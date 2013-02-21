Natural hair at London Fashion Week AW13

The front row has been packed away, the fashion pack have dispersed, and you can almost hear the collective sigh of exhaustion and exhilaration amid the London Fashion Week buzz as everyone kicks off their heels for another season.



But one element that's sure to make a lasting impression is that of the hair we saw swishing down the catwalks at many a Fashion Week show, which was low-key, unfussy and ‘styled to look under-styled.’



We saw hints of it with ' The Karlie ' - a short, jagged crop which looks effortlessly textured yet ever so stylish on Karlie Kloss - but the capital's fashion creators secured the look at London Fashion Week with model after model strutting out with flowing, natural-looking hair. Think bedhead chic meets soft, windswept waves and you're close to next season's hottest trend.



Model of the moment Cara Delevingne captured the style perfectly with her long locks, which were fuss-free and relaxed for Burberry's show, then ruffled with a just-woken-up messiness for Topshop Unique and loosely tucked into coats and polo necks at Mulberry.



Up-dos were kept carefree and casual, with simple and classic ponytails featuring at Margaret Howell and Peter Pilotto, as well as a mix of low, messy ponytails and side swept partings at Paul Smith which were styled by GTG favourite Sam McKnight .