Not Fair: Is the ghd Eclipse the best straightener for afro hair?

With the recent surge in humidity, it seems we’re all currently fighting a losing battle to stay frizz-free. Myself included. My hair’s of the type that straddles the fine line between beachy and Bon Jovi if left unattended to (less “It’s My Life” more “Livin’ on a Prayer”). At the slightest hint of moisture, my hair immediately goes on high alert and curls in on itself much like a hedgehog would at the sight of oncoming traffic, transforming into something reminiscent of a bicycle helmet. I like to think of it as my body’s defence mechanism against the plethora of lumps and bumps that I subject it to on a daily basis.

At the heart of my anti-humidity beauty artillery is my trusty pair of ghds. Ever a fan, I was particularly curious when I heard about their Eclipse straighteners, £195 - even more so when I read the claim that the new tool even “makes light work of styling the toughest of textures, such as very thick, curly or afro hair”.

Challenge accepted, ghd. So off I went to try them out on my unmanageable mane of wayward 80s-rocker locks and to test them out on that of my friend’s, who by stark contrast to me has simply the most amazingly groomed Afro-Caribbean hair that I have ever seen.

For starters, these straighteners look pretty cool. They turn on with a welcoming space-age-esque sound and heat up very quickly. The stand-out difference, though, between these and their predecessors comes courtesy of their new patented ‘tri-zone technology’ which uses six rather clever sensors in the plates to maintain a constant temperature of 185 degrees, also ensuring that no heat is lost during styling.

Why 185 degrees you ask? Well according to ghd HQ, it’s the best temperature for producing optimum results without effectively, flambéing your hair (a temperature maintained across the entire ghd styler range). This newest kid to the ghd block claims to provide great results even after a single stroke as well as providing faster styling time and better results than any ghd styler yet.

So are they worth paying the hefty £195 pricetag for?