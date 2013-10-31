New haircut ideas with The Daniel Hersheson Look Book

1 / 9
The Daniel Hersheson Look Book
Click through the gallery to view the iconic haircuts by Daniel and Luke Hersheson.
1 / 9
Click through the gallery to view the iconic haircuts by Daniel and Luke Hersheson.
2 / 9
For a modern take on an eighties bob, look no further than this retro, off-duty, chin-skimming style. Youthful, playful with a dose of attitude thanks to some high-octane waves and some serious scrunch, going (and staying) short has never looked so appealing
3 / 9
Feeling brave? Proving bowl-cuts aren’t necessarily a style best left in our childhoods, this look gives those with only the most swan-like of necks and a predilection for experimentation the perfect platform to showcase both attributes.
4 / 9
The trend for full, glamorous hair was the trend du jour on this season’s runways and this ‘invisible’ cut reminiscent of a young Julie Christie and Sharon Tate, is the ultimate sixties throwback. Natural, healthy and full of bombshell bounce, team with this season’s chocolate smokey eye for a look that’ll stand out from the crowd come day or night, winter or spring.
5 / 9
Preppy with a rebellious edge, we love this look’s deep side part and flicked out ends. Old school with a new school twist, it’s the perfect combination of slick and sass in our books.
6 / 9
For instant ‘with the band’ wow factor look no further than this rock chic cut. Full of layers and topped with a show-stopping fringe, this style is the perfect excuse to unleash your inner Stevie Nicks.
7 / 9
Exude your inner ’90s Super and don the chicest of crops with this no holds barred, bare all shortest of new generation ’dos. Comprising of a heavy fringe, heaps of volume and layered into a chic nape, it’s the ultimate trans-seasonal hair re-do.
8 / 9
This Atomic hairstyle has Debbie Harry-esque frontwoman appeal written all over it. Tousled textures combined with a daring side part, it exudes true eighties Wild Child at its defiant best.
9 / 9
A nod to mod, this chic mid-length option exudes the class and style worthy of a sixties’ retro pin-up. With a carved, full fringe and volume at the crown, it’s the perfect partner to this season’s full-on feline flick.
The Daniel Hersheson Flagship Salon can be found at 45 Conduit Street, London W1S 2YN. Bookings are available and can be made either via the website at www.danielhersheson.com or on 020 7434 1747.