My Beauty Stash: Liz Hambleton

Want to know how the glossiest of beauty journalists stays that way? Rosie Green delves into Grazia beauty director Liz Hambleton’s product haul and finds it’s a surprisingly streamlined edit
Skin
I was using lots of products that didn’t suit my skin, but now I have really simplified my routine. I start with a hot cloth and Nude Perfect Cleansing Oil , £28. Then I use Environ AVST Moisturiser , £29, which has totally transformed the texture of my skin. It’s a vitamin A product that sinks in straight away. Now my skin is much brighter and clearer. After that I use a SkinCeuticals sunscreen .
I also have mild salicylic acid peels. I like the one in Dr Prager’s Illuminating facial, £250. He also uses needle-free mesotherapy to pump in vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and minerals. It gives me plumper, juicier skin. Or I go to facialist Joanne Evans for a glycolic acid peel. She gave me Skin Accumax supplements too, £62.95, which really work.
Hair
I wash my hair every day and use Christophe Robin Cleansing Mask , £50, which leaves your hair cleaner and brighter. I follow this with a gentle Phyto shampoo , from £10.50, and then a conditioner, £16.25 from the Kérastase Reflection Chroma Captive range. I style with a little Kérastase Elixir Ultime Versatile Beautifying Oil, £29.35, and then use Philip Kingsley One More Day Dry Shampoo , £11.90, to stop my roots going flat.
I get my hair coloured maybe twice a year with Taylor at Jo Hansford. I don’t like it to look too coloured, so I’ll go to the salon before a holiday and let the sun lighten it further.
Make-Up
I concentrate on making my skin look good. I don’t like foundation but love Lancôme Hydra Zen Tinted Moisturiser, £28, and Liz Earle Sheer Skin Tint , £21. I use Bobbi Brown Creamy Concealer in Cool Sand , £18.50, and I like Vichy Dermablend Corrective Foundation , £15.50, in problem areas.
I never wear powder. I like Stila Convertible Colour, £16, on my cheeks and I have recently rediscovered Benefit Benetint , £24.50. I am a really big fan of Maybelline Baby Lips Lip Balm , £2.99, which is like an enhanced version of your own lip colour. I like Lanolips 101 Ointment , £11.22. It’s the best lip balm - the only one my lips don’t get addicted to. I also love Balmain Paris nail colours , £14.50.
Bath
I have a bath every night. I am the queen of the bath. I light a Liz Earle Eucalyptus & Rosemary candle , £32, and I put in Aveda stress-fix soaking salts , £30 or Aromatherapy Associates Light Relax Bath And Shower Oil , £39. I listen to Native American music while the cat sits next to me. I scrub my body with an exfoliating product from organic brand Eminence, and then finish with a cold blast of water from the shower. After I use Eminence Coconut Firming Body Lotion , £29.
Fragrance
I have loads of perfume. I collect the Chanel Les Exclusifs range – I love Beige, £160. I like Ralph Lauren Romance, £49.50, too and Tom Ford’s Neroli Portofino, £135, to cheer me up on winter days. And I can’t live without Caudalie Beauty Elixir , £11. When I’ve put my make-up on a spritz of it makes it look fresher and dewier.
Team Me
Brows: I’ve had brow extensions at Goddess salon. They rebuilt the front section to give me a ‘Cara’ brow.
Yoga: Any spare time I get, I do it. I do Glow Yoga at Good Vibes in Covent Garden and go to Yoga On The Lane in Dalston.
Facials: Helen Brown www.helen-brown.co.uk , Joanne Evans www.skin-matters.co.uk and Dr Prager ( www.drmicaelprager.com ).
Hair: Taylor at Jo Hansford .