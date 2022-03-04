New Year, new ‘do: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's brand new lob

Ayesha Muttucumaru 2 January 2015
Instagram: @rosiehw

The beautiful model and actress has swapped her trademark long locks for a chic new lob

The lob’s status as the biggest hair trend of 2014 looks set to carry its momentum into 2015, thanks to its newest recruit - Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Debuting her haircut on her Instagram page , the model and actress has said goodbye to her trademark long locks and ‘Happy New Year’ to a shorter ‘do full of body, volume and collarbone-sweeping flair. Full of praise for her long-term hair stylist and friend George Northwood  and his sister, Sally Northwood for taking her signature style to new lengths, she wrote, “Ready for 2015 equipped with a fresh new do! Thank you to my favourite brother sister hair duo…@georgenorthwood @sallynorthwood #ShortHairDontCare #GeorgeNorthwood #SallyNorthwood #BeThereOrHaveBadHair.”

MORE GLOSS: The 12 best celebrity short hairstyles ever

If you’re looking for a 2015 hair update  this January, Rosie’s new hairstyle could provide the perfect source of inspiration. With Jourdan Dunn and Lauren Conrad  showcasing their shorter locks in recent months too, we couldn’t think of a better portfolio of pictures to print-out and share with your hairdresser for a style switch up that carries the A-list seal of approval.


