing cheques. My iPhone – I have a complete love-hate with this thing. Needs must I guess. Just please don’t mention the words Candy and Crush. My Kindle Fire – I go nowhere without it; bus, plane, train, tube. I have read more books in the past year than I have in the last 40 years. I’m a total Londonophile, and have read book after book on the city’s history. I’ve also worked my way through the entire library of SOE biographies – Violette Szabo, Eileen Nearne and all those heroines. Also a bag of Liberty’s gift coins ready to be spent – it doesn’t take much to get me into the mecca of Regent St. On her bathroom cabinet…

On her dressing table... KB: What skincare do you swear by? KS: Zoe Organics Extreme Cream (Not stocked in the UK) – I’m a hound for baby brands and was introduced to this by my good friend Julia Stringer who runs the Shen beauty boutique in NY. It’s made for babies’ skin, but as it turns out, it’s excellent if you suffer from psoriasis. I always have a tube of Doublebase Gel on the go too, which is deeply unsexy to look at, but keeps the most difficult skin supple. My other favourites are: Guerlain Abeille Royale Face Treatment Oil , £58. Chanel Le Jour, £60. Chanel Le Weekend , £72 – loving this new dual treatment from Chanel. James Read Sleep Tan Mask , £25 – a mask that you go to bed in and wake up with a restored, slightly sunkissed complexion. The man is a genius, what more can I say? Guerlain Meteorites Perles Les Ors , £42 – I’m never without a Guerlain primer. Never. On her work and personal life… KB: What beauty items surround you at your desk? KS: A surfeit of nail polishes (at the last count 30) including Chanel, Dior, YSL and Lumos Top Coat - the best varnish preserver you can buy. KB: Would you say you’ve reached a good work/life balance? KS: I’m an all or nothing person in every aspect of life, and will push myself to the point where I literally can’t put one foot in front of the other. I’m a total perfectionist and inclined to forget myself when I’m stressed. I walk to relax – I have two Scotties and take them on long walks around Richmond Park when I need to escape – and I do Pilates because I slipped a disc in my back last year after falling down while running (I was training for a half marathon, don’t laugh) and I promised I’d do this regularly for myself if I did nothing else.