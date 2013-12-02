My Beauty Stash: Liz Hambleton

Rosie Green 2 December 2013
get-the-gloss-my-beauty-stash-liz-hambleton-2
Photography by Kirstin Sinclair

Rosie Green goes behind the scenes into Grazia's beauty director Liz Hambleton's beauty stash to find out exactly what she swears by

Want to know how the glossiest of beauty journalists stays that way? Rosie Green delves into Grazia beauty director Liz Hambleton’s product haul and finds it’s a surprisingly streamlined edit

Skin

I was using lots of products that didn’t suit my skin, but now I have really simplified my routine. I start with a hot cloth and Nude Perfect Cleansing Oil , £28. Then I use Environ AVST Moisturiser , £29, which has totally transformed the texture of my skin. It’s a vitamin A product that sinks in straight away. Now my skin is much brighter and clearer. After that I use a  SkinCeuticals sunscreen .

I also have mild salicylic acid peels.  I like the one in Dr Prager’s Illuminating facial,  £250. He also uses needle-free mesotherapy to pump in vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and minerals. It gives me plumper, juicier skin.  Or I go to facialist Joanne Evans  for a glycolic acid peel. She gave me Skin Accumax supplements  too, £62.95, which really work.

Hair

I wash my hair every day and use Christophe Robin Cleansing Mask , £50, which leaves your hair cleaner and brighter.  I follow this with a gentle Phyto shampoo , from £10.50, and then a conditioner, £16.25 from the Kérastase Reflection Chroma Captive  range.  I style with a little Kérastase Elixir Ultime Versatile Beautifying Oil,  £29.35, and then use Philip Kingsley One More Day Dry Shampoo , £11.90, to stop my roots going flat.

I get my hair coloured maybe twice a year with Taylor at Jo Hansford.  I don’t like it to look too coloured, so I’ll go to the salon before a holiday and let the sun lighten it further.

Make-Up

I concentrate on making my skin look good. I don’t like foundation but love Lancôme Hydra Zen Tinted Moisturiser,  £28, and Liz Earle Sheer Skin Tint , £21.  I use Bobbi Brown Creamy Concealer in Cool Sand , £18.50, and I like Vichy Dermablend Corrective Foundation , £15.50, in problem areas.

I never wear powder. I like Stila Convertible Colour,  £16, on my cheeks and I have recently rediscovered Benefit Benetint , £24.50.  I am a really big fan of Maybelline Baby Lips Lip Balm , £2.99, which is like an enhanced version of your own lip colour. I like Lanolips 101 Ointment , £11.22.  It’s the best lip balm - the only one my lips don’t get addicted to. I also love Balmain Paris nail colours , £14.50.

Bath

I have a bath every night. I am the queen of the bath. I light a Liz Earle Eucalyptus & Rosemary candle , £32, and I put in Aveda stress-fix soaking salts , £30 or Aromatherapy Associates Light Relax Bath And Shower Oil , £39. I listen to Native American music while the cat sits next to me. I scrub my body with an exfoliating product from organic brand Eminence, and then finish with a cold blast of water from the shower.  After I use Eminence Coconut Firming Body Lotion , £29.

Fragrance

I have loads of perfume. I collect the Chanel Les Exclusifs range  – I love Beige, £160. I like Ralph Lauren Romance,  £49.50, too and Tom Ford’s Neroli Portofino,  £135, to cheer me up on winter days. And I can’t live without Caudalie Beauty Elixir , £11. When I’ve put my make-up on a spritz of it makes it look fresher and dewier.

Team Me

Brows: I’ve had brow extensions at Goddess salon.   They rebuilt the front section to give me a ‘Cara’ brow.

Yoga:  Any spare time I get, I do it. I do Glow Yoga at Good Vibes  in Covent Garden and go to Yoga On The Lane  in Dalston.

Facials: Helen Brown www.helen-brown.co.uk , Joanne Evans www.skin-matters.co.uk  and Dr Prager ( www.drmicaelprager.com ).

Hair: Taylor at Jo Hansford .


