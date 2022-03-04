Not Fair: 5 celebrity natural hairstyles you have to try

Looking for some new season hair ideas? We’ve got you covered, as we asked afro hair pro and celebrity favourite Johnnie Sapong for his top tips for taking some of the hottest A-list looks from red carpet to reality. Whether you’re looking for bridal beauty inspiration, a quick and easy way to go from day to night or the hair products with the expert seal of approval, let these tutorials act as your go-to guide for stepping out of your comfort zone and stepping into summer with a head-turning head of hair. Zoe Kravitz’s long, loose braids

The look “Zoe’s single plaits almost look like a mane of hair from afar. They provide an intricacy and freedom that’s great when it comes to low maintenance styling and longevity. They can last anywhere between 6-8 weeks.” Johnnie’s hair how-to and hero hair products 1. “Divide the hair into four ‘hot cross bun’ sections. Pin up the front two sections.” 2. “Use Ojon Rare Blend Oil Hair Therapy , £30,to prep the scalp. Starting from the back of the head working from the nape of the neck upwards, take small sections of the hair and plait them. Rather than braiding from the scalp, braid from the root, following the hair’s natural rhythm and gravity to retain volume without causing the braids to stick out.”

3. “Apply a small amount of the oil while braiding the hair too to lock in moisture, so that the finished look still has a vitality and shine to it. “For courser hair types, mix in Aveda Smooth Infusion Naturally Straight , £21.50 to the oil to create a 10 pence sized amount to distribute along the length of the hair. Be mindful not to oversaturate the braid with product as it will make it slippery.”

4. “When moving onto the front sections, plait from the hairline upwards. For Zoe’s finer braids, generally aim for sections of around 2mm wide, but adapt depending on the thickness and coarseness of your hair. There is no set size.” MORE GLOSS: 20 ways to simplify your afro hair care regime Corinne Bailey Rae’s stylish side-swept curls

The look “I love the way that Corinne’s hair is draped here - it gives her finished style a touch of glamour.” Johnnie’s hair how-to and hero hair products 1. “On wet hair, apply either Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer , £19.50 or Bumble and bumble Curl Conscious Defining Creme , £23.50 to quarter inch sections and twist the hair on itself to allow the curls to form and eliminate frizz. Follow the hairline, starting from the back and covering the entire head.”

To see this in action, check out Johnnie’s hair care tutorial here .

2. “Use a diffuser to dry the hair. Once nearly dry, tip your head upside down and massage the scalp to encourage volume at the roots.” 3. “For that extra lift, push it over to one side for a bit more glamour.” 4. “Once the hair is dry and the curls are set, you can amplify the volume by using a micro tong with a 10-13mm barrel at the root - look for a pencil tong with a pointed tip such as the Babyliss Pro Curling Wand Pro Styler , £25.” 5. “Apply a small amount of Bumble and bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil , £31 to fingertips and gently move and separate the curls to finish.” Thandie Newton’s low maintenance top knot

The look “What’s brilliant about this hairstyle is its simplicity. It’s about taking a classic updo and providing some texture to it - it’s a real low maintenance style.” Johnnie’s hair how-to and hero hair products 1. “Prep hair using a leave-in style of product such as Bumble and bumble Reactivating Mist , £20.50 to refresh the hair but not weigh it down. You want to add a bit of oomph to it and cause it to expand slightly.” 2. “Pull hair into a high ponytail and use a snag-free elastic hairband to secure it.” 3. “Wrap hair around the base of the ponytail to create a coil. Fix in place with bobby pins or hair grips.” 4. “Once secured, loosen the hair a bit so it’s not too strict - you want to maintain some softness to the finished look.” MORE GLOSS: How to address hyperpigmentation with Ruby Hammer Janelle Monae’s embellished pompadour

The look “What’s amazing about Janelle’s hairstyles is the homage they pay to Elvis and the pompadour - height at the front with clean sides so when you look at her profile it has this amazing warrior shape.” Johnnie’s hair how-to and hero hair products 1. “Working on the premise of creating a rope braid on top, section the hair off ear to ear at the top of the head and brush up the back section to form a ponytail. Divide it into two sections and rope braid the hair upwards by twisting them around each other, following the shape of the head. Distribute Aveda Brilliant Humectant Pomade , £19 evenly throughout the hair as you work through each section to lock in moisture and boost shine. Secure with a pin.” 2. “Split the front section into 3 smaller sections with the largest being in the middle. Cross over the two smaller sections on the sides over the end of the rope braid which has been secured at the top of the head. Secure with pins.” 3. “For the quiff at the front, fold over the middle section of the hair on itself using your hand as a guide. Twist it at the end and pin it at the top. Use bobby pins to secure any strays.” 4. “To recreate the gold interspersed throughout, interweave a gold piece of fabric into the rope braid to adorn the shape.” Solange Knowles’ floral and angelic wedding hair

The look “This look is all about setting the hair in one way and then being able to tease it out to provide a cloud-like lightness to it. The flowers act as a fun way to set the look off - like a great pair of shoes, a handbag or a piece of jewellery.” Johnnie’s hair how-to and hero hair products 1. “Follow steps 1 and 2 for the Corinne Bailey Rae hair tutorial above.” 2. “Apply a liberal mist of Ojon Rare Blend Protecting Treatment , £24 onto the curls to act as a detangler and lock in moisture.” 3. “Using the Bumble and bumble Round Brush , £65, pick the hair out of its twists. Do not backcomb it though as this can cause damage.” 4. “Use a large afro comb to provide extra shape and to create lift through the roots.” 5. “Spray Aveda Control Force Firm Hold Hair Spray , £20 or Bumble and bumble Does It All Styling Spray , £11 to keep the hairstyle in place.”

7. “To finish, anchor the flowers in with a few bobby pins so they survive a night spent on the dancefloor.” To see these tips in action and for more advice on how to style afro and curly hair like a pro, check out our styling video with Johnnie Sapong below.