Not Fair: Charlotte Mensah’s Top 10 tips for Afro-hair

Despite the demand in recent years for a greater range of products that cater for and enhance afro hair’s natural texture, the reality still leaves a lot to be desired.

According to reigning British Hairdressing Awards Afro Hairdresser of the Year Charlotte Mensah, “Even though there are a number of online shops dedicated to offering a range of exclusive black hair, beauty and skincare products, there is certainly a lack of mainstream TV advertising in the UK.”

“In certain areas there might only be one shop selling black hair products and they are totally reliant on word of mouth. Some of these shop owners don't have enough product knowledge to advise on which products are right for you. In most cases, they will tell you that something is a bestseller regardless of whether it is the best product for your hair type.”

It seems pretty imbalanced that such a large proportion of the population should have to seek out specialist stores (in only a handful of places) to satisfy their haircare needs, with only a limited number of information sources at their disposal compared to what’s available for other hair types.

To help take the guesswork out of what products and tools you should be using, I asked Charlotte for her top 10 rules for caring for and styling afro, mixed-race and curly hair types. So don’t worry if winter’s left your ‘fro feeling dry, brittle and a little weather-worn, because with these pro tips at hand it’ll be back to its best in no time.