My Beauty Stash: Laura Fantacci

Mixing Italian flair with London edge Laura Fantacci’s Wearing It Today blog is the ultimate fash-piration. Rosie Green gets an access all areas pass on her beauty haul and finds she likes products. A LOT.
What are your can’t-survive-without skincare products?
I’m obsessed with my skin feeling 100% clean. I like to wash my face in the shower using either Dermalogica Special Cleansing Gel , £27, or Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish , £13.25. Both are brilliantly non-drying and remove my eye make-up easily too. Then I use a couple of drops of SkinCeuticals Hydrating B5 serum , £59, to give my skin plumpness. It’s expensive, but my last bottle went from June to September. I also use their Daily Sun Defense, SPF 20, £27.
I love using a face oil in the evening. It feels like a warm, nurturing hug after a long day. My favourite is Vaishaly Night Nourisher , £75. For facemasks I love Dermalogica Skin Hydrating Masque , £31.90, which is brilliantly cooling in the summer (I keep it in the fridge). In the winter I love Bliss Triple Oxygen Instant Energizing Mask , £32.90. I’ll use Dermalogica Skin Resurfacing Cleanser , £35.60, about once every two weeks, really massaging it in. You’re a little red straight afterwards, but the next day you really glow.
How do you keep your body photo-ready?
I love a body scrub, but it has to be really tough one! I don’t like the oil-based products, so I love Clinique’s Sparkle Skin Body Exfoliator, £18.50, or Bliss Super Minty Soap n Scrub , £23.50. I like oils in the bath; the most blissful is REN Moroccan Rose Otto Bath Oil , £30. I prefer a body oil to a body moisturiser and load on Weleda’s Lavender Relaxing Body Oil, £11.95.
Every day make-up essentials?
I always start with the same base, either Oil Free Tinted Moisturizer SFP 20 by Laura Mercier, £33, or Embryolisse BB Cream Secret De Maquilleurs (available from French pharmacies). Its pigment changes to work with your skin tone and it gives the perfect matte texture. I like bronzers too, but not the shimmery ones; Armani bronzers are perfect. For blusher I like NARS Orgasm Blush , £21.50. And I always use Benefit’s Sun Beam , £19.50, on my cheekbones, down my nose to slim it and sometimes on my décolletage.
Talk us through your favourite make-up looks?
My make-up has changed since I’ve had a baby. I need looks that are quick to apply.
For a more rock ‘n’ roll look I use Armani Eyes to Kill Intense Eye Shadow , £21.86 in No 15, which I rub on with my fingers. It’s black/gold, almost wet looking, and gives a Gwyneth Paltrow-type glossy smokey eye. I like it to look a little messy. Then I just do one coat of mascara. You don’t need a full on lash.
If I’m going to focus on my lips I’ll choose either a winter colour or a summer colour. In the summer I like an orange-y coral. FACE Stockholm’s Chili Flake (only available in the US at J Crew) or Lady Danger by MAC , £15. For winter I’m loving a berry lip. Currently I’m using a NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Cruella , £17.50. And I’ve just discovered the Extreme Sheen Lip Gloss from Hourglass , £21.50, which stays on all day. Again I’ll just do a teeny bit of mascara.
When I do eyeliner I use Bobbi Brown Ink Liner, £20. Or the MAC Pro Longwear Paint Pot , £15, with a brush. I’ve tried cheaper ones but I think you get what you pay for.
And give us the lowdown on your hair?
I had super long hair, but after I had my daughter I felt ready for a change. I discovered George and Sally Northwood at Josh Wood Atelier, who now cut and lighten it. I sit there for six hours and I faint every time I get the bill but it is worth it. I’m not fussy about shampoo. I use one called Mustela Baby Shampoo, £7.50, which I buy from a French pharmacy for my daughter. I don’t use conditioner, but rough dry it with salt spray - the Lavett & Chin Sea Salt Texturizing Mist , £25. It looks better if I sleep on it damp.
Team Me
Make-Up: Dani Guinsberg did the make-up for my wedding and has taught me lots of great tricks.
Brows: Adriana at Spitalfields Benefit . Amazing and pain free.
Manis and pedis: Bliss on Sloane Avenue. These are the ultimate treat.
Hair: George and Sally Northwood at Josh Wood Atelier.
Credits
Editor: Rosie Green
Photographer: Kirstin Sinclair
Hair: Jay Zhang at Era Management