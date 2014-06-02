My Beauty Stash: Ruby Hammer

Makeup

I prep my skin using Aurelia Cell Repair Night Oi l, £45, letting it sink in for 15 minutes. Then I use RMK Liquid Foundation , £33, which is the perfect base. I also love mixing different shades of tester sizes of Benefit Hello Flawless Oxygen Wow Brightening Make Up , £26.50.

I use Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat Radiant Touch Highlighting Pen in 6.5, £25, under my eyes, in the smile lines and on the inner corner of my eyes (I get this shade from the US). Then I take a fine brush and use Laura Mercier’s Secret Camouflage Concealer in SC-7 or 8, £26.50, on my pigmentation spots. I use a translucent powder, By Terry Hyaluronic Hydra Powder , £42, on my T-zone. It sets my makeup without ever leaving me looking powdered.

I love Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Powder , £39, too. It perfects, but is never visible. I use it over my eyes, my nose, everywhere. Some days that is all I wear. If you get a lighter and darker shade you can contour with it too. I use 60 or 70, but get both of these from the US as I struggle to get them over here. Come on Chanel!

For blush I like Yves Saint Laurent Baby Doll Kiss & Blush , £27, or Bobbi Brown’s Pot Rouge For Lips & Cheeks in Hibiscus, £19. My go-to product for brows is Anastasia Beverley Hills Brow Kit , £50, which brilliantly fills in and gives definition. And for lash curlers Shu Uemura’s , £20, are the classic, but Laura Mercier’s version is good for curler phobes, £11.

For my lids I like Nars Soft Touch Shadow Pencil in Iraklion, £18.50, just taking it up to the crease and dropping a little more on the inner corners of the eye. I try every single mascara for work and currently love Benefit They’re Real! , £19.50. I apply it with a Mac 205 Mascara Fan Brush , £16.50, to make it look more natural. I also love Clinique Lash Power Mascara , £18 – it’s genius. On my lips I’m into Benefit’s Benebalm Hydrating Tinted Lipbalms , £14.50.

I use Italian eye drops Imidazyl on myself and on my red carpet clients to really bring out the colour of the irises. I have a lip balm obsession and I love Carmex , £2.89, but also Chanel Rouge Coco Baume , £25 and By Terry Baume de Rose , £38 – all incredible!