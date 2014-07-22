Not Fair: How to colour your hair like Beyoncé

2 / 10

Which darker skin tones suit Beyoncé’s blonde locks?

Celebrity inspiration

Beyoncé at hers and Jay-Z’s On The Run Tour and Jennifer Lopez at the World Cup.

Who suits blonde hair best?

“Golden hair tones look great if you’ve got coffee or golden-coloured skin,” says Louise. “Think of Jennifer Lopez as well as Beyoncé in terms of her golden, sunny blonde locks.”

The hair colour process

“If you want to go lighter, you can normally get it done in 1 day,” says Louise.

“It’s made up of 2 stages: 1) Lifting the base first, (if it’s very dark) and 2) carefully placing a few lights in. Make sure to book in for a consultation first to see what would be best.”

Louise’s top hair colour tips

“I would always seek professional advice if you’ve got very dark hair. The last thing you want is to end up with orange tones. If your base is very dark, a professional colourist may lift it by 1 or 2 shades. The lights will provide the more golden colour. This process is too complicated to be done at home.”