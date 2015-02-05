New survey reports good hair is the key to confidence at work

5 February 2015
hair-at-work-1

67% of women admitted that when there hair was looking and feeling good it gave them a much-needed confidence boost while at work

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Whether its a stubborn kink or a halo of frizz, a bad hair day is a notion we’re all familiar with. However, hair brand Nioxin  has confirmed that a bad hair day could be more damaging than you thought as their most recent poll demonstrates that the state of our locks is directly linked to our confidence.

The report found that 84% of women and over half of men have confessed that the appearance of their hair impacts how they feel about themselves. More specific still, 76% said that good hair makes them feel more attractive which helps them perform better in the office and boosts their confidence when at social gatherings.

Furthermore with 70% also agreeing that having tamed tresses helps them take on workplace challenges, could good hair be the key to conquering a nerve-wracking meeting or asking for that pay rise?

To the hairdressers we go...

Tweet us your thoughts  @GetTheGloss , and follow Elizabeth on Twitter  @BizBennett


You may also like

The best liquid eyeliners to buy in 2020
10 vegetarian dinner ideas from the nutritional experts
The Urban Kitchen's avocado chocolate brownie recipe
Tess Ward's pumpkin, feta and honey muffin recipe


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Dr Barbara Sturm Hydrating Conditioner, £50
Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Cica Cream, £26.28
Color Wow Dream Coat, £21.60
M&S Collection pure linen belted wide leg trousers, £35
WelleCo The Collagen Elixir, £45
Next wear it with Love Sweatshirt, £28

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
article
7 Christmas party hairstyles for every hair length and texture
Beauty
20 Christmas gifts under £20 - find the perfect stocking fillers and Secret Santa presents
Beauty
Glossy Picks: new festive and party season beauty buys
Explore More