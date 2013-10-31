New haircut ideas with The Daniel Hersheson Look Book

9 / 9

Cut 8

A nod to mod, this chic mid-length option exudes the class and style worthy of a sixties’ retro pin-up. With a carved, full fringe and volume at the crown, it’s the perfect partner to this season’s full-on feline flick.

The Daniel Hersheson Flagship Salon can be found at 45 Conduit Street, London W1S 2YN. Bookings are available and can be made either via the website at www.danielhersheson.com or on 020 7434 1747.