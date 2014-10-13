My Beauty Stash: Nadine Baggott

Make-up Max Factor Masterpiece Max Mascara , £9.99. I have tried so many mascaras, from the supermarket favourites to department store high end formulations, and I still come back to this one. It really does lengthen and build lashes without clumps, has a flexible but well sized brush to get to every lash, and is really reasonably priced. Stila Convertible Colour , £16. This is Lilium, their best seller, and with good reason as it gives that fresh flush of colour that suits most skin tones. I apply it with a firm medium brush as I find fingers too hit and miss. Bobbi Brown Eye Shadows , £17. What would I do without my trusted BB shadows? I use them for brows and liner and my must haves are Black Plum for liner (the perfect dark brown) and Chocolate (now discontinued try Rich Brown) for a smoky eye. Dior Diorskin Star Concealer , £22. I don’t really suffer from spots, but I do have redness around my nose and dark shadows and this new concealer doubles up to conceal both without caking or creasing into my fine lines. Laura Mercier Mineral Powder , SPF15, £31. I have been a devotee of mineral bases for years now and this is my favourite. It is not ashy or grey, has a pearl extract to give a glow and offers the perfect amount of coverage and, more importantly, it takes seconds to apply and has an SPF 15.





Body Ameliorate Body Lotion , £27.50. This is a lactic acid lotion to treat Keratosis Pilaris, those annoying red bumps on arms and legs. I don’t suffer from it, but boy this is the best exfoliating and hydrating body lotion for dry legs and arms anyway. This Works Perfect Legs Skin Miracle , £37. This is a tinted gel for legs that adds a golden glow and smells delicious, no hideous cocoa butter/ vanilla/ fruit - because no grown woman should want to smell like a cheap cocktail. Hermes Shower Hand Wash (not available online), £38. Smells divine and scents the air and your hands. Sanctuary Salt Scrub , £11.50. I love a great body scrub and was introduced to this at the now sadly missed Sanctuary Spa in Covent Garden; it gets rid of dead skin cells and dry skin and leaves skin super soft and hydrated.

Hair Kerastase Resistance range , from £12.75. The green repairing range from Kerastase is the only thing that really repairs my colour-ravaged hair, and I swear by their Age Recharge Firming Gel Masque. Specifique Bain Divalent Balancing Shampoo is great for my oily roots and dry ends. Philip Kingsley Elasticizer , £28. If my hair is seriously dehydrated and sun damaged, I apply this Elasticizer mask to the ends and sleep in it over night before shampooing. Perfume Chypre perfume (not available online). Looking at my scent stash you might be surprised to discover that I don’t often wear scent – yet I love to collect unusual woody, patchouli, mossy scents known as Chypres. Escentric Molecules Escentric 01 , £66. My favourite scent to actually wear is Molecule 01 by the genius Geza Shoen, a German maverick perfumer. Mary Greenwell’s Lemon , £65. I adore Mary Greenwell’s Lemon, a citrus that dries to a chypre on the skin. Serge Lutens Daim Blond , £88 and Tom Ford’s Musk Pure, £125. Both deliver full on sex appeal.