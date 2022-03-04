Nail and manicure management and other Gloss Tips

The secrets to a long-lasting manicure

"Preparation is the key for longevity," says celebrity and session manicurist Sabrina Gayle .

1. File your nail to the desired shape and gently buff, creating a matte surface for the polishes to adhere to smoothly.

2. Use a cuticle cream to soften your cuticles, then gently push back. Remove any excess oil and you are ready to paint.

3. Apply a base coat before painting on two coats of the colour of your choice, (making sure you are sealing the free edge of each nail). Allow the first coat to dry for at least a minute.

4. Finish your manicure with Seche Vite Dry Fast Top Coat , £9.90. This will give you a super glossy finish, correcting any flaws.

5. Time is of the essence! Allow yourself extra time for your nails to dry in case of any mishaps.

Fat facts

“Bodies are creatures of habit. The more you exercise, the more your body learns to burn fat rather than store it,” says Ronnie Kublova , Personal Trainer at Powervibe Fitness Studio.

A hair dye do

"To keep hair looking ultra glam between appointments, book in for a colour gloss, £30 - that's my speciality. A mixture of vegetable dye and clear glaze glosses and treatments to give the hair that unforgettable shine and a boost of natural colouring that lifts the dullness of your colour. The treatment comes in all colours and lasts up to 10 shampoos," says hair colourist Hannah Gaboardi .

Hair Health

"The most important 'Gloss Tip' to help optimise a healthy scalp and hair is frequent shampooing, even daily. This helps to get rid of pollutants and odours to moisturise hair and importantly, rid the scalp of its normal shedding of flakes (dead cells)," says trichologist Glenn Lyons .

Get your running shoes on

"If the Great British Summer IS what we hope for, there’s nothing better than enjoying it with a run or jog outside. Whether it’s a commute run, a 10km Run To The Beat or an ultra-marathon, what better way to get fit and to enjoy the late nights and early mornings," says UK Personal Training Manager at Fitness First , Chris Ward .

Homemade moisturiser

"Mix together milk and honey and use anywhere on the body for soft and supple skin. Leave it on skin for 10-20 minutes so that the slightly peeling lactic acid in the milk and the soothing elements of the honey can get to work," says superfacialist Debbie Thomas .

Low carb diet recipes

“Fruit and vegetables contain carbs but vegetables in particular are generally low in sugar and high in phytonutrients. Avoid grains which break down into sugar and which give back very little in terms of nutrition," says nutritional therapist Petronella Ravenshear .

“A great low carb breakfast is 2 eggs with spinach - make it into an omelette or have poached eggs on spinach, tender stem broccoli or asparagus.

“For a low carb lunch, try smoked salmon or prawns with 1/2 an avocado and a handful of leaves. Add apple cider vinegar and a dessertspoon of olive oil (oil helps to keep you going for longer and it’s carb free).

“For a low carb supper, have a chicken breast or a fillet of fish with a plate of mainly green vegetables - steaming the vegetables and then sautéing them in olive oil or coconut oil with chilli and garlic makes them more interesting.”

The wonders of coconut oil

“As a busy mum of two, I'm all for quick fixes that work and still keep us looking fab! I always have coconut oil in my cupboard for cooking - massage it into your hands and cuticles for extra soft skin and to prevent brittle nails.

“For an added moisture surge, run your water as hot as possible when washing up and apply the coconut oil before putting on rubber gloves – a heated hand treatment! Coconut oil is great for feet too as it's anti-fungal - who knew?” says celebrity beauty therapist Jenni Draper .