My Beauty Stash: Nadine Baggott

Make-up
Max Factor Masterpiece Max Mascara , £9.99. I have tried so many mascaras, from the supermarket favourites to department store high end formulations, and I still come back to this one. It really does lengthen and build lashes without clumps, has a flexible but well sized brush to get to every lash, and is really reasonably priced.
Stila Convertible Colour , £16. This is Lilium, their best seller, and with good reason as it gives that fresh flush of colour that suits most skin tones. I apply it with a firm medium brush as I find fingers too hit and miss.
Bobbi Brown Eye Shadows , £17. What would I do without my trusted BB shadows? I use them for brows and liner and my must haves are Black Plum for liner (the perfect dark brown) and Chocolate (now discontinued try Rich Brown) for a smoky eye.
Dior Diorskin Star Concealer , £22. I don’t really suffer from spots, but I do have redness around my nose and dark shadows and this new concealer doubles up to conceal both without caking or creasing into my fine lines.
Laura Mercier Mineral Powder , SPF15, £31. I have been a devotee of mineral bases for years now and this is my favourite. It is not ashy or grey, has a pearl extract to give a glow and offers the perfect amount of coverage and, more importantly, it takes seconds to apply and has an SPF 15.
Skincare
Estee Advanced Night Repair , £49. Every beauty editor’s favourite, I have been using it for decades, and love the medicinal smell.
Estee Lauder Renutriv Ultimate Lift Age Correcting Crème , £175. I love a rich cream in winter and this is that perfect buttery, yet sinks into my skin, formulation.
Epionce Milky Lotion Cleanser , £25.99. My new found love, this brilliant Epionce range. I use the serum every day and this cleanser gets rid of everything, yet never leaves skin feeling tight or dry, it just rinses everything away.
Clarisonic Cleansing System , from £125. This is my go to deep cleansing brush after a day spent shooting or doing TV; it helps dislodge heavy makeup and, I think, boosts circulation to give a glow and to get rid of puffiness.
Environ AVST Skincare , from £36. I am on level two of this vitamin A range (AVST), but really want to go straight to the super strength stuff as I am impatient to see real results. But slow and steady wins the race.
Obagi Vitamin C Serum 10% , £63.77. As you can tell I am a serum-a-holic, I layer them up, custom blend them and use them morning and night. I love this one post holiday or after long haul flights.
Origins Modern Friction Instant Brightening Pads , £31. I recently rediscovered these brilliant exfoliating pads; they tingle but they work. Simply wipe over your skin and dry skin and blocked pores will start to go.
Colbert Tone Control Facial Discs , £65. Yet more wipe on, leave and feel the tingle, exfoliating pads. Use three times a week and blackheads and blocked pore be gone.
Clarins Pure Melt Cleansing Gel , £20. This is a great, refreshing morning cleanser to keep in the shower.
Body
Ameliorate Body Lotion , £27.50. This is a lactic acid lotion to treat Keratosis Pilaris, those annoying red bumps on arms and legs. I don’t suffer from it, but boy this is the best exfoliating and hydrating body lotion for dry legs and arms anyway.
This Works Perfect Legs Skin Miracle , £37. This is a tinted gel for legs that adds a golden glow and smells delicious, no hideous cocoa butter/ vanilla/ fruit - because no grown woman should want to smell like a cheap cocktail.
Hermes Shower Hand Wash (not available online), £38. Smells divine and scents the air and your hands.
Sanctuary Salt Scrub , £11.50. I love a great body scrub and was introduced to this at the now sadly missed Sanctuary Spa in Covent Garden; it gets rid of dead skin cells and dry skin and leaves skin super soft and hydrated.
Hair
Kerastase Resistance range , from £12.75. The green repairing range from Kerastase is the only thing that really repairs my colour-ravaged hair, and I swear by their Age Recharge Firming Gel Masque. Specifique Bain Divalent Balancing Shampoo is great for my oily roots and dry ends.
Philip Kingsley Elasticizer , £28. If my hair is seriously dehydrated and sun damaged, I apply this Elasticizer mask to the ends and sleep in it over night before shampooing.
Perfume
Chypre perfume (not available online). Looking at my scent stash you might be surprised to discover that I don’t often wear scent – yet I love to collect unusual woody, patchouli, mossy scents known as Chypres.
Escentric Molecules Escentric 01 , £66. My favourite scent to actually wear is Molecule 01 by the genius Geza Shoen, a German maverick perfumer.
Mary Greenwell’s Lemon , £65. I adore Mary Greenwell’s Lemon, a citrus that dries to a chypre on the skin.
Serge Lutens Daim Blond , £88 and Tom Ford’s Musk Pure, £125. Both deliver full on sex appeal.
Team Me
Ten Pilates. Ten Pilates is my go to work out because it pulls your core in and lengthens legs and arms in double quick time, but I am horribly lazy and would always rather be on the sofa with my cats.
Dr Vicky Dondos at Medicetics. Dr Dondos is my current cosmetic doctor. She gives me a touch of 'mobile' Botox just to erase deep forehead furrows.
George Northwood . George is pretty much the only man I trust to invisible cut my hair, I adore him and always ask him to make me look like Rosie HW, but alas he is a hairdresser and not a miracle worker.
Sally Northwood. George’s sister does my balayage colour. She mixes her potions and just paints it on freehand like a true artist.
Rich Nails. 5A Devonshire Rd, London, W4. I have this brilliant local Vietnamese run nail salon where I go for my Shellac. They do a great job every three weeks or so and just for £20. If you live in West London check the salon out.
Zoltan. The Brazilian blow dry king is now at Josh Wood’s Atelier. Honestly he makes blow-drying my hair a five-minute joy instead of a frizz fighting, sweat inducing twenty-minute horror. He is to frizzy hair what Botox is to forehead furrows.
Photography: Kirstin Sinclair