My Beauty Stash: Ruby Hammer

Makeup
I prep my skin using Aurelia Cell Repair Night Oi l, £45, letting it sink in for 15 minutes. Then I use RMK Liquid Foundation , £33, which is the perfect base. I also love mixing different shades of tester sizes of Benefit Hello Flawless Oxygen Wow Brightening Make Up , £26.50.
I use Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat Radiant Touch Highlighting Pen in 6.5, £25, under my eyes, in the smile lines and on the inner corner of my eyes (I get this shade from the US). Then I take a fine brush and use Laura Mercier’s Secret Camouflage Concealer in SC-7 or 8, £26.50, on my pigmentation spots. I use a translucent powder, By Terry Hyaluronic Hydra Powder , £42, on my T-zone. It sets my makeup without ever leaving me looking powdered.
I love Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Powder , £39, too. It perfects, but is never visible. I use it over my eyes, my nose, everywhere. Some days that is all I wear. If you get a lighter and darker shade you can contour with it too. I use 60 or 70, but get both of these from the US as I struggle to get them over here. Come on Chanel!
For blush I like Yves Saint Laurent Baby Doll Kiss & Blush , £27, or Bobbi Brown’s Pot Rouge For Lips & Cheeks in Hibiscus, £19. My go-to product for brows is Anastasia Beverley Hills Brow Kit , £50, which brilliantly fills in and gives definition. And for lash curlers Shu Uemura’s , £20, are the classic, but Laura Mercier’s version is good for curler phobes, £11.
For my lids I like Nars Soft Touch Shadow Pencil in Iraklion, £18.50, just taking it up to the crease and dropping a little more on the inner corners of the eye. I try every single mascara for work and currently love Benefit They’re Real! , £19.50. I apply it with a Mac 205 Mascara Fan Brush , £16.50, to make it look more natural. I also love Clinique Lash Power Mascara , £18 – it’s genius. On my lips I’m into Benefit’s Benebalm Hydrating Tinted Lipbalms , £14.50.
I use Italian eye drops Imidazyl on myself and on my red carpet clients to really bring out the colour of the irises. I have a lip balm obsession and I love Carmex , £2.89, but also Chanel Rouge Coco Baume , £25 and By Terry Baume de Rose , £38 – all incredible!
Skin
I am obsessed with cleansers and believe great skin starts with them. I really massage them in using a muslin cloth. My current favourite is Aurelia Miracle Cleanser , £34. I start right at the chest and work up.
I am a passionate believer in masks and use one at least once a week. I love Sisley Black Rose Cream Mask , £93, because it takes years off and REN Glycolatic Radiance Renewal Mask , £30, because it gives you new skin.
Clarins Double Serum , £55, has become my everyday beauty staple; I haven’t stopped using it since it launched. And Crème De la Mer The Moisturizing Soft Cream , £105, feels incredible. La Roche-Posay Redermic C Eyes , £21.50, and Eve Lom Age Defying Smoothing Treatment capsules , £120, are both brilliant too.
Hair
I swear by Phillip Kingsley Elasticizer , £28. I use it once a week, or whenever my hair feels frazzled. I have thin hair so I use Shu Uemura Art Of Hair Cleansing Oil Shampoo , £31, because I don’t need to condition afterwards. I just brush my hair through with a Tangle Teezer , £10.20. I love the smell of it too. I mix it up with Bumble & bumble Thickening Shampoo , £18.50, and Phylia (de M) Clean Shampoo , £28, (although that is really expensive!). I don’t really use styling products, except for Kiehl’s Hair Conditioner and Grooming Aid Formula 133, £28, which is really lightweight.
Body
I pay as much attention to my body as to my face. My favourite shower gels are REN Moroccan Rose Otto Body Wash , £17, and Aromatherapy Associates Renewing Rose Body Wash , £28. They smell so comforting and soothing and feel like ‘me.’ I also love the bath oils from both of these brands, plus ones from This Works.
For body scrub I love Crème de La Mer The Body Refiner , £80, and Elemis Skin Nourishing Body Scrub , £28.50. Sarah Chapman’s Overnight Body Treatment , £49, is incredible. And I can’t forget Sisley Cellulinov , £142 and Murad Firm and Tone Serum , £63. I use them after dry brushing and they really keep the cellulite at bay. I also load Clarins Thick Moisture-Rich Body Lotion , £30, on my knees, elbows, heels and shins.
Fragrance
I collect perfume bottles. I don’t wear the scent but I love looking at them. They are so beautiful. It’s the joy of packaging! My signature scent is actually Renewing Rose Body Cream by Aromatherapy Associates , £35 – I adore it. But I have recently surprised at myself, I have fallen in love with Tom Ford Neroli Portofino , £90, which will become my summer and travel scent.
Team Me
I often have my hair cut on shoots (thank you to everyone who has done the honours) and I have recently just had my hair chopped by the session stylist Panos at CLM, which made me feel cool and sexy. I have facials with Vaishaly , Kat at Yvonne Martin in Maida Vale or Alexandra Soveral . I have a whole roster as you can’t always get in with people. I work out with Steve Tunstall at Senkai and go to the wonder woman bodywork therapist Tinya Yang.
Credits
Styled by Rosie Green
Photography by Kirstin Sinclair
Hair by Miguel Perez at the Josh Wood Atelier