Nostalgic blonde, the glam shag and 70s layers: these are the hair trends set to be big news this summer

It felt like the day would never come, but as from today, we can return to the salon chair. We caught up with three hair pros about the cut and colour trends they predict will be ruling the hair world this summer. Larry King: Layers, bobs and pixie chops Stylist to the stars including model Suki Waterhouse and singer Pixie Lott, Larry King predicts a return to bygone hair eras, with 70s style mullets with shaggy layers (think Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish) and 90s pixie chops (Winona Ryder style) making a comeback. Google searches for 'mullet hairstyle for ladies' have soared by 250 per cent, while searches for ' curtain bang s for curly hair' have also seen a 190 per cent rise.

"For 2021 layers are going to on-trend and bobs will continue to be in the spotlight," Larry said. "We will see the pixie chop for people who want to go for a more diverse look." Different to Emma Watson's noughties pixie crop, the pixie chop has more length at the back and is a softer, more wearable take on the trend. Adam Reed: Nostalgic blonde shades, balayage blur and high definition hair After three months of not being able to sort out our roots, stylist and L’Oréal Professionnel's UK editorial ambassador Adam Reed predicts blondes will be back in a big way. "Blonde is going to have a moment," he told us. From soft shades with a hint of nostalgia (think Debbie Harry and Bridgit Bardot's tousled looks) which look expensive, to what Adam calls the 'reel blonde' – hypermodern, Billie Eilish statement blonde, with the name coming from Instagram Reels because it pops off the screen and into real life.

Adam also says we'll be seeing a lot of balayage blur, a freehand technique that blends grown out balayage with your roots for a style that enhances your natural hair colour, with glossy, shadowy roots.

Adam's final hair prediction is for ‘high definition hair’ which is all about your hair looking in its best possible condition with a colour that really pops. Think Dua Lipa's mirror shine. "This look is like lip gloss on the lips but for your hair."

Luke Hersheson: The glam shag, bobs and 90s curls After a year of leaving our hair to its own devices, Luke Hersheon believes we'll continue to embrace our god-given texture and work with our natural hair. "I think we'll be seeing a lot of 90s style curls; Sarah Jessica Parker, Zendaya and 90s Drew Barrymore are good examples," says Luke.

"The glam shag will be a haircut we see a lot of," he says. "It's for people looking to enhance the natural movement of their hair. This is a short and natural hairstyle that has texture. It's very layered but because it's worn curly you don't get the stepped look you sometimes see with layers. Curls give it softness so it's less extreme."

Luke points out the glam shag isn't for everyone. "It's a very rock and roll look and you need the confidence to wear it. Stylists should asses whether their client will be able to rock it, or whether they should go for something more subtle."