My Beauty Stash: Liz Hambleton

Want to know how the glossiest of beauty journalists stays that way? Rosie Green delves into Grazia beauty director Liz Hambleton’s product haul and finds it’s a surprisingly streamlined edit

Skin

I was using lots of products that didn’t suit my skin, but now I have really simplified my routine. I start with a hot cloth and Nude Perfect Cleansing Oil , £28. Then I use Environ AVST Moisturiser , £29, which has totally transformed the texture of my skin. It’s a vitamin A product that sinks in straight away. Now my skin is much brighter and clearer. After that I use a SkinCeuticals sunscreen .

I also have mild salicylic acid peels. I like the one in Dr Prager’s Illuminating facial, £250. He also uses needle-free mesotherapy to pump in vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and minerals. It gives me plumper, juicier skin. Or I go to facialist Joanne Evans for a glycolic acid peel. She gave me Skin Accumax supplements too, £62.95, which really work.