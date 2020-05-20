The budget beauty buys keeping Nicola Bonn happy in lockdown

I was under the impression that I'd been saving loads of money in lockdown. I mean I haven’t been eating out, visiting Zara on a daily basis, travelling to and from work, buying endless coffees and overly priced salads etc. Instead, I have been safely ensconced in the confines of my home, bank card hidden away in the recesses of a long since forgotten handbag.

What I didn’t account for though is that I have a very trigger happy finger that likes to click on things and that in these hard times, the anticipation of the arrival of a lovely delivery is a buzz that has become addictive and emotionally fulfilling. Looking at my (rather depleted) bank account I was reminded of the many random purchases I have made over the past weeks. Guilt at keeping the kids away from school and their friends has led me to buy them rollerskates, a little yellow digger with dodgy wiring that plays horrific music, a unicorn toy in a bag, two singing “Waffle Doggies” (Waffle Doggy is a talking dog… find him on CBeebies and endless educational books). I’ve bought my husband a hair trimmer that has led to the worst hairstyle of his life, copious amounts of posh chocolate (does Tony’s Chocoloney count as posh?) and Rioja and for me, there have been various takes on the leisurewear theme including floral ASOS PJS , Scamp and Dude sweater s, a home manicure kit, a Thank You NHS T-shirt, patterned Vistaprint facemasks for the whole family and countless beauty purchases inspired by various recommendations from the guests on my podcast. Oh and did I mention that most of my freelance work has dried up? What on earth have I been playing at?

I know I’m not the only one doing manic Corona shopping. I have questioned five separate friends and colleagues who are all guilty of the above. It seems that initial panic buying has switched to pleasure buying. Loo rolls and tins of baked beans have been replaced by Neom candles and Hush PJs . This is good of course; the economy needs all the help it can get, but for those of us who need to look after our money (me) it might be time to take stock. I’m not saying that we should stop spending but that perhaps we should do so a bit more wisely.

So, with my beauty hat on, I’m going to list my favourite, brilliantly effective but beautifully affordable beauty products. I have tried and tested them all and they really work. They’re not especially sexy and many of them are frill-free but once you see how effective they are, they should give you that much-needed shopping thrill. I have also included a few more expensive equivalents just in case you haven’t been furloughed and you’re feeling a bit flush.

The do it all moisturiser