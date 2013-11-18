My Beauty Stash: Laura Fantacci

Every day make-up essentials? I always start with the same base, either Oil Free Tinted Moisturizer SFP 20 by Laura Mercier, £33, or Embryolisse BB Cream Secret De Maquilleurs (available from French pharmacies). Its pigment changes to work with your skin tone and it gives the perfect matte texture. I like bronzers too, but not the shimmery ones; Armani bronzers are perfect. For blusher I like NARS Orgasm Blush , £21.50. And I always use Benefit’s Sun Beam , £19.50, on my cheekbones, down my nose to slim it and sometimes on my décolletage.

And give us the lowdown on your hair? I had super long hair, but after I had my daughter I felt ready for a change. I discovered George and Sally Northwood at Josh Wood Atelier, who now cut and lighten it. I sit there for six hours and I faint every time I get the bill but it is worth it. I’m not fussy about shampoo. I use one called Mustela Baby Shampoo, £7.50, which I buy from a French pharmacy for my daughter. I don’t use conditioner, but rough dry it with salt spray - the Lavett & Chin Sea Salt Texturizing Mist , £25. It looks better if I sleep on it damp.

Team Me Make-Up: Dani Guinsberg did the make-up for my wedding and has taught me lots of great tricks. Brows: Adriana at Spitalfields Benefit . Amazing and pain free. Manis and pedis: Bliss on Sloane Avenue. These are the ultimate treat. Hair: George and Sally Northwood at Josh Wood Atelier.